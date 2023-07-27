Where Was Lifetime’s Beware the Night Nurse Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Helmed by Lindsay Hartley, Lifetime’s ‘Beware the Night Nurse’ is a thriller movie that centers upon the married lawyers — Claire and Zach — who have been trying to have a child but struggle to do so. After their unsuccessful attempts, they turn to their friend named Liz and ask them to be their surrogate, who gives birth to baby Owen. Soon, Liz vanishes out of the blue under some mysterious circumstances, after which Claire and Zach find it difficult to take care of Owen without any help.

Sooner rather than later, the married couple comes across a woman, who claims to be the surrogate’s childhood nanny, and she offers to be their new nanny. Given the desperation and necessity of having a nanny for their newborn, the couple decides to hire her. However, what they don’t realize is the fact that their new nanny has an elaborate scheme in place to take baby Owen for her own family. Since the movie unfolds in several eerie locations that enhance the thrilling vibe of the narrative, it is likely that it sparks some questions about the filming sites in the minds of the viewers. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Beware the Night Nurse Filming Locations

‘Beware the Night Nurse’ was filmed in Massachusetts, particularly in and around Boston. As per reports, principal photography for the thriller film commenced in early October 2022 under the working title of ‘Night Nurse’ and wrapped up within the same month. Now, without wasting any time, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that appear in the Lifetime movie!

Boston, Massachusetts

Officially known as the City of Boston and the capital of the state of Massachusetts, Boston served as the primary production location for ‘Beware the Night Nurse.’ During the shooting process, the filming unit could be spotted by many onlookers and passersby in various neighborhoods and streets, making the most of the city’s diverse and vast landscape to record important scenes against suitable backdrops. In particular, several important portions were taped on location in and around an actual log cabin in the middle of the woods in Boston.

Over the years, Boston has emerged as one of the prominent filming destinations in the world, particularly due to the tax incentives and unique setting it provides. Other than the Lifetime film, Boston has also served as a shooting destination for various show and movie productions. Some of the notable ones include ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘Transformers,’ ‘Shutter Island,’ ‘Knives Out,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and ‘The Social Network.’

Beware the Night Nurse Cast

In the Lifetime production, Vitoria Setta essays the character of Claire. The Rio de Janeiro-born actor has ‘Chick Fight,’ ‘The Now,’ ‘Girls Against Boys,’ and several other movies to her name. You may also recognize the personality for her performance in several shows such as ‘Rap Sh!t,’ ‘The Blacklist’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted.’ Alongside Vitoria is Bryce Jones, who steps into the role of Claire’s husband, Zach. However, this is not his first foray into the world of entertainment. Bryce is best known for his work on the 2021 movie ‘The Hurt We Share,’ for which he also bagged an award. His other credits include movies and shows like ‘Level,’ ‘Pulse,’ ‘The Equalizer,’ and ‘Sinister Cover-Up.’

‘Letters to Annabelle,’ ‘Fire Island‘ and ‘Ghost in the Graveyard’ fame Olivia Larsen stars as Liz, Claire, and Zach’s surrogate-turned-nanny. Apart from the aforementioned stars, the thriller also features a supporting cast comprising accomplished actors like Maeve Quinlan as Vera, Malena Cunningham Anderson as Grandma Judy, and Bob Gallagher as Officer McKinnon. Furthermore, Kevin Richard Best appears as Police Officer, while Christopher Gregoire stars as Locksmith.

