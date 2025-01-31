The Snow Girl Season 2 Ending, Explained: Who Killed Allison? Why?

The second season of Netflix’s thriller series ‘The Snow Girl,’ subtitled ‘The Soul Game,’ ends with startling revelations concerning the fates of Allison Hernández and Laura Valdivia. Miren Rojo’s self-sacrificial efforts to unravel the mystery behind the former’s murder and the latter’s disappearance lead her to the Raven of God, who makes her play The Soul Game. The answers she seeks concerning these crimes and the perpetrator(s) behind them also shed light on why the murderer specifically targets her. The second installment then concludes with an ambiguous scene that leaves several questions about the protagonist unanswered! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Snow Girl Season 2 Recap

The second season of ‘The Snow Girl’ starts with Miren Rojo delving into the disappearance of Laura Valdivia after she receives a photograph that apparently features the missing girl. While she studies the case in detail, Belén Millán and her officers start investigating the murder of Allison Hernández, who is found killed in an abandoned hotel. The people who found her body sell the photographs of the crime scene to newspapers, and they end up at Diario Sur as well. Miren is tasked with the assignment with Jaime Bernal as her partner. Since both Laura and Allison were students of Los Arcos, a highly reputed educational institution in Málaga, the journalist concludes that they are interconnected.

Miren starts the assignment by talking to Andrés Garrido, the school principal. Since the institution is Jaime’s alma mater, his reputation helps the duo enter the place and talk to both the people in charge and the students. That’s how Miren meets Nacho Valdivia, Laura’s brother. Even though he initially hesitates to help her investigate the two cases, she eventually earns his trust. Meanwhile, she receives a note from the same person who delivered Laura’s photograph to her. The piece of paper states that she will find the answers she is looking for by playing a game called “The Soul Game,” which comprises a set of challenges one needs to complete to prove his/her/their faith.

Around this time, Miren confronts a major setback in the form of the death of her professor and mentor, Eduardo Vergara, who passes away due to a heart attack. The demise leaves her helpless and immerses her in immense sadness. This vulnerability also gives her the courage to start playing The Soul Game for the sake of discovering what really happened to Allison and, potentially, Laura. Since the journalist is convinced that the game reached Allison while she was attending Los Arcos, she asks Nacho about the same. He directs her to his classmate, Borja Pineda, who reveals that he had played the game and sustained a life-threatening injury because of the same.

While Miren focuses her investigation on Allison, Jaime tries to discover what happened to Laura without any knowledge about the photograph his work partner has received. His attention turns to Tomás Mendoza, the victim’s boyfriend and an obvious suspect in the case. Through him, the journalist finds out that Laura was seen alive by a storekeeper, who saw her enter a car with a familiar person years ago. Before he can further pursue the case, Alberto Mendoza, Tomás’ father, intervenes and blocks the reporter from communicating with his child. Jaime’s attention then turns towards The Soul Game, as Miren introduces the same to the former after confirming its existence with the help of Borja.

Since Miren and Jaime don’t have a source closer to The Soul Game to learn more about it, the latter journalist seeks the help of an infamous reporter and mentor named Manuel Ramos. The veteran press figure reveals that Laura and Allison are not the first ones to meet a tragic fate while attending Los Arcos since another girl died in the 1980s quite mysteriously. Even though he does not add anything more, he directs the two journalists to Emilia Pedraza, who served as a teacher in the same school during that period. She tells Jaime that Alberto and Garrido were classmates and the founding members of the Ravens of God, a religious group convened to discuss the Bible and test one another’s faith.

From Emilia, Jaime learns that Alberto and Garrido are the masterminds behind The Soul Game. They used the game to test the faith of their classmate, Alicia Martos, resulting in the latter’s death. At the same time, Allison’s grandmother finds her grandchild’s Bible in Garrido’s closet, making him a suspect. Jaime and Miren reach out to Belén Millán to explain the origin of The Soul Game, suggesting how the school principal can be behind the murder. However, the cops fail to find Garrido’s fingerprints in Allison’s Bible, paving the way for his release. Right after he leaves the police custody, Alberto informs him that the former will be dismissed from his role as Los Arcos’ principal, even though he rebuilt the school with his ideology.

The Snow Girl Season 2 Ending: Who is the Raven of God?

When Andrés Garrido walks away from the police custody as a free man, Miren Rojo meets a dead end in her investigation. She decides to complete The Soul Game to find Allison’s killer, even if it means returning to the place where she was raped and burning down her research materials about lost girls like Laura and Amaya Martín Núñez. However, right before the final task, the journalist decides to reveal her participation in The Soul Game to the authorities, forcing the killer or the Raven of God to reveal himself. The person she has been searching for is none other than Nacho Valdivia, Laura’s brother, who helps her complete the tasks.

Nacho learned about The Soul Game of Alberto and Garrido as a student of Los Arcos. After losing his parents in a fire and his sister to an unknown fate, life was nothing but unbearable for the young boy at the time. The game and its foundations gave him a sense of power over the players, which had always been missing in his life. As a helpless individual, he had to witness his loved ones disappear from him, leaving him alone. By becoming the Raven of God, he regains control and power over the lives or fates of others. For the first time in life, Nacho enjoyed what it meant to control something or someone as the mastermind behind the rebooted game.

Nacho gave life to the game again by choosing his loner classmate, Borja, as the first player. Since the latter was leading a directionless and lonely life, the game gave him a sense of purpose, which motivated him to complete the challenges. After suffering from loneliness for a long while, Borja found a master who cared for him in the Raven of God without knowing that the latter was Nacho. After the successful completion of Borja’s tasks, the young boy turned his attention towards Allison, who was immensely struggling at the time like Borja. She was leading a sinful life after getting pregnant out of wedlock, which made her a perfect target for Nacho.

