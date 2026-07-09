12 Movies Like The Shawshank Redemption on Netflix Right Now

‘The Shawshank Redemption’ follows Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a banker who is sentenced to two consecutive life terms after being convicted of murdering his wife and her lover, despite insisting that he is innocent. Sent to the infamous and brutal Shawshank State Penitentiary, he initially struggles to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life and the deadly pessimism that accompanies it. Over the years, he forms a close friendship with fellow inmate Ellis Redding, AKA Red (Morgan Freeman), and gradually earns the trust of both prisoners and prison officials through his financial expertise and attitude.

Andy navigates corruption, violence, and injustice within the prison walls, but refuses to lose hope as he dreams about a future that many believe is impossible. With freedom being his ultimate goal, Andy may have to make sacrifices to achieve redemption. Penned and helmed by Frank Darabont, the popular and acclaimed drama is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella ‘Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.’ These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ wrestle with deeply sensitive and meaningful themes, plots, and characters, while also being engaging and gritty.

12. Green Book (2018)

Inspired by a true story, ‘Green Book’ is a biographical comedy-drama film that centers on renowned African-American pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), who embarks on a concert tour across the racially segregated American South in 1962. To serve as his driver and bodyguard, Don hires Frank Vallelonga, AKA Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a tough Italian-American nightclub bouncer from the Bronx. Despite their vastly different backgrounds and personalities, the two set off on the journey using “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” a travel guide for African-American motorists in the South.

During their travels, the two encounter prejudice, discrimination, and danger in different states. Don and Tony gradually develop a deep mutual respect and an unlikely friendship that profoundly changes both of their lives and their perspectives. Shaped by the vision of Peter Farrelly, the movie, akin to ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ sheds light on the power of friendship and humanity to transcend racial, cultural, and economic barriers. The two movies are deeply connected due to their intricate portrayal of the highs and lows of life in prejudiced settings. Watch it here.

11. Schindler’s List (1993)

Set during the harrowing years of World War II, ‘Schindler’s List’ revolves around Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who arrives in Kraków, Poland, hoping to profit from the war by employing Jewish workers in his factory. Initially motivated by financial gain and political convenience, Schindler gradually witnesses the brutal persecution of the Jewish community as the Nazi regime intensifies its campaign of extermination. With the help of his trusted accountant, Itzhak Stern (Ben Kingsley), Schindler begins using his wealth and influence to protect his employees from being sent to concentration camps or executed.

The horrors of the Holocaust unfold around him, and Schindler’s priorities shift from building a successful business to saving as many innocent lives as he possibly can. Crafted by the legendary Steven Spielberg, the historical drama film is based on Thomas Keneally’s novel ‘Schindler’s Ark.’ The film’s message against violence and systemic injustice is echoed by the world and characters of ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ Essentially, the two movies are deeply emotional stories that shed light on the act of holding on to hope in the darkest of times. The movie is available on Netflix.

10. The Woman in the Line (2025)

‘The Woman in the Line’ or ‘La mujer de la fila’ is the tale of Andrea (Natalia Oreiro), a middle-class woman in Buenos Aires whose life is turned upside down when her teenage son is arrested for a crime he did not commit. Determined to prove his innocence, Andrea goes through prison visits, bureaucratic obstacles, and prejudice as she struggles against a flawed justice system. During her fight, she meets other women who regularly wait in line to visit their incarcerated loved ones.

Although they initially keep their distance, the women gradually become a source of strength and support for Andrea. Her determination grows, and she eventually becomes a powerful voice for justice while refusing to give up on her son’s freedom. Helmed by Benjamín Ávila, the Argentine drama is a haunting commentary on the realities of the prison system and the consequences of wrongful imprisonment, much like ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ The journey unfolds here.

