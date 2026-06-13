14 Shows Like The Simpsons on Netflix Right Now

Created by Matt Groening, ‘The Simpsons’ is an animated sitcom set in the fictional town of Springfield. The series follows the everyday lives of the Simpson family, who often find themselves caught up in unusual and sometimes ridiculous situations. At the center of the family is Homer Simpson, a nuclear power plant employee whose poor judgment frequently creates problems for those around him. His wife, Marge, does her best to keep the household together while raising the kids. The three children are Bart, a prankster, Lisa, an intelligent and ambitious student, and Maggie, the infant. Alongside the Simpsons, the show features others in the neighborhood who bring their own charm to the story.

These residents are Ned Flanders, bartender Moe, Dr. Hibbert, and Police Chief Wiggum. Through its humor and satire, the popular series chronicles the family’s adventures while highlighting the bonds that keep them together despite their many flaws. It is also a commentary on the cultural and political realities of the times through the experiences of a working-class family and its quirky members. These shows, similar to ‘The Simpsons,’ streaming on Netflix, explore the mundanity and meaning of life, while also being engaging and curious.

14. Agent Elvis (2023)

‘Agent Elvis’ is an action-comedy series that reimagines Elvis Presley as a secret agent working for the US government. While maintaining his public image as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis is recruited by a covert intelligence organization tasked with protecting the country from a variety of threats. Equipped with high-tech gadgets and sent on dangerous missions, he must balance his music career with his new responsibilities as a spy. As he battles formidable villains and confronts unexpected conspiracies, Elvis finds himself leading a double life unlike anything his fans or he could have imagined.

While doing all this, he also aims to return home to the loving arms of his wife, Priscilla Presley. Mike Arnold, John Eddie, and Priscilla Presley are the creative team behind the show. ‘Agent Elvis’ and ‘The Simpsons’ are both connected to the realm of pop culture and explore the American experiences through the eyes of their characters. While Elvis navigates fame and responsibilities, the Simpsons handle neighborhood issues and grapple with mysteries. Watch the Netflix show here.

13. Q-Force (2021)

Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ follows a team of LGBTQ+ spies, the Q-Force, eager to prove their worth after being overlooked by the American Intelligence Agency (AIA). Leading the group is Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, a talented secret agent who is determined to earn recognition for himself and his team. Hoping to demonstrate their abilities, Q-Force takes on a series of missions and investigations while navigating several challenges.

Their efforts become even more complicated when a straight agent is assigned to the team, forcing the group to adapt as they pursue both professional success and personal growth. Shaped by the ideas of Gabe Liedman, the adult comedy series is a quirky and unique take on the cultural flavor of the times, blending prominent issues and inquisitive storylines, much like ‘The Simpsons.’ It is available on Netflix.

12. Strip Law (2026)

‘Strip Law’ revolves around Lincoln Gumb, a Las Vegas lawyer whose career and personal life seem to be going nowhere. Lacking confidence in the courtroom, he finds himself searching for a way to break out of his routine. Lincoln’s life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Sheila Flambé, a charismatic magician with a talent for navigating the city’s more unusual side. Believing she can help him better understand the strangeness that defines Las Vegas, Lincoln brings her into his world.

Together, the pair tackle bizarre cases, eccentric characters, and find themselves caught up in strange situations as they try to improve their fortunes. Cullen Crawford steers this Netflix adult comedy series, which is curious and engaging. The show complements the visual elements and the wild side of ‘The Simpsons’ by sending its characters on unexpected and increasingly chaotic adventures where they must use their wits to achieve what they want. You may enjoy the story here.

11. Long Story Short (2025-)

Crafted by the vision of Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Netflix’s ‘Long Story Short’ is an adult comedy-drama series that follows the lives of three siblings, including Avi, Shira, and Yoshi, as they grow from childhood into adulthood. Told through a non-linear narrative, the show moves back and forth across different stages of their lives, exploring the experiences, relationships, and challenges that shape them over the years. As the siblings reflect on their past while navigating the realities of adulthood, old memories related to their dysfunctional and chaotic family continue to shape their lives in intricate ways. The show captures the thematic and visual essence of ‘The Simpsons’ through its focus on family relationships, character evolution, the meaning of life, the mundanity of growing up, and the consequences of time and emotions. The show unfolds on Netflix.

