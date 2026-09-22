12 Shows Like The White Lotus on Netflix Right Now

Created by Mike White, HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ is a comedy-drama anthology series in which each season follows a new group of guests staying at a branch of the White Lotus luxury resort brand in a different part of the world. The series explores the hidden tensions, personal problems, and secrets that emerge when wealthy travelers escape into a world of comfort and privilege. The first season takes place in Hawaii, where guests, including Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn), find their vacations disrupted by their own insecurities and complicated lives.

The story then moves to Italy in the second season, where Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) and other guests become caught up in increasingly complicated situations that put their relationships and desires to the test in unexpected ways. The third season heads to a White Lotus facility in Thailand, where Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) and the other guests become entangled in events beyond their control. Across each season, mysterious deaths cast a shadow over the guests, creating uncertainty about who will make it out safely. These shows on Netflix, similar to ‘The White Lotus,’ explore glamorous settings, secretive characters, hidden desires, and more.

12. The Watcher (2022-)

‘The Watcher’ turns the dream of owning a beautiful home into an increasingly disturbing nightmare for Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts). After moving to Westfield, the couple expects a safe and comfortable life, but their new neighbors quickly make them feel like outsiders. Real estate agent Karen Calhoun (Jennifer Coolidge) and other residents repeatedly disregard the couple’s boundaries. Matters become far more sinister when anonymous letters signed by “The Watcher” begin arriving at the house.

As the messages continue, Dean and Nora are pushed toward their breaking points and become increasingly troubled by the secrets surrounding their new community. The mystery horror series from the creative minds of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan is loosely based on Reeves Wiedeman’s article ‘The Haunting of a Dream House.’ Both ‘The Watcher’ and ‘The White Lotus’ place characters in environments that initially promise comfort and security but gradually reveal darker realities that threaten to turn everything upside down. It is streaming on Netflix.

11. Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ begins with Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller) watching her seemingly secure life unravel. She learns that her husband, British Home Secretary James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), has been having an affair with his young aide, Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). The revelation threatens the marriage and becomes far more serious when James is accused of raping Olivia and must face trial. While the case draws attention to Britain’s political elite, barrister Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery) takes on the prosecution, putting the Whitehouse family and James’s privileged position under intense scrutiny.

The David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson creation is based on Sarah Vaughan’s eponymous novel. ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ and ‘The White Lotus’ both use privileged social circles to expose the gap between outward appearances and private realities. In addition, marriage and romantic relationships become sources of tension in both series. Watch the thriller drama series here.

10. Beef (2023-)

Creator Lee Sung Jin’s ‘Beef’ turns seemingly ordinary conflicts into destructive obsessions that expose what its characters are feeling beneath the surface. The first season follows Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), strangers whose lives collide after a road-rage encounter. Instead of letting the incident go, their anger develops into an intensely personal feud that begins to invade almost every part of their lives. The conflict escalates, and their resentment exposes deeper insecurities. The second season shifts to two very different couples whose paths cross unexpectedly.

This includes the wealthy Joshua Martin (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay Crane-Martin (Carey Mulligan), as well as Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton), who are struggling to survive. Their lives become entangled when damaging footage fuels a blackmail scheme, setting off another cycle of tension and obsession. The comedy-drama anthology series, akin to ‘The White Lotus,’ uses interpersonal conflict to expose problems that already exist beneath apparently functional lives. The two shows are also interested in the emotional realities of privileged people and the cost of secrets. Access it on Netflix.

9. Elite (2018-2024)

‘Elite’ or ‘Élite’ unfolds at Las Encinas, a private school where wealth determines the social order, but the arrival of three scholarship students disrupts the balance. Samuel García (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia Shanaa (Mina El Hammani), and Christian Varela (Miguel Herrán) enter the exclusive school and suddenly find themselves surrounded by rich teenagers. The outsiders’ attempts to fit into this elite environment bring them into contact with influential classmates, including Marina Nunier Osuna (María Pedraza). Beneath the glamorous school life, tensions continue to build, and Marina is found dead.