9. On My Skin (2018)

‘On My Skin’ or ‘Sulla mia pelle’ is an Italian drama crafted by Alessio Cremonini and based on a true story. Stefano Cucchi (Alessandro Borghi), a young man, is arrested in Rome on minor drug charges. After being taken into custody, he is subjected to brutal mistreatment, despite repeatedly asking for legal representation. Trying to contact his family, he remains isolated while his condition continues to deteriorate.

A week after his arrest, Stefano is found dead in his detention cell, leaving his family devastated. To uncover the truth behind his death, his sister, Ilaria Cucchi (Jasmine Trinca), leads the family’s fight for justice and accountability. While ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ is an incarcerated man’s relentless fight for freedom, ‘On My Skin’ is a commentary on systemic issues and custodial death, adding a layer of complexity to the very idea of justice. It is available to stream on Netflix.

8. The Unforgivable (2021)

‘The Unforgivable’ explores the life of Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock), who is released from prison after serving two decades for killing a police officer. Hoping to rebuild her life, Ruth returns to an unforgiving society that continues to look down on her. As she struggles to find work and a place to belong, she faces constant hostility and threats. Despite these challenges, Ruth remains determined to find her younger sister, whom she was forced to leave behind when she was imprisoned. Searching for a chance at redemption, Ruth must confront the consequences of her past while navigating a world that seems unwilling to offer her a second chance.

Nora Fingscheidt is at the creative helm of this moving psychological drama. While ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ is mainly about the complexities and puzzles of prison life and the sacrifices necessary to earn freedom, ‘The Unforgivable’ portrays what happens when that freedom is finally achieved and how a free society reacts to a former prisoner who wants to find meaning and purpose. The movie can be found on Netflix.

7. Gridiron Gang (2006)

‘Gridiron Gang’ is a biographical sports drama film that follows Sean Porter (Dwayne Johnson), a counselor at the Kilpatrick Juvenile Detention Center in LA. Frustrated by the cycle of crime, gang violence, and drug abuse that many of the young inmates return to after their release, Sean comes up with an unconventional solution. He forms a football team, believing that the sport can teach the teenagers discipline and self-respect. Although the idea faces resistance from those unwilling to let juvenile offenders compete, Sean remains committed to giving the boys a chance to change their lives and hope for a better future.

The Phil Joanou directorial is loosely based on the true story of the Kilpatrick Mustangs. Akin to ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ the movie sheds light on the importance of reform and second chances within the complicated justice system. The two movies deliver poignant messages about the essence of finding human connection in an otherwise bleak world. Enjoy the story here.

6. Camp X-Ray (2014)

Penned and brought to life by Peter Sattler, ‘Camp X-Ray’ is set in the years following the September 11 attacks. The drama centers on Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart), a young soldier hoping to escape her small-town life and serve overseas. Instead, she is assigned as a guard at the detention facility in Guantánamo Bay, where she struggles to adjust to the harsh environment. In the overwhelmingly male environment, Amy settles into her new role and develops an unexpected friendship with Ali Amir (Payman Maadi), a prisoner who has spent years in the camp.

Their growing bond challenges Amy’s understanding of the people around her and forces her to question the system she has become a part of. Much like ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ the narrative sheds light on the brutalities of the prison system and the human suffering that takes place in secrecy. The two films are also a commentary on the themes of liberation and empathy at a larger level. The movie is streaming here.

5. Lion’s Den (2008)

Directed by Pablo Trapero, ‘Lion’s Den’ or ‘Leonera’ is an Argentine drama that revolves around Julia Zárate (Martina Gusmán), a pregnant college student whose life is shattered when she wakes up to find her lover Nahuel dead and another man seriously injured in her apartment. Arrested for the crime, Julia is sent to a prison wing for pregnant women and mothers while awaiting trial. Struggling to adapt to prison life, she forms a close bond with fellow inmate Marta (Laura García), who helps her navigate various challenges.

