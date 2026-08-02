12 Movies Like Parasite on Netflix Right Now

‘Parasite’ follows the struggling Kim family, which includes the father Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho), mother Chung-sook (Jang Hye-jin), son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik), and daughter Ki-jung (Park So-dam). The four of them love each other deeply, but barely manage to make ends meet while also living in a dilapidated and small house. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Ki-woo poses as a university student to land a tutoring job with the wealthy Park family. Seeing an opportunity to escape poverty, the Kims devise an elaborate plan to become part of the Parks’ lives one by one, each assuming a false identity. As they find success and start using the residence for leisurely activities, Ki-woo becomes increasingly captivated by the privileges of this new life.

However, their scheme begins to unravel when long-buried secrets within the luxurious home come to light, transforming a calculated plan into a tense battle driven by class divisions and survival. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the Oscar-winning Korean black comedy thriller is a modern masterpiece and a commentary on social realities. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Parasite,’ feature unpredictable storylines, deceptive characters, and the weight of human desire.

12. Unlocked (2023)

Crafted by Kim Tae-joon, ‘Unlocked’ or ‘Seumateuponeul tteoreotteuryeosseul ppuninde’ is the story of Na-mi (Chun Woo-hee), whose ordinary life takes a terrifying turn after she loses her smartphone on her way home from work. Although a seemingly kind stranger, Jun-yeong (Yim Si-wan), returns the device, he secretly installs spyware that gives him complete access to her personal life. He monitors every aspect of her life and gradually inserts himself into her world while hiding his true identity.

Meanwhile, detective Ji-man (Kim Hie-won) begins investigating a series of disturbing clues that point toward Jun-yeong, and Na-mi unknowingly finds herself trapped in an increasingly dangerous situation. ‘Unlocked’ and ‘Parasite’ build relentless suspense around deception, hidden motives, and the gradual invasion of another person’s life. They transform ordinary situations into gripping psychological thrillers where every new revelation raises the stakes. Watch the Korean psychological thriller film here.

11. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

‘Luckiest Girl Alive‘ is the tale of TifAni FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a successful New Yorker whose polished life appears flawless. With a prestigious magazine job and an upcoming wedding, she seems to have achieved everything she has ever wanted. However, her carefully constructed world begins to crumble when a crime documentary filmmaker asks her to revisit a shocking incident from her teenage years at the elite Brentley School. When long-buried secrets resurface, TifAni is forced to confront a painful past that threatens to dismantle the life she has worked so hard to build.

With Mike Barker in the director’s chair, the mystery thriller film is based on Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name. Much like ‘Parasite,’ the narrative deals with the illusion of a perfect life and reveals unsettling truths beneath the surface. Both films explore carefully crafted identities, hidden secrets, and the emotional consequences of maintaining appearances in a world driven by status and perception. Enjoy it on Netflix.

10. Gone Girl (2014)

‘Gone Girl‘ centers on Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), whose life is turned upside down when his wife, Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike), vanishes on the morning of their fifth wedding anniversary. What begins as a missing person investigation quickly grows into a nationwide media spectacle, placing Nick under intense public scrutiny. Detective Rhonda Boney (Kim Dickens) uncovers inconsistencies in his story, suspicion surrounding his marriage, and his possible involvement in the disappearance. With every new revelation exposing deeper layers of deception, manipulation, and hidden motives, the search for the truth becomes increasingly complex.

Shaped by the directorial vision of David Fincher, the psychological thriller film is an adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s eponymous novel. At their core, both ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Parasite’ explore the dangerous consequences of deception and manipulation in the modern world. As carefully constructed facades begin to crack, the movies transform familiar settings into tense psychological battlegrounds where every revelation raises the stakes. You may access it here.