Nacho then instructed Allison to complete several tasks like the ones he made Borja do. At the time, the young girl was severely vulnerable because of her pregnancy. Not even her grandmother extended any support to her, which added to her misery. Her efforts to abort the baby also failed miserably since she didn’t have enough money to go ahead with the procedure. Amid these challenging developments, having a master who cared for her must have seemed like a ray of hope for her. Nacho took advantage of this power dynamic to kill her. He ultimately stabbed her to death, believing that she couldn’t retrieve herself from her sinful life.

What Happened to Laura Valdivia?

The mystery behind Laura Valdivia unravels when Andrés Garrido loses his position and reputation for no reason. While he gets crucified for crimes he didn’t commit, he sees his friend and ally, Alberto, walking free without dealing with the consequences of his actions. This provokes him to reveal the truth behind Laura’s disappearance to Jaime. The school principal tells the journalist that the missing girl had an affair with Alberto and was pregnant with his child at the time of her disappearance. He even adds that they used to meet each other at The Green House, one of the businessman’s properties.

Jaime then conveys this sensitive revelation to Tomás and learns the location of The Green House, where he finds a grown-up Laura and her son. When the young girl got pregnant, Alberto realized that his reputation and familial relationships were at stake. He couldn’t let the world know that he was the father of the baby of her son’s partner, which would have killed his relationship with his child and wife alike. The businessman, who has been regarded as the de facto King of Málaga, also couldn’t let the public learn that he impregnated a school student, which made him hide her in a home near The Green House.

At the time, Laura had hit rock bottom. She was struggling with the deaths of her parents, who perished in a fire. Her vulnerability and desperation for love led her to Alberto, who was fascinated by his young lover. She nodded yes to the businessman’s elaborate scheme to present her as a missing girl in return for his presence in her life. The way he cared for her satisfied her desire for love, which also convinced her to never dream of a life beyond her new home and family. She didn’t even dare to reach out to her beloved brother, seemingly thinking it would jeopardize Alberto’s plan and kill her relationship with him.

Thus, Laura decided to remain in her new house with her son. Alberto’s occasional visits convinced her to remain devoted to him. That’s why she discards the diagnosis that she stayed with him because of her low self-esteem. As far as she is concerned, the businessman gave her what she wanted, and she found happiness and satisfaction in the same.

Why Does Nacho Target Miren? Whose Photo Does He Send Her?

Throughout the second season of ‘The Snow Girl,’ Miren wonders why the Raven of God targets her. Nacho specifically makes her play The Soul Game because of an unfulfilled promise she made him. When Laura disappeared, Miren was an emerging journalist who covered the incident. At the time, she promised a young Nacho that she would find his sister so they could reunite. Miren made the promise without giving it much thought or concern. All she cared about at the time was her story, like every journalist at some point in their career. However, that wasn’t the case for Nacho, who saw the promise as hope and assurance.

As a young boy, Laura’s disappearance was unbearable for Nacho, that too after losing their parents in a fire. The sense of loneliness and abandonment he experienced during this period was extremely severe. Miren gave hope to such a vulnerable young boy, and she failed to keep the same, hurting him immensely. Nacho’s pain only increased when the journalist found Amaya Martín Núñez and became a star. The world celebrated her efforts to track down a missing girl and lead her back to her parents, which didn’t happen in the case of Laura, irrespective of her promise. Nacho couldn’t move past the question of why she found Amaya instead of his sister, which created hatred towards the journalist.

Nacho targeted Miren because of this hatred. He wanted to hurt her for causing him pain through a false promise or hope. By capturing her, he may have wanted to tell the world that she is not a star, as everyone believes. That’s also why he kills her mentor and professor, Eduardo Vergara, which causes unbearable misery in her life as he expects. To exact his vengeance on her, Nacho must draw Miren to him, which explains the photograph he sends her. Even though he writes his sister’s name on the same, the photograph does not belong to Laura. It is most likely captured using Allison. In other words, Nacho uses his victim’s photograph to make Miren investigate Laura’s case again, which leads her to him for him to exact his vengeance.

Where Does Miren Go? What is the Significance of the Slide Discs?

After revealing himself as the Raven of God and Allison’s killer, Nacho tries to kill Miren. However, she uses his own knife to murder him. After this life-threatening experience, she disappears into thin air. Meanwhile, in Madrid, a group of police officers conduct a raid that leads them to a secret chamber filled with discs with the logo of Slide, the child pornography site that is featured in the first season of the thriller series. One of the discs seemingly includes the video recording of Miren’s rape. The journalist’s disappearance after quitting her job and this police raid can be interconnected.

After Miren’s confrontation with Nacho, the journalist must have realized that she cannot put her life on the line whenever she has to complete an assignment. The same thing also happened when she tried to find Amaya. After escaping death two times, she may have understood that she cannot risk her life again. This understanding must have convinced her to work without exposing her to the world. Her first mission as an invisible pursuer of truth can be unraveling Slide to the world, explaining the police raid, which must have been arranged based on her intel.

Interestingly, the police raid happens after Belén Millán secures a transfer out of Málaga. She may have ended up in Madrid and joined forces with Miren to investigate cases that don’t require them to put their lives on the line directly. After two successful collaborations, they may have decided to work together for good without risking their lives.

Read More: Netflix’s The Snow Girl: Is the TV Show Inspired by a True Story?