10. Mulligan (2023)

‘Mulligan’ is a Netflix sitcom that unfolds after an alien invasion wipes out most of humanity. With civilization reduced to a small group of survivors, the world is given an unexpected chance to begin again. Leading the effort is President Mulligan, who joins a collection of eccentric survivors as they attempt to rebuild society on a devastated Earth. However, creating a better future proves far more difficult than expected. As they deal with limited resources, strange threats, and constant disagreements, the group repeatedly falls into the same mistakes that challenged humanity before the apocalypse. Absurd situations, humor, social commentary, existential questions, group dynamics, human ego, meaning of reality, and the holes for the future are themes that both ‘Mulligan’ and ‘The Simpsons’ explore. With Sam Means and Robert Carlock at the creative helm, the show is available here.

9. Inside Job (2021-2022)

Netflix’s ‘Inside Job’ is set in a world where many popular conspiracy theories are actually true. The story follows Reagan Ridley, a brilliant but socially awkward scientist who works for a secret organization that manages and conceals some of the world’s biggest mysteries. Determined to prove herself, Reagan spends her days dealing with bizarre conspiracies and eccentric coworkers. Alongside her team, she navigates hidden agendas while helping maintain the illusion of normalcy for the rest of humanity.

As Reagan digs deeper into the secrets surrounding the secret organization and the forces that influence the world, she begins to question who is controlling everything. Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch steer this comedy series, which asks philosophical questions about the realities of civilization and the secrets that govern humanity. This intellectual curiosity of the show and its attempt to answer difficult questions connect it to the world and characters of ‘The Simpsons.’ You may enjoy it on Netflix.

8. Human Resources (2022-2023)

‘Human Resources’ takes place in the world of ‘Big Mouth’ and serves as a spin-off. The adult sitcom sheds light on the mysteries of the creatures that guide humans through the emotional challenges of life. Set within the organization where Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and other beings work, the show follows their professional and personal lives as they help people navigate a wide range of emotions and various stages of life. The helpful creatures themselves often struggle with their own feelings, revealing that they are not as different from humans.

Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett form the creative team behind this engrossing Netflix show. While ‘The Simpsons’ is about the complex feelings and relationships that guide the behavior of human beings, ‘Human Resources’ is a more philosophical inquiry into the origins and meaning of such emotions and what they mean to individuals at a deeply personal level. The series can be found here.

7. Hoops (2020)

‘Hoops’ is a Ben Hoffman creation that centers on Ben Hopkins, a short-tempered high-school basketball coach who is convinced that coaching in the professional leagues is his future. Stuck with an underperforming team and limited opportunities, Ben refuses to give up on his dream. He throws himself into training his players and chasing victories, hoping that success on the court will give him more opportunities.

However, his efforts are often undermined by his own behavior, humiliating mishaps, and the many problems in his personal life, testing him at every stage. The absurdities that the main family experiences in ‘The Simpsons’ are comparable to the increasingly chaotic and hilarious situations that Ben deals with in ‘Hoops.’ Other than the character dynamics, the visual elements and the raw humor also connect the shows on a deeper level. The Netflix comedy series is streaming here.

6. Paradise PD (2018-2022)

Created by Waco O’Guin and Roger Black, Netflix’s ‘Paradise PD’ is an adult comedy series that unfolds in the crime-ridden small town of Paradise. The show follows Kevin Crawford, an eager but inexperienced police officer who hopes to prove himself while working alongside the town’s deeply incompetent police force. Led by Chief Randall Crawford, the department is filled with officers who create almost as many problems as the criminals they are supposed to stop.

As Kevin tries to build a career, he and his coworkers become involved in a series of bizarre investigations and ridiculous encounters, struggling to maintain order in a chaotic town. Like the characters of ‘The Simpsons,’ the members of the police department in ‘Paradise PD’ engage in raw humor and also confront difficult questions about the seemingly meaningless nature of their existence, while also navigating the challenges that arise in professional spaces. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

5. Chicago Party Aunt (2021-2022)

‘Chicago Party Aunt’ is the tale of Diane Dunbrowski, a fun-loving Chicago hairdresser who refuses to slow down or embrace a more conventional lifestyle. Her carefree routine is disrupted when her 18-year-old nephew, Daniel Whiddington, decides to spend a gap year living with her instead of attending Stanford University. In the apartment, Daniel tries to figure out his future while Diane encourages him to enjoy life on her own chaotic terms. Their everyday adventures lead to a series of humorous situations involving friends, neighbors, and the city at large.

