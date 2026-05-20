Where Was Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Filmed?

The spin-off of Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian‘ and a part of the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise, ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ is an science fiction movie that revolves around the fall of the evil Galactic Empire and its aftermath. While the Imperial warlords are scattered across the galaxy as looming threats to others, the New Republic seeks the help of the legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young yet competent apprentice Grogu to keep the entire galaxy protected from the warlords. In their new action–adventure ride across the galaxy, Din and Grogu work together to rescue Rotta the Hutt and receive intel on a New Republic target in return. Helmed by Jon Favreau, the fantasy movie takes place in the vast intergalactic space as the titular characters embark on a complicated mission to save the galaxy.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Filming Locations

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ was reportedly filmed in its entirety in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. From what we can tell, the principal photography for the Pedro Pascal starrer got underway in the summer of 2024, around July, under the working title ‘Thunder Alley’ and continued through early December of the same year. As per reports, the production consisted of about 54 cast members, 500 crew members, and about 3,500 background extras.

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ were lensed in Los Angeles County in Southern California. To be specific, the downtown area of Los Angeles served as the production site for the adventure film. Besides the county seat, other cities and areas within the county also feature in the Jon Favreau directorial. Moreover, a significant portion was taped utilizing the facilities and amenities of the MBS Media Campus at 1600 Rosecrans Avenue in the city of Manhattan Beach, which is located in southwestern Los Angeles County.

Also known as Manhattan Beach Studios, the world-class film studio is home to 15 sound stages, high-end amenities, modern technologies, production offices, and a New York Street backlot. It also offers full-service catering, skin rejuvenation treatments, hair salon services, and massage therapy services. Furthermore, the cast and crew members reportedly set up camp in Culver City, where they shot a few important scenes. At the world premiere of the sci-fi film, filmmaker Jon Favreau stated, “I’d like to thank the California Film Commission for allowing us to have a tax incentive here and allowing us to be the first ‘Star Wars’ film to be made entirely in Los Angeles.”

Apart from ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,’ LA County has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Mercy,’ ‘The Prestige,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,’ ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Star Trek: Voyager,’ and ‘The Orville.’

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