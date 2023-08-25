The Acolyte Season 2 Already in the Works, Scheduled to be Filmed in England and Portugal

The second season of ‘The Acolyte,’ a ‘Star Wars’ series, is already in the works at Lucasfilm. The sophomore round is expected to get greenlit officially around the first season’s premiere. The filming of the installment is slated to happen in London, England, and Madeira, Portugal. Set before the events of the main ‘Star Wars’ films, at the end of the High Republic era, the science-fiction series revolves around a former padawan, who reunites with her Jedi master to investigate a series of crimes.

A significant portion of the first season of the series was also shot in London and Madeira. London is a pivotal filming location of other ‘Star Wars’ productions such as ‘Andor,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ etc. ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Loki,’ ‘The Sandman,’ etc. are some of the other shows filmed in the region. Madeira, an archipelago and autonomous region of Portugal located off the northwest coast of Africa, is a filming location of John Huston’s ‘Moby Dick.’

The principal photography of the first installment of the show began in October 2022 and wrapped up by June 2023. Disney+ hasn’t yet officially announced the exact release date of the installment but the same will premiere in 2024. The filming of the sophomore round may begin around the same time if the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude soon.

The series was created by Leslye Headland, who is known for co-creating Netflix’s comedy-drama series ‘Russian Doll,’ along with Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler. Headland is expected to lead the writers of the sophomore round as well. Her other popular credits include Kirsten Dunst-starrer ‘Bachelorette,’ Kevin Hart-starrer ‘About Last Night,’ and Freeform’s ‘Single Drunk Female.’ Alex Garcia Lopez, who co-directed the first season, is also expected to return. Lopez is known for directing multiple episodes of ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Daredevil,’ etc.

Amandla Stenberg, who is known for playing Rue in ‘The Hunger Games,’ plays the former padawan. The actress also portrays Sophie in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ Halle Foster in ‘Mr. Robinson,’ and Macey Irving in ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and lends her voice to Margo Kess/Spider-Byte in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and Bia in ‘Rio 2.’ Lee Jung-jae plays the Jedi master. The South Korean actor is best known for playing Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s survival drama series ‘Squid Game.’ His other credits include ‘Hunt,’ ‘Blue Birthday,’ ‘Chief of Staff,’ ‘New World,’ etc.

The rest of the cast includes Manny Jacinto (‘The Good Place’), Dafne Keen (‘Logan’), Jodie Turner-Smith (‘White Noise’), Rebecca Henderson (‘Russian Doll’), Charlie Barnett (‘Chicago Fire’), Dean-Charles Chapman (‘Game of Thrones’), Carrie-Anne Moss (‘The Matrix’ and ‘Memento’), Margarita Levieva (‘In From the Cold’), and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy).

