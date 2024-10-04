Is Emily Chase (Angela Adams) Dead? Did Alia Shawkat Leave The Old Man?

The fate of Emily Chase, also known as Angela Adams and Parwana, becomes the focus in the fifth episode of FX’s thriller series ‘The Old Man’ season 2. After Faraz Hamzad’s death, she takes responsibility for her biological father’s community, especially when her loved ones and neighbors expect the Taliban forces to kill them. She chooses death over selfishly protecting her life, which leaves Dan Chase and Harold Harper, her two adoptive fathers, helpless. The episode ends without giving a definite answer regarding the FBI agent’s life. While a few believe that she is dead, the former CIA operative waits for the confirmation! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Emily Chase Most Likely Survives the Russian Force’s Attack

In the fifth episode of the second season, Emily Chase/Angela Adams bids her adieu to Dan Chase and Harold Harper when she confronts death at a distance. After waging a war against the Taliban government by killing Omar, she waits for the soldiers to retaliate. The enemies eventually arrive at her settlement and hunt her loved ones down. The last call between her and her two adoptive fathers gets disconnected before she can explain what is happening in Afghanistan. Chase and Harper expect the worst, while Zoe McDonald believes that the daughter of her companion is dead. Since the episode hasn’t confirmed the death, we may not need to expect the same in haste.

First of all, Emily and her community are attacked by a Russian-speaking force rather than the Taliban soldiers. Since the only Russian involved in the affairs of Faraz Hamzad is Suleyman Pavlovic, it is safe to assume that the crime lord is behind the ambush. If that’s the case, he most likely won’t gain anything by killing Emily and her loved ones. As far as he is concerned, the only thing valuable in Afghanistan is Hamzad’s lithium deposit. He doesn’t need to kill a group of women and children to exploit the mine. To be precise, the deaths of innocent and vulnerable civilians will only attract international attention to his actions, especially when Tarik is alive to expose him.

Pavlovic’s murder spree may also force the Taliban government to deal with him, which may not be what he wants at this point. Furthermore, he can use Emily as a shield to battle Chase. Since the Russian crime lord’s hitman reveals that the former CIA operative is a target, it is evident that Pavlovic wants to stop his old ally. He may not get a better weapon than Emily to fight the American man. Chase’s only weakness is his daughter, and if Pavlovic uses her right, he can make the former vulnerable. Considering these factors, it would be utterly foolish of him to kill Emily. Therefore, it is too early to believe she is dead for good.

Alia Shawkat is Expected to Appear in The Old Man Season 2 Again

After Dan Chase, Emily Chase is the most significant character in ‘The Old Man.’ The principal storyline of the thriller’s second series progresses through her. The chances of such a character getting killed off on a phone conversation have to be little to none. The FBI agent’s death seems possible because of Zoe’s conviction. Since she is the person who knows or cares for her the least, her belief can be a red herring conceived to focus on Chase and Harold Harper’s potential adventures. If that’s the case, we have not seen the last of Alia Shawkat in the series.

A character like Emily is any television writer’s dream. She is the common element that connects Chase, Harper, and Hamzad’s community with each other. Considering what she brings to the narrative and her scope, we believe Jonathan E. Steinberg and his writers haven’t written her off yet. Shawkat’s commitment to the series might have been affected after the actress joined the cast of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Severance.’ However, since FX didn’t announce her exit before the sophomore installment’s premiere, we can be hopeful that she will appear at least in the last few episodes of the season.

