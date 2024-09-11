Outlast Season 2: Where Are the Contestants Now?

As a reality competition series that revolves around 16 survivalists in the extreme Alaskan wilderness as they vie for a chance to win a massive cash prize, Netflix’s ‘Outlast‘ is truly gripping. That’s because it’s essentially an intriguing blend of ‘Alone,’ ‘Out of the Wild,’ ‘Survivor,’ and ‘Ultimate Survival,’ with the sole significant difference being they must be part of a team to win. However, this aspect did make things quite complicated in season 2 since most contestants were self-admitted “lone wolves” with core loyalties to no one but themselves and their families.

Drew Hass is Expanding His Wings These Days

Although Drew was only a young kid when he first developed a deep passion for the great outdoors, it is something he still genuinely enjoys because it brings him a sense of utter peace. It thus comes as no surprise he’s a talented field dresser, angler, hunter, as well as shelter builder, which is just part of what enabled him to lead the Bravo team to success in the end. Since then, this Hallettsville, Texas, native yet Austin resident has actually evolved from a party boat owner to an Aviation Management/Operations Professional, Energy Consultant, Insurance Sales Agent for Whorton Insurance, and a rising Physical Trainer. As if that’s not enough, the 29-year-old family-oriented dog dad recently also began dabbling in the entertainment industry by landing a commercial advertisement for Black Rifle Coffee.

Drake Vliem II is Wholly Dedicated to his Family

As the second half of the Bravo Team that earned the winning $1 million, it’s no surprise Midland, Texas, native Drake is a skilled survivalist too — he is a climber, a hunter, and a traditionalist. In fact, this athletically built professional oil field technician is rather well-known in his hometown for being part of a group that travels to Wyoming every year to hunt big game on public land. Furthermore, this outdoor enthusiast is also a happily married father of four, so his sole motivation to succeed in whatever endeavor he undertakes is to provide a safe, secure, stable life for them at every turn. Indeed, he is gradually trying to teach his kids the ways of the wilderness too, yet what matters more to him is them spending quality time together as well as making as many core memories as possible.

Brendon Ash is the Epitome of a Survivalist

While Brendon’s Delta Team unfortunately couldn’t make it to the finish line on time, all of them did leave a lasting impression on fans owing to their determination, integrity, and loyalty. That’s because after spending nearly a month together, they had become a sort of family too, yet no one ingrained themselves in our minds more than this 42-year-old “Mountain Man.” This Central Idaho native was caring, mindful, and wise at every step of the way, which holds once you uncover he’s an angler, hunter, trapper, and vermin control professional who also has a passion for foraging. In fact, today, this proud husband as well as dad is a staff member at the outdoors & sporting company Hancock Outdoor, plus a YouTuber with a growing channel called LoboPro Predator Control.

Eric Shevchenko Continues to Immerse Himself in His Passions

As another member of the Delta Team, Eric was right there pulling his weight to help his found family make it all the way to the end, only for them to do so yet miss out on winning by mere minutes. Nevertheless, he didn’t let it bring anyone down and asserted he was proud of them for finishing, which is precisely the kind of attitude he maintains in his professional life as a chef/farm-to-table restaurateur too. This proud Saginaw, Michigan, family man plus forager is actually the brains behind Old World Pizzeria, Preservation Food Company, and Vaca Vieja Beef (wholesale brand), all the while also running a soap business called Outdoor Soap Co. while sticking to his sustainable beliefs.

Joey DiDesidero is Embracing Farm Living With Open Arms

From the moment Joey first came across our screens, he made it clear he had enrolled in this competition not just to prove his mettle as a Pacific Northwestern and Chickasaw Indian adventurer but also to provide for his young family. Therefore, this Charlie-turned-Delta team member did everything in his power to make things work, but to no avail – the Benton City, Washington, resident simply couldn’t cross the finish line in time. However, it’s evident he is still motivated by his wife and their two kids to lead the best possible life, which is why they currently live on a Hobby Farm with the goal of being self-sufficient while he also serves as a radioactive/hazardous waste manager in the construction industry.

Tina Grimm Personifies Beauty and Brains

While Tina’s sole purpose for coming onto this show was to help earn some money to help care for her mother at home as she struggles with dementia, she also wanted to prove her own skills. That’s because she’s not only a professional model as well as an artist but also an adventure junkie, thru-hiker, and a self-proclaimed nerd about all things outdoors, making her a great navigator and animal tracker. So today, this Delta Team member with the trail name Bear Moon continues to expand on her career as a professional artist, model, and hiker – you can actually buy her work at Etsy under the name GrimmCreationsArt.

Joseph Malbrough is Making a Living From What He Loves to Do

Having been through a lot of ups and downs in life, Joseph’s sole motive to be in the Alaskan wilderness was to hopefully earn some stability without losing his integrity in any manner. And that’s precisely what he did – the Delta Team member unfortunately didn’t win anything except a family, yet the way he handled this whole experience definitely opened a lot more doors for him. In other words, this 31-year-old Lafayette, Louisiana-based father of three is currently not just an automotive, aircraft, and boat mechanic but also an outdoorsman and a public figure who doesn’t shy away from showing off his dog hunting or sharpshooting skills.

Sammy Norris is a Professional Content Creator

While Sammy didn’t really leave much of an impression, considering his introverted nature and the fact his Bravo Team was full of extroverts, he did make it clear he was a team player by flaring out once his energy wavered. Therefore, we didn’t really get to see that this Flag Pond, Tennessee-turned-Utah resident is actually an incredibly talented bush crafter – whether it be constructing shelters, crafting tools, or carving weapons, he knows how to do it all. So now, he’s expanding his wings and embracing public life with open arms by evolving into a content creator plus educator of all this survival. In fact, this dog dad plans to drop his very first online survival course based on the importance of fire and making fire in the wild around the spring of 2025.

