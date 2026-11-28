In ‘I Play Rocky,’ Anthony Ippolito stars as Sylvester Stallone, an inexperienced actor who writes the screenplay for ‘Rocky,’ a film about the titular underdog boxer. Sylvester believes that his journey with ‘Rocky’ doesn’t end with writing the script — he is confident he is the only one who can play the lead character, Rocky Balboa. Despite facing multiple rejections at every turn, his unwavering belief in himself allows him to stop at nothing until he is offered to portray the protagonist he created against all odds.

Dubbed the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie, the biographical drama film is directed by Peter Farrelly. Ippolito is joined by a talented ensemble cast comprising AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, PJ Byrne, Stephan James, and Jay Duplass. Since it depicts the making of ‘Rocky,’ the biopic is set in various locations across the US, including iconic spots from the 1976 film.

I Play Rocky Filming Locations

The biopic ‘I Play Rocky’ was filmed across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and California, particularly in Philadelphia, Jersey City, Keansburg, Elizabeth, West Orange, New York City, and Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography for the Peter Farrelly directorial got underway in mid-October 2025 and went on for more than two months before wrapping up by the last week of December of the same year. Nic Novicki, who portrays Ernie, took to social media and shared a few words of gratitude towards his fellow cast and crew members. He stated, “I am truly grateful to be a small part of this amazing film! Thank you Peter Farrelly for casting me and for always pushing disability inclusion including hiring @tobiaseasyforrest in another role in the film that has nothing to do with his disability.”

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A major chunk of ‘I Play Rocky’ was lensed on location in the city of Philadelphia, known for being one of the most memorable places where ‘Rocky’ was shot. The iconic steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway feature, with Anthony Ippolito recreating the scene in November 2025. Several pivotal sequences were also shot around the Girard Avenue Bridge, which connects the east and west sections of Fairmount Park over the Schuylkill River. In addition, the Italian Market 9th Street, located at 919 South 9th Street, and the Kensington neighborhood also served as key filming sites for the biopic. During a conversation with Billy Penn at WHYY, director Peter Farrelly was asked if he felt the same connection with Philly that ‘Rocky shares with it.

He responded, “I mean, when we got to his apartment, outside his apartment that night, you could feel the ghosts of ‘Rocky’ there. It was the energy. It looked the same. I was thinking, how come this isn’t a museum here? But yeah, you can feel it everywhere you go in Philadelphia. I don’t know if there’s another movie that’s so closely associated with the city.” AnnaSophia Robb, who portrays Sasha Czack, shared that shooting on the steps was a “pinch-me moment” for her. Ippolito added, “I felt it a little bit at that bridge, when we were running through that bridge. It was the first location that we shot here, and I distinctly remember, because you can see the movie when you’re standing in that shot. It’s pretty remarkable.”

Jersey City, New Jersey

For taping important scenes, the filming unit of ‘I Play Rocky’ also set up camp in Jersey City, which seemed to double for NYC’s outer boroughs. They seemingly taped plenty of exterior shots depicting the Big Apple, given the city’s similar skyline full of tall buildings and skyscrapers. Other notable movies and TV shows shot in Jersey City are ‘Motor City,’ ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ ‘A Complete Unknown,’ ‘Being John Malkovich,’ ‘As Good as It Gets,’ ‘Big Mistakes,’ and ‘The Sopranos.’

Other Locations in New Jersey

Several important scenes for the Anthony Ippolito starrer were also shot in other cities of New Jersey, including Elizabeth, which is the county seat of Union County. In the borough of Keansburg, the cast and crew members took over the CBS Supermarket at 36 Main Street and the surrounding streets to record numerous indoor and outdoor portions. Moreover, the ice skating scenes were reportedly filmed inside the Richard J. Codey Arena at 560 Northfield Avenue in the suburban township of West Orange.

The boom operator, Ken Strain, offered a little insight into what it was like to shoot the ice-skating scenes. He revealed, “On ‘I Play Rocky’, I wasn’t just the boom operator – I was also the boom operator on the ice skating scene. That meant sideburns and heavy old recorder while walking backwards on the ice with an Sennheiser 816 that we send audio to the actual mixer via hidden wireless. They ended up using only one second of the crew working on ice in background of the producers watching in their chairs, but it was fun anyways. I was told that I did ok with the 816, but I was more concerned with not making shadows or falling on my ass than nailing dialogue cues.”

New York City, New York

The production team of ‘I Play Rocky’ utilized the vast and versatile landscapes of New York City to tape many key portions. For instance, it is likely that the scenes involving studio meetings and rejections were shot on location in the Big Apple, which was redressed to appear like it’s the 1970s. Apart from the drama movie, NYC has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘Verity,’ ‘Club Kid,’ ‘The Drama,’ ‘The Prestige,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Body Problem,’ and ‘The Gilded Age.’

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions for ‘I Play Rocky’ were also reportedly lensed in the sprawling city of Los Angeles. The scenes involving Hollywood were supposedly shot on location, with several streets and neighborhoods transformed into a 1970s film set. In an exclusive interview with Anthony Ippolito at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, he revealed that he got injured during the shoot. “Yes, I did get injured. Stephan James, who plays Carl Weathers, he turned his ankle. I’m pretty sure we got hurt a few times. And just learning about boxing, I was having some problems with my wrists as well,” he said.

Talking about his experience of working with AnnaSophia Robb, he stated, “She’s great! What an actress. And a really, really great person to be around and to have her support on set every day. Really meant the world. She was great.” Ippolito also shared a few words on his collaboration with director Peter Farrelly. He explained, “Oh my gosh. He’s incredible. He gave me a lot of freedom to try certain things, and I wasn’t sure. He’s such a veteran. He’s very particular. He has a vision. He has an idea of what he wants. And that’s very important. But also, he will give his actors room to try things too, which is very, very helpful.”

Read More: Is Rocky a True Story? Is it Based on a Real Boxer?