Where Was Hallmark’s The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark is the ultimate destination to be during the holiday season, to enjoy the best Christmas movies with friends and family. With its ‘Countdown to Christmas’ series, it brings viewers a plethora of cheerful and diverse movies each year, one of them being ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.’ Directed by Rich Newey, it is a sequel to ‘The Christmas House.‘ The film takes us back to the holiday escapades of the Mitchell family, who decide to meet again for Christmas; their excitement gets doubled when Mike is asked to participate in a reality TV show about celebrity home decorating.

Everything is going well as Mike gears up to showcase his decorated Christmas house until his opponent unexpectedly drops out of the competition. His brother Brandon suddenly finds himself roped into the show, pitted against Mike. Thus begins a sibling rivalry in a race to become the best Christmas decorator, full of fun and chaos for the Mitchells. Set amidst gorgeous Christmas decorations in the charming town of Rhinebeck, New York, ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ is an exciting family holiday story. If you are wondering about the beautiful locations where it was filmed, we’ve got you covered.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls Filming Locations

Though the story is set in Rhinebeck, ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ was entirely filmed in parts of British Columbia, particularly in Victoria and Sidney. Principal photography most likely commenced on September 20, 2021, and was most likely completed on October 5, 2021. The cast and crew shared several fun snaps from the sets on their social media. British Columbia is a hub for film and TV production, given its distinct landscapes and high-tech studios that are perfect for filming setups.

Besides, the province also provides considerable tax concessions on filmmaking and has a massive network of talented actors and crew. Some of the movies that were filmed in British Columbia are ‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘Juno,’ and ‘Mixtape.’ TV shows like ‘The Killing,’ ‘Orphan Black,’ and ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘ were also filmed there. Now let’s have a closer look at the exact filming sites for ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.’

Victoria, British Columbia

Victoria, the capital city of the province, served as a major filming location for ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.’ The coastal city usually has snow-free weather; thus, it was a fun challenge for the production team to create the setting of a New York winter and film there.

Known as “The Garden City,” Victoria is filled with historical landmarks such as the Parliament Buildings, the Empress Hotel, Craigdarroch Castle, Chinatown, and the Float Home Village at Fisherman’s Wharf. A lot of prominent productions have had Victoria as their filming location. Some of them include movies such as ‘The Boy,’ ‘Twilight Zone,’ ‘Descendants,’ and the ‘X-Men‘ series.

Sidney, British Columbia

Some portions of ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ were also filmed in Sidney, a picturesque town situated around 25 kilometers away from Victoria. The crew filmed at Beacon Avenue, and the entire area was decked up in snow and Christmas decorations to suit the film’s setting. The town has beautiful seaside locations as well as idyllic neighborhoods, thus making it a serene place to shoot movies and TV shows. The Netflix series ‘Maid‘ is also filmed in Sidney.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls Cast

Robert Buckley plays Mike Mitchell, who decides to participate in a Christmas decoration reality show during the holidays. Buckley is best known for the TV series ‘One Tree Hill,’ ‘IZombie,’ and ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ as well as the movie ‘The Christmas Contract.’ Jonathan Bennett plays Mike’s brother Brandon, who finds himself competing against Mike in the show. Some of Bennett’s notable works include the movies ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Christmas Made to Order,’ and ‘Cheaper by the Dozen 2.’

‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ also features Ana Ayora as Mike’s wife Andi and Brad Harder as Brandon’s husband, Jake. Treat Williams, and Sharon Lawrence play Bill and Phylis Mitchell — Mike and Brandon’s parents, while Mattia Castrillo plays Noah, Andi’s son. Brad Harder’s real son Kael also features as Brandon and Jake’s son in the movie. Other cast members include Michelle Harrison (Kathleen), Matthew James Dowden (Zane Ryan), Teryl Rothery (Macie Stephens), and Chris Gauthier (Marvelous Jim).