9. Forgotten (2017)

Written and directed by Jang Hang-jun, ‘Forgotten’ or ‘Gi-eok-ui bam’ deals with Jin-seok (Kang Ha-neul), a young man living with his family in a new home while receiving treatment for mild schizophrenia. He looks up to his older brother, Yu-seok (Kim Mu-yeol), until their lives are turned upside down when Yu-seok is abducted by unknown men. Nineteen days later, Yu-seok returns without any memory of what happened, but Jin-seok soon begins to suspect that something is terribly wrong.

As increasingly unsettling events unfold, the younger brother starts questioning his sibling, his surroundings, and everything he believes to be true. Family relationships take unexpected and unsettling turns in both ‘Forgotten’ and ‘Parasite.’ The stories follow characters whose lives in residential settings are haunted by mysteries beyond their control. The Korean mystery thriller film is available on Netflix.

8. Time to Hunt (2020)

‘Time to Hunt’ or ‘Sanyangui sigan’ is set in a near-future South Korea devastated by financial collapse. After being released from prison, Jun Seok (Lee Je-hoon) reunites with his closest friends and proposes one final heist to escape their bleak lives. Targeting an illegal gambling house, the group successfully steals a large sum of money along with surveillance hard drives containing dangerous secrets. However, their victory is short-lived when the owners of the drives send a ruthless assassin named Han (Park Hae-soo) to hunt down the robbers. The friends race for survival, even as their loyalty and determination are pushed to the limit.

Economic desperation is at the heart of ‘Time to Hunt’ and ‘Parasite,’ as groups of ordinary people resort to risky schemes in pursuit of a better future. While one unfolds as a dystopian chase thriller and the other as a dark satire on class divide, both examine how financial hardship drives difficult choices and reshapes relationships. Penned and helmed by Yoon Sung-hyun, the Korean action thriller film can be found on Netflix.

7. I Care a Lot (2020)

‘I Care a Lot‘ follows Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a court-appointed guardian who amasses wealth by exploiting vulnerable elderly people and taking control of their assets. Confident in her carefully orchestrated scheme, she targets Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), a wealthy retiree who appears to have no family. However, Marla’s seemingly flawless operation begins to collapse after Jennifer’s unexpected ties to a dangerous gangster come to light. While powerful enemies close in, Marla is forced into a dangerous battle of wits while fighting to protect both her business and her relationship with Fran (Eiza González).

Akin to ‘Parasite,’ the movie follows fiercely ambitious characters who manipulate a flawed system for personal gain. Both films balance dark humor with escalating tension, using morally complex characters and increasingly dangerous consequences to explore the cost of greed and the weight of desperation. Crafted and penned by J Blakeson, the comedy crime film can be enjoyed here.

6. The Platform (2019)

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia steers ‘The Platform‘ or ‘El hoyo,’ which unfolds inside the mysterious Vertical Self-Management Center, a towering prison where inmates are assigned to different levels that change every month. Food is delivered on a descending platform, with prisoners on the upper floors consuming as much as they want, leaving little or nothing for those below. After arriving in the prison, Goreng (Iván Massagué) witnesses the brutal inequality of the system and the desperate measures it forces people to take to survive.

Determined to challenge the cycle of greed and suffering, he sets out to change a system built on selfishness and desperation. Despite their vastly different settings, both ‘The Platform’ and ‘Parasite’ deliver sharp critiques of social inequality through gripping, suspenseful storytelling. Each film uses a confined setting and visual symbolism to expose how greed, privilege, and desperation shape human behavior across different layers of society. The Spanish dystopian thriller film can be streamed here.

5. Bad Genius (2017)

‘Bad Genius’ or ‘Chalard Games Goeng’ is a Thai heist thriller film that chronicles the trials and tribulations of Lynn (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying), a brilliant high school student who turns her academic talent into a lucrative exam cheating operation. What begins as an effort to help a few classmates gradually evolves into an elaborate business involving increasingly ambitious schemes. The stakes rise dramatically when Lynn and a fellow student travel to Sydney to complete an international exam and relay the answers back to their friends in Thailand before the test is administered there.