The discovery transforms the students’ relationships, forcing them to confront suspicion and the possibility that someone among them may be connected to her death. Amidst all this, relationships and friendships are formed and destroyed. The Spanish drama series from the creative team of Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona combines elite social dynamics and privileged settings with a murder mystery, along the lines of ‘The White Lotus.’ The shows utilize glamorous environments to conceal darker truths. You may enjoy the show here.

8. No Good Deed (2024)

‘No Good Deed’ is a black comedy series that turns a LA villa into the center of a chaotic battle between prospective buyers, while the family selling it struggles with its own past. Paul Morgan (Ray Romano) and Lydia Morgan (Lisa Kudrow) are ready to sell their luxurious house in Los Feliz, and three very different couples compete for the chance to buy it. The couples include the ambitious Margo Starling (Linda Cardellini) and her struggling actor husband JD Campbell (Luke Wilson), young couple Leslie (Abbi Jacobson) and Sarah (Poppy Liu), and successful architect Carla (Teyonah Parris) and author Dennis (O-T Fagbenle).

Each has personal reasons for wanting the house, but the Morgans are hiding dangerous secrets within it. The competition intensifies, and everyone discovers that the dream home may be far from the fresh start they all hoped for. ‘No Good Deed’ and ‘The White Lotus’ bring multiple groups of complex and secretive characters together around a shared location, setting the stage for larger misunderstandings and chaos. The Liz Feldman creation can be found on Netflix.

7. The Decameron (2024)

In ‘The Decameron,’ when the Black Death pandemic reaches Florence in 1348, a few nobles retreat with their servants to Villa Santa, hoping to escape the devastation. Soon, hedonism gives way to fear and a struggle for survival. Among those caught in the chaos is Dioneo (Amar Chadha-Patel), who gains access to wealthy patrons. Meanwhile, Stratilia (Leila Farzad), the villa’s cook, approaches the increasingly unstable situation with skepticism. While the plague continues to threaten the world beyond the villa, the divide between nobles and servants begins to create uncertainty.

With Kathleen Jordan lending the creative vision, the show is inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s short-story collection of the same name. ‘The Decameron’ and ‘The White Lotus’ both gather very different people in a place where they initially expect total safety, before the friendly atmosphere starts deteriorating. The relationship between wealthy guests and the people serving them is central to both stories. The black comedy series is available here.

6. The Perfect Lie (2026-)

‘The Perfect Lie’ or ‘De Eetclub’ centers on Karen (Loes Haverkort), whose move to the village of Bergen introduces her to the Eetclub, an exclusive circle whose members seem to have everything figured out. The lavish lifestyle and friendships initially make Karen feel as though she has finally found the perfect community. That illusion collapses after a villa burns down and Evert (Edwin Jonker), one of the group’s members, dies. What first appears to be an accident soon raises uncomfortable questions for Karen. When she starts to examine what happened, the friendships around her take on a more sinister dimension.

The people who welcomed her so readily seem to be protecting secrets, leaving Karen increasingly unsure of whom she can trust. With Dorien Goertzen stepping in as creator, the show is based on Saskia Noort’s novel ‘The Dinner Club.’ Along the lines of ‘The White Lotus,’ the Dutch drama series questions whether privileged social circles actually provide the happiness and security they promise. In both shows, suspicion keeps rising, and every answer leads to more questions. It can be watched on Netflix.

5. The Hunting Wives (2025-)

‘The Hunting Wives’ places Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) in an affluent Texas social circle that initially appears welcoming but soon proves far more dangerous than she expects. Her friendship with a group of wealthy housewives draws her into a world where loyalty is uncertain, and appearances rarely match reality. Sophie’s situation becomes increasingly desperate when she is accused of murder, leaving her to navigate threats. While the housewives’ darker sides emerge, Sophie discovers that their seemingly glamorous lives are built around secrets, deception, and struggles for power.