After giving birth to her son, Julia becomes determined to keep him by her side. However, when murder accusations emerge in the case, her hope of building a future with her child grows increasingly uncertain. The film echoes the sentiments and themes of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ by delving into the realities of prison life. In addition, ‘Lion’s Den’ adds a layer of complexity to the story by exploring justice and empathy from the perspective of an incarcerated mother. You may watch it on Netflix.

4. In Youth We Trust (2024)

‘In Youth We Trust’ centers on Puek (Nat Kitcharit), a boy who endures bullying and hardship while growing up in the slums. Believing he has little value in a society that constantly looks down on him, he accepts his difficult circumstances. His already rough life takes a devastating turn when he is arrested for murder and sent to prison. He soon discovers that life behind bars is just as ruthless as the world he left behind, with violent gangs controlling every aspect of survival. Forced to fight for his place in the violent prison, the boy must confront the harsh realities of his past and present while struggling to preserve his humanity.

Put Puttipong Nakthong steers this riveting Thai crime drama film. There is much in common between Puek’s experiences in the narrative and those of Andy in ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ The two characters, who are from very different backgrounds, face unexpected challenges and threats while relentlessly trying to survive as inmates in dangerous environments. It is available to stream here.

3. Green Bones (2024)

‘Green Bones’ navigates the life of Xavier Gonzaga (Ruru Madrid), a newly assigned corrections officer who becomes determined to stop the release of Domingo Zamora (Dennis Trillo), a man convicted of murdering his sister and niece. Convinced that Domingo does not deserve his freedom, Xavier pursues everything possible to keep him behind bars, even though there are no legal grounds. However, as he investigates Domingo’s past and learns more about the quiet inmate, Xavier begins uncovering painful truths about the criminal justice system and the possibility of redemption.

With his long-held beliefs challenged, Xavier is forced to question whether justice is always as straightforward as it appears. A broken prison system, the idea of justice, a complex prisoner, conflicted characters, unlikely situations, claustrophobic settings, and a sense of dread are common to both ‘Green Bones’ and ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ Helmed by Zig Madamba Dulay, the Philippine drama is available on Netflix.

2. A Father’s Miracle (2025)

Crafted by Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos, ‘A Father’s Miracle’ or ‘La celda de los milagros’ is a Mexican drama based on the Korean film ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7.’ The story follows Héctor (Omar Chaparro), a man with developmental and speech difficulties whose world revolves around his beloved daughter, Alma (Mariana Calderón). Their lives are turned upside down when Héctor is falsely accused of a crime after the daughter of a police captain dies in a tragic accident. Despite his innocence, Héctor is sent to prison, where the captain uses his authority to ensure that he suffers.

While Héctor struggles to survive behind bars, his fellow inmates gradually begin to believe that he has been wrongfully imprisoned. Outside the prison, Alma refuses to give up on her father and sets out to prove his innocence. The father-daughter bond adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, which echoes the thematic and visual language of ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ The two stories are deeply personal, rooted in grounded emotions, and focus on the idea of justice in all its complexities. You can stream it here.

1. 2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2024)

Directed by Herwin Novianto, ‘2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7’ is an Indonesian drama film that continues the story established in the preceding film ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7,’ which is based on the eponymous Korean film. Kartika (Graciella Abigail), who has been living under the care of the prison head Hendro (Denny Sumargo) and Linda (Agla Artalidia) for two years, is unaware that her father has been sentenced to death. Hoping to give her a stable future, Hendro decides to adopt Kartika, but the plan is blocked by the local Social Service. Determined to protect the young girl from the painful truth about her father, Hendro and the inmates continue pretending that everything is normal whenever the girl visits the prison.

When the adoption plan faces growing obstacles, the prisoners unite with Hendro to fight for justice, while Kartika’s future hangs in the balance. The movie is a poignant, emotional, and sensitive story about the various facets of justice, the prison system, and the consequences of apathy, much like ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ The visual elements and the character dynamics connect the movies on a deeper level. Watch it on Netflix.

Read More: Is The Shawshank Redemption Based on a True Story?