As the operation grows more complex, Lynn is forced to confront the consequences of her choices and the risks of pushing her intelligence too far. Clever schemes and relentless tension define both ‘Bad Genius’ and ‘Parasite.’ Each film sheds light on the class divide and follows ordinary people whose carefully calculated plans grow increasingly ambitious, proving that a single opportunity can quickly turn into something far more dangerous. The Nattawut Poonpiriya directorial can be watched here.

4. The White Tiger (2021)

Based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, ‘The White Tiger‘ tells the story of Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), an ambitious young man determined to escape poverty in modern India. After securing a job as the chauffeur for the wealthy Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), Balram learns to navigate a world defined by privilege, corruption, and rigid social hierarchies. As he becomes increasingly indispensable to his employers, a shocking incident forces him to confront the harsh realities of the unequal system surrounding him.

Refusing to remain trapped by his circumstances, Balram embarks on a ruthless journey to reshape his future and seize the success he has always desired. Along the lines of ‘Parasite,’ the movie examines the uneasy relationship between the wealthy and those who serve them, blending social commentary with dark humor. The films explore how inequality fuels resentment, moral compromise, and the relentless pursuit of a better life. The US-Indian black comedy drama film is accessible on Netflix.

3. The Occupant (2020)

‘The Occupant‘ or ‘Hogar’ revolves around Javier Muñoz (Javier Gutiérrez), a former executive whose life unravels after losing his job. Unable to afford the apartment where his family once lived, Javier is forced to move out, but he cannot let go of the life he has lost. Discovering that he can still access his former home, he begins secretly watching the new occupants and gradually inserts himself into their lives. As his obsession with reclaiming his status intensifies, Javier becomes willing to cross increasingly dangerous moral boundaries to get back everything he believes belongs to him.

Status, ambition, and the desire for a better life drive both ‘The Occupant’ and ‘Parasite.’ Each film follows characters who become fixated on a wealthier household as personal ambition steadily gives way to increasingly unsettling choices. David Pastor and Àlex Pastor are the writers and directors of this Spanish thriller drama, which is streaming here.

2. Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Brought to life by Ruben Östlund, ‘Triangle of Sadness‘ is a black comedy film that follows Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), a couple whose contrasting personalities often put their relationship to the test. They both work as models in the fashion industry and decide to go on a luxurious getaway, which leads them to an extravagant cruise captained by Thomas Smith (Woody Harrelson). However, a series of unexpected events leaves the wealthy passengers stranded on a deserted island with no apparent way to contact the outside world.

When the struggle for survival intensifies, established social hierarchies begin to crumble, exposing hidden ambitions, shifting power dynamics, and the darker sides of human nature. Although they unfold in vastly different settings, both ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Parasite’ dismantle established social hierarchies with relentless satire and dark humor. The stories reveal how quickly power shifts when wealth and status lose their value, exposing the fragile nature of privilege. You can find it here.

1. Wall to Wall (2025)

‘Wall to Wall’ or ’84 Jegopmiteo’ is a Korean mystery thriller film that deals with Woo-seong (Kang Ha-neul), an ordinary office worker who fulfills his lifelong dream of buying an apartment. Having exhausted his savings, taken out heavy loans, and even relied on his mother’s garlic field to finance the purchase, he soon finds himself drowning in debt. His financial struggles are compounded by persistent noises from neighboring floors, leading to escalating conflicts with other residents. As Woo-seong joins forces with his upstairs neighbor, Jin-ho (Seo Hyun-woo), to uncover the source of the disturbances, resident representative Eun-hwa (Yeom Hye-ran) works to keep the increasingly tense apartment community from falling apart.

However, something darker seems to lurk in the shadows. While featuring thrilling plots, both ‘Wall to Wall’ and ‘Parasite’ explore the crushing pressure of chasing financial security. They delve into the lives of ordinary people whose dream of achieving stability gradually descends into paranoia, conflict, and an unsettling examination of life under economic strain. Penned and crafted by Kim Tae-joon, the movie can be found on Netflix.

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