10 Movies Like Sense and Sensibility on Netflix Right Now

Directed by Georgia Oakley, ‘Sense and Sensibility’ is a British period romantic drama adapted from Jane Austen’s eponymous novel. Following the death of Mr. Dashwood, his wife (Caitríona Balfe) and their three daughters, Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Marianne (Esmé Creed-Miles), and Margaret (Bodhi Rae Breathnach), lose their family estate to their male relative and are forced to start over in a modest country cottage. With their financial security gone, the sisters must navigate a society where a woman’s future often depends on whom she marries. Elinor, who keeps her emotions under control, develops feelings for Edward Ferrars (George MacKay), a reserved gentleman whose affection for her is complicated by social expectations. When Edward becomes distant, Elinor struggles to deal with her disappointment without revealing her feelings.

Marianne, meanwhile, approaches romance with far greater passion and quickly falls for the charming Willoughby (Frank Dillane). However, her growing attachment leaves little room for Colonel Brandon (Herbert Nordrum), a sincere but reserved man who quietly admires her. As the sisters experience romantic hopes, misunderstandings, and heartbreak, their contrasting personalities shape the ways they respond to love. Through their struggles, the sisters discover how love, family expectations, and social pressures influence their choices and their futures. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ will keep you engaged through their layered characters, social commentary, and poignant romances.

10. The Dig (2021)

Set in the late 1930s, ‘The Dig’ is the saga of Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan), a wealthy widow who hires Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes), a working-class archaeologist, to excavate the burial mounds on her English estate. Living there with her young son, Robert (Archie Barnes), Edith hopes to uncover what lies beneath the land. Although Basil initially has modest expectations, his work leads to the discovery of an ancient ship dating back to the Dark Ages. When the find attracts wider attention, others arrive to continue the excavation and compete for recognition.

With the Second World War approaching, Edith and Basil’s shared interest in history brings together two people from very different social backgrounds and takes them on a tumultuous emotional journey. Simon Stone steers this British drama film, which is adapted from John Preston’s eponymous novel. Along the lines of ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ the movie is set in a historical period when social position influences people’s lives. Edith faces an uncertain future as war approaches, while Elinor and Marianne must navigate emotional disappointments and the expectations placed on them by society. Access it on Netflix.

9. Rebecca (2020)

Helmed by Ben Wheatley, ‘Rebecca’ is a British romantic thriller film based on Daphne du Maurier’s titular novel. After marrying the wealthy Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), an unnamed young woman (Lily James) moves into his grand estate on the English coast, hoping to begin a new chapter in her life. However, she soon realizes that the memories of her husband’s late wife, Rebecca, continue to affect the house. Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas), the housekeeper, remains deeply devoted to Rebecca and makes little effort to hide her disapproval of Maxim’s new bride. The new wife struggles to settle into her marriage and becomes increasingly uncomfortable with the constant reminders of the woman whose place she has taken.

Determined to understand why Rebecca still holds such a powerful influence over the estate, she begins looking into her predecessor’s past. What she discovers threatens to change her understanding of Maxim and the life they have built together. The unnamed bride in ‘Rebecca’ and Elinor Dashwood in ‘Sense and Sensibility’ both face difficulties as they try to find their place in unfamiliar circumstances. While the bride struggles to feel accepted in Maxim’s household, Elinor must navigate her feelings and expectations within a society governed by strict social rules. Stream the film here.

8. The Last Paradise (2021)

Set in the Italian countryside of the 1950s, ‘The Last Paradise’ or ‘L’ultimo paradiso’ is an Italian romantic drama film from director Rocco Ricciardulli, inspired by real events. Local farmers struggle under wealthy landowners who control olive prices and keep workers trapped in poverty. Among them is Ciccio (Riccardo Scamarcio), a man known for his romantic pursuits who begins to question the conditions his fellow workers face. His life takes a new direction when he falls in love with Bianca (Gaia Bermani Amaral), the daughter of Schettino (Antonio Gerardi), an influential overseer who exploits workers.

Although Ciccio and Bianca dream of escaping their circumstances, Ciccio eventually risks everything for freedom and a better future for his community. ‘The Last Paradise’ depicts farmers exploited by powerful landowners, while ‘Sense and Sensibility’ shows how losing their estate leaves the Dashwood women financially vulnerable in a society where marriage can shape their futures. You may watch it on Netflix.

7. Tulip Fever (2017)

In ‘Tulip Fever,’ Sophia Sandvoort (Alicia Vikander), a woman from humble beginnings, finds herself married to wealthy merchant Cornelis Sandvoort (Christoph Waltz), with her new status offering little freedom in a society dominated by men. Her life in 17th-century Amsterdam takes an unexpected turn when Cornelis commissions Jan van Loos (Dane DeHaan) to paint her portrait. When the artist spends time with Sophia, their professional arrangement develops into a passionate affair. Their secret meetings give Sophia hope of finding happiness beyond her marriage, but pursuing this relationship puts her future at risk.

Caught between her desire for love and the restrictions imposed on her, Sophia must find the courage to make choices for herself in a world that seeks to control her. Akin to ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ the movie examines the tension between individual desires and the rules imposed by society. Sophia seeks happiness beyond an arranged life of privilege, whereas Elinor tries to manage her feelings for Edward Ferrars amid social pressures and uncertainty. Based on Deborah Moggach’s titular novel, the romantic drama film, directed by Justin Chadwick, is available here.