The unlikely adventure partners learn from each other despite their very different ideas about life. The Netflix sitcom is brought to life by the ideas of Chris Witaske, Jon Barinholtz, and Katie Rich. The strongest point of connection between ‘Chicago Party Aunt’ and ‘The Simpsons’ is the exploration of the layers of life in the modern world. While Diane and Daniel hope to achieve spiritual liberation through hedonism, the Simpsons hope to find meaning through chaotic intellectual pursuits. The show can be found here.

4. Big Mouth (2017-2025)

‘Big Mouth’ is an adult sitcom that focuses on a group of middle school students, including Nick Birch, Andrew Glouberman, and Jessi Glaser, as they navigate the often confusing and embarrassing realities of puberty. As the teenagers deal with changing bodies, emotions, friendships, and attractions, their lives are influenced by a variety of bizarre creatures that embody different aspects of human behavior and psychology. From Hormone Monsters to Depression Kitties and other unusual beings, these figures complicate the children’s experiences in unexpected ways.

With Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett at the creative helm, the Netflix show explores the challenges of growing up and the emotional turmoil of adolescence. While ‘The Simpsons’ is a family-themed story that delves into the intrigues of life and meaning, ‘Big Mouth’ twists these ideas and explores similar themes through the experiences of younger characters who have a different intellectual energy. You can watch it on Netflix.

3. Disenchantment (2018-2023)

Shaped by the creative vision of Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein, Netflix’s ‘Disenchantment’ is set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It revolves around Princess Tiabeanie, AKA Bean, a rebellious royal who has no interest in fulfilling expectations placed upon her, including an arranged marriage. Bean’s life takes an unexpected turn when she befriends Luci, a mischievous demon, and Elfo, an optimistic elf. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on a series of adventures across Dreamland and beyond, encountering trouble.

As Bean seeks freedom from her royal responsibilities, she finds herself drawn into mysteries and conflicts that might shape her future. Both ‘Disenchantment’ and ‘The Simpsons’ are essentially commentaries on the nature of human liberation in spaces restricted by rules and regulations. This spiritual connection between the shows is complemented by their similar visual styles and the quirky characters that often find themselves in absurd situations. Stream the adult fantasy sitcom here.

2. Good Times (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Good Times’ or ‘Good Times: Black Again’ is an adult sitcom and reboot of the eponymous live-action show. It sheds light on the experiences of a new generation of the Evans family living in a Chicago housing project. The story follows Reggie Evans, a hardworking taxi driver struggling to support his family, and his wife, Beverly, who is determined to uphold the family legacy despite the many challenges they face. The family’s children are the outspoken Grey, the artistic Junior, and the troublemaking Delvin.

The group navigates the ups and downs of everyday life in the 2020s. As they deal with financial pressures, conflicts, and ambitions, the Evanses rely on humor to get through difficult situations. With Ranada Shepard serving as creator, the show, akin to ‘The Simpsons,’ is a poignant navigation of the realities of a working-class family and everything it faces within the house and in the neighborhood, where quirky characters live. The Simpsons and the Evanses are two chaotic families who constantly find themselves in absurd situations. You can watch it on Netflix.

1. F Is for Family (2015-2021)

‘F Is for Family’ is set in the 1970s and follows the Murphy family as they navigate the everyday challenges of work, marriage, and raising children. At the center of the story is Frank Murphy, a hot-tempered veteran who works at a local airport and struggles to provide for his family while enduring constant stress and frustration. His wife, Sue, seeks greater independence and fulfillment beyond her responsibilities at home, while their three children face the ups and downs of growing up. Through family conflicts, personal setbacks, and moments of humor, the show paints a portrait of life during a changing era in America.

The Netflix adult sitcom draws inspiration from the childhood experiences of Bill Burr, who co-created the series with Michael Price. Humor, character dynamics, familial struggles, a chaotic neighborhood, changing relationships, existential questions, the cultural realities of America, the experiences of the working-class, and the visual styles are some of the many commonalities between ‘F Is for Family’ and ‘The Simpsons.’ It is available to stream here.

Read More: Shows Like The Simpsons