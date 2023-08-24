Represent Season 2 Confirmed, Starts Filming in Paris in September

The filming of the second season of Netflix’s French series ‘Represent,’ originally titled ‘En Place,’ is set to begin in Paris, the capital city of France, in September. The comedy series revolves around Stéphane Blé, a youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris who becomes a candidate in the French presidential election. The series explores race relations in the European country by trying to find answers to the question: Is France truly ready for a Black president? Netflix greenlighted season 2 back in March.

The first season of the series was also shot in Paris. The cast and crew of the show were spotted in Île-de-France, a region in north-central France that surrounds Paris, while filming the first round. Paris is one of the most captivating filming locations in the world. Over the years, the city has hosted the filming of several popular productions such as ‘Heartstopper,’ ‘Lioness,’ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ Ridley Scott’s period film ‘Napoleon,’ ‘Red Notice,’ David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ and ‘Emily in Paris.’

The first season of the series ends with Stéphane winning the presidential election by defeating the environmentalist and feminist candidate Corinne Douanier. The sophomore round will follow the aftermath of Stéphane’s victory as he starts to live in the Élysée Palace, figuring out the details of his new position.

Jean-Pascal Zadi, who created the series with François Uzan, serves as the writer and director of the sophomore round. Zadi also directed the six episodes of season 1 and plays the protagonist Stéphane. His credits as a writer/director include ‘People Want to Believe,’ ‘Craignos,’ ‘Simply Black,’ ‘Carrément Craignos,’ etc. His credits as an actor include ‘Yo Mama,’ ‘Year of the Shark,’ ‘Smoking Causes Coughing,’ ‘Final Cut,’ ‘Captain Sharif,’ ‘A Man in a Hurry,’ etc.

Along with Zadi, Souad Arsane (Yasmine) and Jean-Claude Muaka (Mo) are expected to return to the second season. The first round of the show also features Eric Judor (‘Weekend Family’ and ‘The Last Mercenary’) as William, Benoît Poelvoorde (‘The Brand New Testament’) as Eric Andrei, Emmanuel Dehaene (‘120 Beats Per Minute’) as Etienne Durandeau, Fadily Camara (‘Mythomaniac’) as Marion Blé, Panayotis Pascot (‘Irma Vep’) as Jérôme, Marina Foïs (‘Polisse’) as Corinne Douanier, etc.

Nathan Franck (‘Lupin’), Camille Moulonguet, and François Lardenois (‘Get In’) serve as producers along with Zadi. Netflix, Studio XIV Films of Lardenois, and Douze Doigts Productions of Zadi and Camille teamed up for the production of the second round.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Represent Based on a True Story?