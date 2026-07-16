12 Movies Like The Hangover on Netflix Right Now

‘The Hangover’ revolves around a bachelor party in Las Vegas that turns into a frantic race against time. With Doug Billings (Justin Bartha) just days away from marrying Tracy, his friends Phil Wenneck (Bradley Cooper) and Stu Price (Ed Helms), along with Tracy’s brother Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis), set out to give Doug an unforgettable celebration. Instead, Phil, Stu, and Alan wake up in a suite at Caesars Palace with no memory of the previous night and discover that Doug has vanished. Their confusion only deepens as they uncover a string of bizarre clues. With the wedding fast approaching, the trio must retrace their steps and piece together the night’s chaos to find Doug.

In this process, they come across a tiger, a random baby, inexplicable situations, and the possibility that Stu may have married a stripper. To find and save Doug, the friends may have to handle extraordinary confusion and strange individuals. Helmed by Todd Phillips, the comedy film is a wild and hilarious ride. Featured in this list are Netflix movies similar to ‘The Hangover’ that tell chaotic, rib-tickling stories with quirky characters and situations.

12. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Crafted by David Dobkin, ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga‘ follows aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdóttir (Rachel McAdams), who finally get the chance to represent their country in the Eurovision Song Contest. Competing on one of the world’s biggest music stages proves far more difficult than they imagined, as the duo repeatedly lands in chaotic and embarrassing situations, often making matters worse for themselves. Mocked by others and struggling to impress during the competition, Lars and Sigrit even suffer humiliating failures on stage.

Yet, despite every setback, they remain determined to chase their dream and make Iceland proud. The unpredictability and wildness that are a major part of ‘The Hangover’ are also a driving force of this musical romantic comedy film, with one mishap after another. Both films feature eccentric personalities, escalating chaos, and characters who always find a way to make things even more troublesome than they already are. Watch the movie here.

11. Wine Country (2019)

‘Wine Country‘ is the tale of a group of lifelong friends who reunite for a weekend getaway in Napa Valley to celebrate Rebecca’s (Rachel Dratch) 50th birthday. Organized by Abby (Amy Poehler), the trip brings together Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), Val (Paula Pell), Jenny (Emily Spivey), and Naomi (Maya Rudolph), all hoping to unwind and reconnect. What begins as a relaxing vacation gradually gives way to hilarious misadventures, unexpected experiences, and candid conversations as alcohol plays its part.

Amid the laughter, the friends are forced to confront lingering doubts about their relationships, past decisions, and the paths their lives have taken. Like ‘The Hangover’, the narrative delves into the ways in which ordinary outings spiral out of control during a seemingly ordinary vacation. The films balance outrageous moments with a perspective on how some friendships come with unrestrained chaos. Enjoy the comedy film on Netflix.

10. Husbands in Action (2026)

Penned and directed by Park Gyu-tae, ‘Husbands in Action’ or ‘Nampyeondeul’ centers on Hwang Choong-sik (Lee Dong-hwi), a narcotics detective whose former wife, Si Nae, is kidnapped. Determined to rescue her, he is forced into an uneasy partnership with Si Nae’s current husband, Lee Min-seok (Ma Dong-seok), a veterinarian. The two run into absurd situations, and their mission becomes increasingly unpredictable. Determined to rescue the kidnapped woman before it is too late, the two must somehow find a way to tolerate each other’s opposing personalities and the awkwardness between them.

However, their efforts often lead to hilarious outcomes, including fighting with dangerous individuals. While ‘The Hangover’ is about a group of friends who strangely find themselves in scenarios out of their control, ‘Husbands in Action’ adds a layer of complexity to comical moments by putting two husbands with a point to prove on a dangerous mission. The contrasting personalities, escalating chaos, and the friction between the characters connect the films at a deeper level. You can watch the Korean action-comedy film here.