Bri Walston is Thriving as an Influencer

Since Bri’s dream had always been to serve as a pilot in the US Air Force, she was heartbroken when she had to be medically discharged around three years later, knowing she’d have to reinvent herself. That’s when this Nevada native found the outdoors and fell completely in love with it, driving her to take a leap of faith and decide to continue exploring the world in every way possible. That’s how this Charlie-turned-Bravo Team member, who had to flare out owing to medical reasons, established The Roaming Vet – this is her brand as she embraces the van life alongside her dog and a career as a digital creator to make ends meet.

Emily Johnston is a Corporate Employee And an Outdoor Enthusiast

While Emily is a survivalist, her skill sets are drastically different from the physical toughness some expect from those involved in this world. She’s actually a forager who has such extensive knowledge she can identify countless plants, find ways to use them for food as well as medicine, and even create primitive shelters. However, this is not the flared-out Bravo Team member’s primary profession – this adventurer, dog mom, and mountain climber is a Data Analyst at a tech company called Garmin. She earned this position upon earning a Bachelor’s from Indiana University in Bloomington before gaining some professional experience in the field.

Meghan Buchanan is a Force of Nature

If there’s only one way we can describe Charlie Team member Meghan, it has to be as a ray of sunshine, considering everything she did for her team before deciding to flare out owing to the cold. However, that’s not to say she isn’t tough because she’s actually an experienced mountain climber who has actually conquered the Seven Summits – the highest peaks of each of the seven traditional continents. It was the lack of food plus fire that made her feel the cold even more and tap out, yet it’s evident that she’s perfectly content with her decision as it enabled her to keep her health and continue thriving as a rocket scientist, motivational speaker, and adventure athlete. In fact, this Vail, Colorado resident currently serves as a Senior Principal Systems Engineer at Raytheon Intelligence & Space as well as the CEO of RocketGirl Consulting, plans on soon exploring the Poles, and talks about her career despite being neurodivergent.

Julio Laboy is Somehow Balancing His Full Personal and Professional Lives

Although it was only back in 2021 that Julio began his journey into the world of outdoors/wilderness, he has since come such a long way that he is actually considered a top-tier survivalist. Therefore, today, the Charlie Team Member who also flared out because of the cold affecting his health, the Brooklyn, New York native, is currently dedicating himself to his passions. He is a Buckeye, Arizona-based criminal defense lawyer, a legal analyst, a humanitarian, as well as a Survival Gear BSO and Survival University Ambassador who utilizes all his free time either outdoors or with loved ones at home. The 57-year-old dad of an adult is genuinely proud of all that he has achieved in the past few years, especially as he has also begun conquering 5k and 10k runs with 50-pound weights under the searing Sonoran Desert sun.

Deontre “Tre” Thomas is Currently On A Once in a Lifetime Adventure

The only thing Tre desired was to play the game with complete integrity at every step of the way, which is precisely what he did by flaring out when all his other Alpha Team members had to too. From what we can tell, he has never once regretted this decision despite having need of the money, especially as he got to at least represent the Black hunting community on international screens. It’s also imperative to note that over the past few years, this Austin, Texas, native has dedicated all his time to researching the way his Native American ancestors lived, honing his skills as a trapper, and evolving as an arborist. However, today, he is hiking all 50 states of the US alongside his lovely partner and documenting it on social media.

Tonia Willman is a Free Spirit Adventurer

Although Tonia genuinely seemed to be someone who could make it all the way to the finale with her Alpha Team, things changed once she got so brutally ill with hypothermia that she began losing consciousness. She thus had to leave, but she is glad that decision was made for her since it allowed her to seek immediate medical treatment and get better before she could return to her love of the outdoors. It hence comes as no surprise this former mental health therapist is now again devoting all her time to her passion for archery as well as metal fabrication in her hometown of Molalla, Oregon. As if that’s not enough, she also continues to explore nature while proudly wearing the title of “dogwoman” – she is a dog mom of four.

Zach Owens Is An MMA Fighter Turned Influencer

Zach honestly seemed to be the perfect fit for ‘Outlast’, considering his lifelong affinity towards the outdoors and his past as a professional MMA fighter, but his journey as Alpha Team’s leader came to an abrupt end once he injured his back. He was genuinely disappointed to have had to leave early, but he was glad he got to return to his loving wife of 10 years and their three beautiful children in Melba, Idaho, where he could recover before returning to the wild. Therefore, this 34-year-old primal hunter, harvester, trapper, and shelter expert has since honed his skills further and evolved into a content creator to better provide for his young family. Whether it be documenting his experiences online, featuring in different podcasts, or doing brand deals with companies like Dark Energy Official, he does it all at the moment.

Bayardo “Bayo” Hernandez is a Professional Trapper

While Bayo arguably ruined his own chances of thriving in the show by playing a dirty game and getting kicked out of Alpha Team, he doesn’t regret his actions one bit because that’s how he believed they could win. So, of course, he has since happily returned to his life in Miami, Flordia, where he is a state contractor for python removals as well as the owner of Florida State Hunters alongside his partner of nearly two decades. This Youth Python Program volunteer is actually considered an Everglades specialist and bears the title of “The Latin Hunter” as he physically removes alligators, porcupines, snakes, spiders, or any other wild creatures from his clients’ homes/nearby estates.