From the creative mind of Rebecca Cutter comes this mystery drama series based on May Cobb’s novel of the same title. ‘The Hunting Wives’ and ‘The White Lotus’ are stylishly filmed shows that examine and critique the darker side of privilege, while also dealing with complex relationships between secretive characters. The show is accessible here.

4. Sirens (2025)

‘Sirens’ unfolds over a single weekend at the lavish coastal California estate of Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) and Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon), a wealthy couple. Michaela’s assistant, Simone DeWitt (Milly Alcock), has an unusually close bond with her employer, which alarms her older sister, Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy). Convinced that Simone has become entangled in something resembling a cult, Devon arrives at the estate determined to understand what is really happening.

But entering Michaela’s world puts Devon in direct contact with forces beyond her control. Devon begins to uncover the secrets behind the Kells’ seemingly perfect lifestyle, while also questioning her own perspectives. The black comedy series is an adaptation of the play ‘Elemeno Pea’ penned by the show’s creator, Molly Smith Metzler. While ‘Sirens’ mainly focuses on how wealth and privilege dictate the lives of a single family and everyone in its surroundings, ‘The White Lotus’ examines the secrets of multiple wealthy families in luxurious settings. It is available to stream here.

3. The Four Seasons (2025-)

Based on the eponymous film, ‘The Four Seasons’ brings three longtime couples together for a series of vacations that gradually test the friendship holding them together. Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) have built an annual holiday tradition around spending time together, but that stability is shaken when one couple announces their separation. The revelation changes the atmosphere of every trip that follows, particularly when one of the husbands arrives with an unexpected guest.

Away from their everyday lives, the friends find themselves revisiting old resentments, unresolved feelings, and assumptions about one another. Similar to ‘The White Lotus,’ the show turns vacations into a challenging set of days in which relationships become harder to maintain, secrets are always vulnerable, and unexpected emotional reckonings await. The comedy-drama series from the creative team of Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield can be watched on Netflix.

2. White Lines (2020)

‘White Lines’ begins when Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock) travels to Ibiza to uncover the truth about her brother Axel (Tom Rhys Harries), a popular DJ whose mysterious disappearance has remained unresolved for two decades. What Zoe expects to be a straightforward search for answers instead pulls her into the island’s hedonistic nightlife and the circle of people who knew Axel before he vanished. Stories about parties, drugs, and conflicts gradually reveal that those closest to her brother are reluctant to share everything they know. While Zoe digs deeper, violence and secrets begin connecting Axel’s past to the present.

Her investigation also forces her to confront unsettling aspects of herself as the glamorous island proves increasingly dangerous. Along the lines of ‘The White Lotus,’ the show places its story in a visually stunning holiday destination where leisure and luxury coexist with darker behavior. Zoe enters a social world she does not fully understand and must gradually learn its rules, akin to the guests in ‘The White Lotus,’ who encounter surprises nastier than they hoped for. With Álex Pina lending the creative voice, the British-Spanish mystery thriller series is available here.

1. The Perfect Couple (2024-)

Created by Jenna Lamia and based on Elin Hilderbrand’s eponymous novel, ‘The Perfect Couple’ is a mystery drama series set against the lavish world of the wealthy Winbury family. Their Nantucket estate becomes the center of attention and the site of unforeseen chaos as Benji Winbury prepares to marry Amelia Sacks, bringing family members and guests together for what should be a glamorous wedding. However, the celebration takes a dark turn when a body is found shortly before the ceremony. What follows is a murder investigation that puts everyone at the gathering under suspicion. Led by Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber), the family is forced to deal with questions that threaten the carefully controlled image they have built.

As the investigation continues, hidden truths begin to surface, revealing that the people surrounding the wedding may have far more to conceal than imagined. The murder forces the Winburys and their guests to confront the secrets behind their seemingly perfect lives and the consequences of keeping them hidden. A posh destination, wealthy families, death, insecurity, secrets, privilege, and unexpected experiences are themes that both ‘The Perfect Couple’ and ‘The White Lotus’ explore in their own ways, while also exploring glamour. You may watch the show on Netflix.

Read More: Is The White Lotus a Real Luxury Resort in Thailand?