9. Coffee & Kareem (2020)

‘Coffee & Kareem‘ tells the story of Kareem Manning (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), a 12-year-old determined to break up his mother Vanessa Manning’s (Taraji P. Henson) relationship with police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms). His plan to frighten Coffee by hiring criminals goes horribly wrong and ends up drawing the attention of a drug kingpin and his criminal world. Kareem reluctantly teams up with Coffee to protect Vanessa while escaping as the two stumble through one dangerous situation after another.

They must learn to work together if they hope to make it out safely and ensure the safety of the woman they both care about. With Michael Dowse at the creative helm, the action-comedy is about a simple plan that quickly spins out of control, just as in ‘The Hangover.’ In the two films, mismatched personalities are forced to survive increasingly ridiculous situations, bad decisions, and each other’s wild nature. It is streaming here.

8. Incoming (2024)

‘Incoming‘ follows four friends as they prepare for their first high school party, hoping the night will transform their social lives. Benj Nielsen (Mason Thames) is looking to pursue a romantic connection with Bailey (Isabella Ferreira), an older student, while his friends Eddie (Ramon Reed) and Connor (Raphael Alejandro) have issues of their own to deal with. Their wealthy friend Danah Koushani (Bardia Seiri) invites them to a house party. What begins as an exciting event soon descends into complete chaos as the group of teenagers comes across drunk adults, unexpected guests, and one absurd situation after another.

During the wildly unpredictable night, almost everything that can go wrong does so in unexpected ways. ‘Incoming’ and ‘The Hangover’ delve into the excitement of one unforgettable night that quickly gets out of control. Along with the similarities, the movies also offer an interesting contrast, as they focus on two very different age groups. Written and directed by Dave and John Chernin, the comedy film is available on Netflix.

7. Murder Mystery (2019)

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, ‘Murder Mystery‘ explores the lives of New York police officer Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and his wife Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston). They find themselves dealing with a dull marriage and widening emotional distance. Hoping to fix this, they travel to Europe for a fun vacation. Surprisingly, a chance encounter leads the couple to be invited aboard billionaire Malcolm Quince’s (Terence Stamp) yacht. When Quince is suddenly murdered, Nick and Audrey find themselves accused of the crime and forced to clear their names.

When unexpected dangers and suspicions surround them, the couple must rely on their instincts to unravel the mystery while staying one step ahead of those targeting them. The comedy mystery film, akin to ‘The Hangover,’ throws ordinary people into extraordinary situations they never saw coming. The character dynamics, the hilarious moments, and the over-the-top nature of the movies forge a deeper connection. It can be found here.

6. Me Time (2022)

‘Me Time‘ revolves around Sonny Fisher (Kevin Hart), a father who leads a routine life raising his children while his wife is the earning member of the family. Longing for a break from his everyday responsibilities, Sonny reunites with his high school friend Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg), who invites him on a long-overdue vacation. What starts as a chance to relax quickly turns into an unpredictable series of misadventures as the reunited friends plunge into increasingly outrageous situations. From peeing in a pool to unexpected encounters with leopards, every attempt at having fun only leads to greater chaos.

Despite how wild the adventure is, it is exactly what Sonny needs to bounce back in life. On the lines of ‘The Hangover’, the film is mainly about a fun trip that goes spectacularly wrong due to unexpected reasons. The narratives depict friendships, reckless decisions, outrageous events, and the chemistry between the quirky characters. Penned and brought to life by John Hamburg, the comedy film is streaming here.

5. The Out-Laws (2023)

Shaped by the ideas of Tyler Spindel, ‘The Out-Laws‘ delves into the experiences of Owen Browning (Adam Devine), a bank manager whose wedding week takes an unbelievable turn. Just as he prepares to marry Parker McDermott (Nina Dobrev), Owen’s bank is robbed by the notorious Ghost Bandits, leaving him convinced that Parker’s newly arrived parents, Billy McDermott (Pierce Brosnan) and Lilly McDermott (Ellen Barkin), are the culprits. His suspicions turn out to be true, and the situation grows even more complicated when a crime boss, whom the bandits owe money, kidnaps Parker.

