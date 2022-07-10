P-Valley Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

The sixth episode of Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley’ season 2, titled ‘Savage,’ follows Lil Murda and Big Teak’s relationship. The rapper and his companion take a break from the Dirty Dozen tour and spend time together. Big Teak asks Lil Murda about his relationship with Uncle Clifford. Hailey Colton AKA Autumn Night becomes an unexpected guest at Andre Watkins’ party. Big Bone and Diamond take their acquaintance to the next stage but the past continues to haunt the latter. Since the episode ends with two startling developments, we have taken a detailed look at them. Let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

‘Savage’ begins with Diamond and Big Bone having sex. Diamond’s thoughts get filled with Keyshawn Harris/Miss Mississippi, which interrupts his intimacy with Big Bone. Mercedes Woodbine meets Shelle to talk about the latter calling Terricka a mistake. When Mercedes expresses her wish to take care of her daughter, Shelle makes it clear that it isn’t possible. Keyshawn tries to leave Derrick with their two children, only to realize that her car needs repair. Unable to drive away from her abusive partner, she returns to their house with a loaded gun. She awaits Derrick to return home with the gun but she decides against killing him at the last moment.

Cedric Haynes AKA Coach calls Mercedes to ask for the “Mercedes experience.” Mercedes meets Farrah Haynes and the two of them talk about the need of keeping their sexual encounters a secret from Coach. The three of them end up having sex but Coach realizes that Farrah is into Mercedes even more than him. He confronts the two women about the same, only for Farrah to reveal that she is attracted to women for years. Coach asks Mercedes to leave as he realizes that she is a threat to his married life with Farrah. Big Teak asks Lil Murda about Uncle Clifford and the rapper explains how he has harmed their relationship.

Andre organizes a party as part of his mayoral election campaign. Hailey arrives at the party as an unexpected visitor but Corbin Kyle drags her out. She meets Georgie Batson, The Promised Land executive, and explains how The Pynk is worth more than Corbin’s current offer. Georgie expresses her wish to sit for a meeting with Hailey regarding the sale of the property so that she can consider the latter’s $10 million demand. Hailey meets Andre after the party and the two of them end up having sex. Earnestine, Uncle Clifford’s grandmother, seemingly suffers from coronavirus disease.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 6 Ending: Is Big Teak Dead? Why Does He Kill Himself?

Yes, Big Teak is dead. Lil Murda and Big Teak, taking a break from the former’s tour, spend a day together. The rapper gifts his companion a new car and they celebrate together when one of Lil Murda’s songs plays on the radio. Big Teak becomes ecstatic as he sees his companion reaching new heights. However, gloom soon conquers him. He realizes that he had lost his lover to Uncle Clifford. Big Teak, irrespective of the celebrations, finds it hard to accept that Lil Murda is no more his own. He witnesses the rapper’s love for Clifford, which affects him severely.

Big Teak also ponders over his troubled childhood. While visiting the house he had stayed in as a kid, he remembers how he had suffered during the time. Big Teak’s childhood was filled with bloodshed and losses. After becoming what he is now, nothing has changed for him. He is still suffering from sadness and loss, this time due to losing his lover to Clifford. After losing around a decade of his life at the prison, immersing in its darkness, Big Teak still hasn’t found light. The reality that the only ray of light he had, Lil Murda, has become someone else’s further crushes him.

Big Teak kills himself because he fails to come to terms with the losses he had to suffer from his childhood, which includes Lil Murda as well. He loses every ray of hope as he loses his only remaining possession, his lover, as well. He ends his life himself to not endure any more pain.

Is Terricka Pregnant? Who is the Father of Her Baby?

Yes, Terricka is pregnant. Mercedes tries to reach out to Terricka all day, especially after she meets with Shelle. She thinks about reconnecting with her daughter by opening the doors of her house to Terricka. At night the same day, Terricka comes to Mercedes’ house crying. When she enquires the reason behind her terrible state, Terricka reveals a pregnancy test strip with the “YES+” result. Terricka is yet to reveal the father of her baby and the identity of the person remains completely unknown since she doesn’t have any known love interests.

Regardless of the father’s identity, Terricka is repeating her mother Mercedes’ life by getting pregnant at an early age. She must be fearing whether the baby will affect her life or even whether she will be forced to part ways with it as her mother did with her. Shelle’s reaction to her pregnancy may also affect Terricka’s life. If she doesn’t accept it, Terricka and Mercedes may even reconnect since the girl doesn’t have anyone else to provide her shelter.

