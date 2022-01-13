7 Thriller Movies Like Brazen You Must See

Monika Mitchell’s romantic horror-thriller ‘Brazen’ packs all sorts of mysteries – double identities and serial killers abound. Based on Nora Roberts’ novel ‘Brazen Virtue,’ the story follows acclaimed author Grace, whose fateful trip to her estranged sister’s house coincides with the sister’s death. Now, teaming up with charmer detective Ed Jennings and with some intuitive reasoning, Grace must unmask the killer’s identity. If you have liked the genre installment, we have a few recommendations you should check out. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘Brazen’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Pledge (2001)

With actor-director Sean Penn at the helm, ‘The Pledge’ is a neo-noir thriller painted with gritty characters and a brooding and ominous ambiance. Experienced homicide detective Jerry Black (Jack Nicholson) is on the brink of retirement. However, the murder of a young girl disturbs the peace of the sleepy community, and Jerry sets out to hone his skills for one last time to find the killer. Benicio Del Toro, Robin Wright, and Mickey Rourke assist Nicholson in the cast ensemble, and the noir ambiance attempts to evoke heartache. If you are looking for another old-school thriller with twists and turns following ‘Brazen,’ this is a movie where you should place your bet.

6. Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Directed by Richard Eyre, the psychological thriller movie ‘Notes on a Scandal’ keeps the audiences on the hook with the allure of its scintillating history. High school history teacher Barbara Covett develops feelings for mysterious arts teacher Sheba Hart. However, while pursuing Sheba, Barbara comes to know of Sheba’s scandalous secret. She does not fail to take note of it, quite literally. Judi Dench delivers a brilliant performance, but the real driving force of the movie is Cate Blanchett‘s mysterious cougar teacher. This movie will keep you amply intrigued if you are looking for another scandalous popcorn-killer following ‘Brazen.’

5. Memories of Murder (2003)



With Korean auteur Bong Joon-Ho at the helm and based on the first serial killing case of South Korea, the cop thriller ‘Memories of Murder‘ is characterized by a creeping tension and storytelling brilliance. At the same time, the story packs enough morbid laughter to entice and irate the audience. Two strikingly different detectives, one from the countryside and another from the city, team up to deliver the horrible murderer to justice. Their endeavor derails with botched attempts and blown opportunities. If you feel like another eccentric thriller after ‘Brazen,’ this movie will possibly satiate your craving.

4. Frenzy (1972)

Serial killer thriller ‘Frenzy’ is arguably Alfred Hitchcock‘s last great film. It is also one of the most visceral in his oeuvre. The story follows a mysterious killer who preys on Londoners, predominantly women. On the other side of the story, the police scour the city, searching for the gruesome murderer. As the abolition of the Hays code loosened the censor restrictions, Hitchcock had more room to play – and even add mild nudity into the mix. If you are looking for a classic serial killer mystery in the vein of ‘Brazen,’ you must add this gem to your bucket list.

3. Cam (2018)

Daniel Goldhaber’s spine-chilling psychological horror thriller ‘Cam’ may fill your appetite if you seek another twisted tale of mirroring identities. Alice makes ends meet working as cam-girl Lola, and she is destined for the very top. However, the story takes a weird turn when Alice finds someone using her clothes and operating under her username. She seems to be identical to Alice, too. The movie, starring Madeline Brewer in the central role and neon-light awash, packs enough twisty suspense to entice you. If you are curious about cam-girls following ‘Brazen,’ this is your next stop.

2. Monster (2004)

Serial killer movies often revolve around male murderers searching for damsels in distress. Turn the tables, and add Charlize Theron in an outright unrecognizable role – chances are you will stumble upon Patty Jenkins’s profoundly saddening and disturbing feature debut thriller ‘Monster.’ The story is a profile of Aileen Wuornos. She moves to Florida and falls in love with young and mysterious Selby Wall. The story veers off the cliff with multiple desperate murders as their romance blossoms. Theron also grabbed an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her dedicated and embodied performance. If you are looking for an offbeat serial killer movie following ‘Brazen,’ this genre foray will make you lose your sleep.

1. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Make a whodunit story that ends at the beginning, and double the double identities. Still, a few movies can replicate the uncanny ambiance of David Lynch‘s groundbreaking psychological thriller ‘Mulholland Drive.’ The story follows Betty, who meets amnesiac Rita after an accident. As Rita tries to recollect the past, her delirious present spirals out of control. It’s all in the box. Naomi Watts delivers a career-defining performance as Betty/Diane Selwyn. ‘Brazen’ also conceals a story about dual identities, and if you seek to bend your mind a bit further, this classic 2001 film is your best bet.

Read More: Is Brazen Based on A True Story?