Forced to work with his dangerous future in-laws, Owen must now encounter situations that he is not even remotely prepared for, including becoming a robber. The absurd situations the characters find themselves in, the element of unpredictability, secrets, wild adventures, and the premise of a wedding are common to both ‘The Out-Laws’ and ‘The Hangover.’ You may watch the action comedy film on Netflix.

4. Little Brother (2026)

‘Little Brother‘ follows Rudd (John Cena), a successful real estate agent whose life revolves around his family. His routine is turned upside down when Marcus (Eric André), whom Rudd once mentored through a high school Big Brother program, unexpectedly reappears after Rudd is mistakenly called to the hospital, believing his own brother has been injured. Though they share no family ties, Marcus has always viewed Rudd as an older brother. At the insistence of Rudd’s wife, Deirdre (Michelle Monaghan), Marcus moves into their home, where his unpredictable behavior throws Rudd’s personal and professional life into utter disorder.

Determined to help, Marcus promises Deirdre he will bring Rudd’s enthusiasm for life back, setting off a series of chaotic and unexpected events that the so-called brothers must navigate. The comedy film from director Matt Spicer captures the essence of ‘The Hangover’ through its exploration of the dynamics between two unintentionally funny men, both of whom have issues to deal with. The engaging and intense comedic moments are the heart and soul of the stories, which also feature a very adult tone. You can stream the movie here.

3. The Wrong Missy (2020)

‘The Wrong Missy‘ delves into the life of Tim Morris (David Spade), whose dream vacation to Hawaii takes an unexpected turn after he accidentally invites the wrong person. Hoping to spend time with the charming Melissa (Molly Sims), Tim instead finds himself traveling with another Melissa (Lauren Lapkus), a woman he never intended to see again after a disastrous first impression. An awkward mistake quickly spirals into a series of disordered and hilarious situations as Tim struggles to salvage the trip. However, the more time they spend together, the more his assumptions begin to change, leaving him questioning whether he invited the wrong person or someone who could change his life.

The romantic comedy film is characterized by unpredictable mishaps, wrong choices, escalating situations, and personal bonds, much like ‘The Hangover.’ The films feature awkward encounters and the fun that arises from losing control of carefully made plans. Guided by the ideas of Tyler Spindel, the romantic comedy drama film is available to watch on Netflix.

2. Bad Trip (2021)

Crafted by Kitao Sakurai, ‘Bad Trip‘ is the tale of best friends Chris Carey (Eric André) and Bud Malone (Lil Rel Howery), who leave Florida for NYC so Chris can finally confess his feelings to his high school crush. Their cross-country journey becomes even wilder after they steal a car from Bud’s criminal sister, Trina Malone (Tiffany Haddish), who immediately breaks out of jail to track them down. Along the way, the pair stumble into one outrageous situation after another, dragging unsuspecting members of the public into their misadventures through hidden-camera pranks.

Blending a scripted story with real-life reactions, the comedy film turns an ordinary road trip into a nonstop series of unpredictable encounters. ‘Bad Trip’ and ‘The Hangover’ thrive on unpredictable comedy that constantly catches both the characters off guard. The fast-paced humor, outrageous moments, and carefree friendship dynamics in the narratives create a sense of thematic and tonal connection between the stories and their characters. Enjoy it here.

1. Game Over, Man! (2018)

‘Game Over, Man!’ deals with hotel employees Alexxx (Adam Devine), Darren (Anders Holm), and Joel (Blake Anderson). The three friends are focused on convincing social media influencer Bae Awadi to finance their video game when armed terrorists storm into the LA hotel where they work and take everyone hostage. With their dream investment suddenly out of reach and their potential investor also among the hostages, the hopeless trio unexpectedly becomes the only group willing to fight back. Despite their lack of experience, they get ready for a rescue mission where every attempt to be heroes creates even more outrageous problems.

Parts of the film parody the plot of the popular movie ‘Die Hard.’ Both ‘Game Over, Man!’ and ‘The Hangover’ primarily depict unprepared friends improvising their way through complete chaos. The films also feature constantly escalating predicaments, reckless decisions, and a carefree group dynamic between quirky characters. With Kyle Newacheck at the creative helm, the action comedy film is available on Netflix.

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