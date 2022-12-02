My Unorthodox Life: Where is the Cast Now?

Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life‘ is a reality series that revolves around famous businesswoman Julia Haart. Once a part of an Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia left her old life behind to make a name for herself and prove her worth. Through the show, viewers get an insight into how Julia runs her business while also maintaining her personal relationships. The public also gets to know about Julia’s children and her loved ones, who play crucial roles in her life. The recent release of the show’s second season has made fans wonder about the current whereabouts of their favorite cast members. Well, we are here to dive right in and find the answers.

Where is Julia Haart Now?

As of writing, Julia Haart is involved in a complicated legal battle against Silvio Scaglia. The reality TV star filed for divorce from her husband in February 2022, on the same day that she was removed from Elite World Group. Scaglia went on to sue Julia and claimed that she had illegally taken $850,000 from Freedom Holding, the organization that owns Elite World Group. It was proven in a Delaware court that Julia does not actually own 50% of the companies she claimed to be an owner of. This led Julia to file a fraud lawsuit against Silvio for $257 million.

According to Julia, she has hard evidence that she had been told she had a stake in the organization and her husband had either lied to her in the past or was doing so now. Additionally, her book ‘Brazen’ was released in March 2022 and has gained much appreciation from readers. It seems like she is now hoping to launch her own tech company by the name of Haart Sphere with the help of those she wholeheartedly trusts and will herself serve as the CEO. Plus, the mother of four is reportedly also working hard to continue advocating for feminism as well as equality.

Where is Batsheva Haart Now?

After her divorce from Binyamin “Ben” Weinstein, Batsheva Haart seems ready to explore the world in all its glory. The couple announced their separation in November 2021 and seemingly parted ways on amicable terms. Since then, Batsheva has grown by leaps and bounds in her career as a social media influencer. The reality TV star’s content seems t be based on beauty and lifestyle. Thanks to her popularity and hard work, Batsheva is often partnered with different brands and often promotes their products. She is currently promoting SoFi’s Break Up With Bad Banking campaign and is happily affiliated with United Talent. While Batsheva does not seem to be in a committed relationship at present, she does seem to be enjoying her status as a single woman in the Big Apple.

Where is Miriam Haart Now?

Miriam Haart seems to be doing well in both her personal and professional life. Julia’s second daughter got her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Stanford University in June 2022. Presently, she serves as a Co-teacher in CS11: How to Make Virtual Reality for Stanford University School of Engineering. She is also CoLab Fellow at IDEO in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Given her technological knowledge, Miriam was also able to bag the position of CTO in Haart Sphere. Additionally, she is the Founder and Host of Faking It, a weekly podcast that releases new episodes every Thursday. Miriam seems quiet with her love life as well, given her relationship with Nathalie Ulander. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in March 2022 and are apparently living together.

Where is Shlomo Haart Now?

Between seasons 1 and 2 of ‘My Unorthodox Life,’ Shlomo Haart gained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from Columbia University. He completed his graduation in April of 2021 and has since entered the legal field as a professional. He often helps his mother, Julia, with her work pertaining to the law. The eldest Haart brother did seem to have a budding romance with Mariana Ling in the second installment of the Netflix series. However, that seems to have fizzled out. Nevertheless, Shlomo enjoys the company of his friends and family and takes delight in traveling to different places.

Where is Aron Hendler Now?

The youngest of Julia’s children is none other than Aron Hendler. The teenager is quite devoted to his faith and has expressed his desire to be a Rabbi multiple times. Though he is still in school, Aron also creates content for Be Geshmak, an organization he established. The videos posted on the channel talk about the teachings imparted within the Jewish faith and the importance of God (Hashem) in one’s life. Aron also runs the BeGeshmak Mishnah Yomi movement.

Where is Robert Brotherton Now?

Presently, Robert Brotherton seems to be pursuing his dream of becoming a Broadway star. He started on this endeavor following his removal from Elite World Company in March 2022 and has made impressive strides in that direction. In fact, he had his 54 Below debut through his performance in ‘My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret’ on November 20, 2022. The Marketing Operations Executive was also assigned the role of COO during the establishment of Haart Sphere. The Netflix star is happily engaged to his partner, Ra’ed Saade, and the two love their dog Richard, the adorable Bernedoodle.

Where is Silvio Scaglia Now?

Since his split from Julia Haart, Silvio Scaglia has been embroiled in a legal battle against his estranged wife. In the last few months, Silvio and those close to him have apparently made several claims regarding Julia’s image and behavior. As of writing, Silvio serves as the Founder and CEO of SHS Asset Management and is also the Chairman of Elite World Group. On the romantic front, Silvio seems to have moved on from his marriage to Julia and is seemingly dating socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann. It seems that the two even got engaged in September of 2022, though their marriage is likely not going to happen until Silvio’s divorce is finalized.

Where is Ra’ed Saade Now?

Since his debut in season 2 of ‘My Unorthodox Life,’ Ra’ed Saade has won the hearts of many through his charming presence on the show. Introduced as Robert Brotherton’s partner, Ra’ed proposed to his boyfriend in the finale of the second season. The two have been living together for a long time and are likely to tie the knot very soon. Presently, Ra’ed works in the tech industry and holds a deep passion for singing. He also creates content for different social media platforms and is always ready to support Robert through the ups and downs of life.

Where is Nathalie Ulander Now?

Viewers met Nathalie Ulander in the show’s second season due to her relationship with Miriam Haart. The couple completed a year of their relationship in March 2022 and are apparently living together. Nathalie graduated from Queens College in June 2022 with a double major in International Business and Economics, along with Finance and Business. Before graduating, Nathalie was the captain of her college’s female tennis team. As of writing, she is working as a Business Development Representative for Reposite in New York City, New York.

Where is Yosef Hendler Now?

Though Yosef Hendler does not appear much in the Netflix show, he holds a crucial place in the Haart family as Julia’s first husband and father of her children. The bond between Yosef and Julia is quite good, and they co-parent their youngest son, Aron Hendler. In season 1 of the series, Yosef introduced Aliza Schulhof, his girlfriend of three months, to his eldest three children and the viewers. The relationship blossomed into a happy marriage after Yosef and Aliza tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. The wedding was held in August 2021 and was organized by Aliza, who is a professional party planner. She has since changed her name to Aliza Hendler and also seems to be on good terms with Julia.

Where is Binyamin “Ben” Weinstein Now?

Binyamin “Ben” Weinstein has left his career as a real estate agent behind to pursue his passion for fashion. Since his divorce from Batsheva Haart, Ben has not been a part of ‘My Unorthodox Life,’ though he is mentioned by his ex-wife. The duo seems to be on amicable terms, and their split was apparently a mutual decision. Presently, Ben works as a Men’s Stylist and can be contacted through his dedicated Instagram page or email. The reality TV star does seem involved in a committed relationship. Instead, he seems focused on his career and enjoying life to the fullest. As of writing, Ben is based in New York City, though he did recently travel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in UAE.