6. The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021)

Augustine Frizzell directs ‘The Last Letter from Your Lover,’ a British romantic drama film adapted from Jojo Moyes’ novel of the same name. When journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) comes across a collection of love letters written in 1965, she becomes determined to discover what happened between their authors. Her investigation leads her to Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner), a financial journalist assigned to cover her husband. Their secret relationship unfolds through the letters, revealing a forbidden romance. With the help of Rory (Nabhaan Rizwan), an archivist, Ellie pieces together the couple’s story.

Her growing connection with Rory introduces a romantic possibility, linking the lives of two couples separated by decades. Ellie Haworth and Jennifer Stirling in ‘The Last Letter from Your Lover’ and Elinor Dashwood in ‘Sense and Sensibility’ all navigate complicated feelings while trying to understand what love means for their futures. Ellie investigates Jennifer’s past romance while developing a connection of her own, whereas Elinor struggles to reconcile her feelings for Edward Ferrars with the uncertainty surrounding their relationship. Stream it on Netflix.

5. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ is the tale of Juliet Ashton (Lily James), a London-based writer in the 1940s who receives an unexpected letter from Dawsey Adams (Michiel Huisman), a farmer living on the Channel Island of Guernsey. Their correspondence introduces her to a book club formed during the Nazi occupation, when its members invented the group to avoid trouble with German soldiers. Intrigued by their experiences, Juliet travels to the island, where she meets Dawsey and others related to the club. Her questions about the group reveal a painful secret, including the unexplained absence of Elizabeth McKenna (Jessica Brown Findlay).

As Juliet grows closer to the islanders, her visit changes her understanding of love, friendship, and her own future. Juliet discovers friendship, hidden histories, and the possibility of love through the islanders’ stories, while ‘Sense and Sensibility’ explores how family bonds and romantic experiences shape the Dashwood sisters’ choices. The historical romantic drama film, brought to life by Mike Newell and adapted from Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows’ eponymous novel, is accessible here.

4. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

In ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ Connie Reid (Emma Corrin) enters marriage with Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett), hoping to build a new life, but their relationship leaves her emotionally and physically unfulfilled. She eventually finds an unexpected connection with Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell), the gamekeeper on her husband’s estate. Their growing attraction develops into a passionate affair that offers Connie the intimacy and happiness she has been missing. However, this also challenges the social boundaries separating them and puts Connie’s marriage and privileged position at risk. In early 20th-century Britain, Connie and Oliver must confront the consequences of love and consider what they are willing to sacrifice for a life together.

Along the lines of ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ the romantic drama film explores the conflict between personal desire and society’s definition of an acceptable relationship. Both stories examine how wealth and social status influence romantic relationships, while also chronicling the experiences of layered female characters. Adapted from D. H. Lawrence’s eponymous novel, the Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directorial can be viewed on Netflix.

3. Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023)

Based on Karen Blixen’s novel of the same title, ‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction’ is a Danish romantic comedy-drama film crafted under the direction of Bille August. Set in the kingdom of Babenhausen, the story revolves around Mr. Cazotte (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard), an artist recruited by the Grand Duchess (Sidse Babett Knudsen) to teach her son, Prince Lothar (Emil Aron Dorph), how to win over women. With the prince’s succession at risk, the Grand Duchess hopes to secure his future by arranging a marriage and ensuring he produces an heir.

Cazotte’s lessons take an unexpected turn as he falls in love with Ehrengard (Alice Bier Zandén), the daughter of an influential family. The attempt to guide the prince through romance takes an unexpected turn, creating complications that neither the royal family nor Cazotte anticipates. In ‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction,’ the Grand Duchess views her son’s marriage as essential to securing his succession, while ‘Sense and Sensibility’ explores how marriage affects the Dashwood sisters’ financial security and social prospects. Watch it here.

2. Mr. Malcolm’s List (2022)

Set in 1800s England, ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ is the story of Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton), who faces public humiliation after London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù), rejects her for failing to meet one of his requirements for a wife. Determined to get even, Julia enlists her childhood friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) in a scheme to deceive him. Selina agrees to present herself as the woman Mr. Malcolm would desire, hoping to make him believe he has finally found his ideal match.

However, as their plan unfolds, the line between genuine affection and calculated deception grows increasingly blurred. ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ questions whether love can emerge from a relationship built on deception, while ‘Sense and Sensibility’ explores how personal feelings, family responsibilities, and social conventions shape the pursuit of happiness. With Emma Holly Jones in the director’s seat, the British historical drama film, adapted from Suzanne Allain’s titular novel, is streaming on Netflix.

1. Persuasion (2022)

Director Carrie Cracknell’s ‘Persuasion’ adapts Jane Austen’s eponymous novel into a romantic drama film about second chances and unresolved feelings. Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) has spent eight years regretting the end of her engagement to Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), which she broke off under pressure from her family. When Frederick unexpectedly returns to her life, Anne must confront the feelings she has struggled to leave behind. Her renewed hopes of finding happiness with him are complicated by family interference and the expectations of her social circle.

Determined not to let the past dictate her future, Anne must decide whether to trust her feelings and fight for the relationship she once gave up. As old wounds resurface, she discovers that reclaiming lost love is far more complicated than simply wishing for another chance. Anne Elliot in ‘Persuasion’ and Elinor Dashwood in ‘Sense and Sensibility’ both struggle to express romantic feelings openly. Anne regrets ending her engagement to Frederick Wentworth, while Elinor keeps her emotions in check as her relationship with Edward Ferrars becomes uncertain. Enjoy it here.

Read More: Best Romantic Movies on Netflix