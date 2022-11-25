Where Was Lifetime’s Steppin’ Into the Holiday Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by David Kendall, Lifetime’s ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’ is a romantic drama film which is a part of the network’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ lineup. The narrative revolves around a former Broadway star, Billy Holiday, who gets unexpectedly fired from the TV show ‘Celebrity Dance Off.’ Contemplating his life and living unemployed, he decides to return to his hometown for this year’s Christmas and spend some time with her sister, Marissa.

Thanks to his 12-year-old nephew, Billy crosses paths with Rae, the beautiful owner of a local dance studio where his nephew is one of her favorites. He volunteers to help her prepare for a dance recital fundraiser this Christmas and give her students a chance to watch a Broadway show in NYC. While Billy has experience in producing, Rae has enough knowledge about everything local. This makes them the perfect partners.

As Billy and Rae spend more time together, rather inevitably, they fall for each other. The combination of the themes of the holiday season and dance recital keeps the viewers entertained throughout the film. However, the setting of Christmastime against the backdrop of Billy’s hometown is bound to make you wonder where ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’ was actually shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Steppin’ Into the Holiday Filming Locations

‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’ was filmed in Tennessee and California, particularly in Nashville metropolitan area and Los Angeles. The principal photography for the romantic drama movie commenced in late March 2022 and wrapped up in a couple of weeks or so, in mid-April of the same year. Let’s not waste any time and navigate all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Nashville Metropolitan Area, Tennessee

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’ were lensed in the Nashville metropolitan area, a metropolitan statistical area with the capital city Nashville being at the center. As per reports, the filming unit set up camp in the Downtown neighborhood of the city of Nashville to record several scenes for the movie.

Moreover, the production team utilized various locales and sites of Columbia, a city in and the county seat of Tennessee’s Maury County. To be specific, Vintage Winery at 616 North Main Street in Columbia served as one of the primary production locations for the film. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew of ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’ were also spotted lensing a number of key scenes, especially the recital scenes, in and around Hardison Mill Homestead Hall at 4554 US-431 in Columbia.

Los Angeles, California

In order to shoot a few scenes set in Los Angeles, which is where Billy works at the beginning of the movie, the filming unit decided to travel to LA itself. They seemingly taped a number of aerial shots of the cityscape, including the iconic Hollywood Sign, in order to add more authenticity to the narrative. Apart from ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday,’ the City of Angels has been featured in many movies and TV shows, including ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘American Beauty,’ ‘Free Guy,’ ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ and ‘The Dropout.’

Steppin’ Into the Holiday Cast

Mario Lopez essays the role of Billy Holiday. You might recognize him from his roles in some popular film projects, including ‘Saved by the Bell,’ ‘Pacific Blue,’ ‘Colors,’ ‘Depraved,’ ‘Eastside,’ and ‘a.k.a. Pablo.’ On the other hand, Jana Kramer portrays Rae, the owner of the dance studio, in the Lifetime movie. She might seem like a familiar face as she appears in several movies and shows like ‘Blue Demon,’ ‘Heart of the Country,’ ‘Prom Night,’ ‘Entourage,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ ‘One Tree Hill,’ and ‘90210.’

Interestingly, Kramer has several Lifetime movies to her credit as well, such as ‘Christmas in Mississippi,’ ‘A Welcome Home Christmas,’ and ‘The Holiday Fix Up.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the holiday film are Terri Hoyos (Irma), Carla Jimenez (Marissa), Enzo Rodriguez (Junior), Stefanie Black (Phoebe), and Cheri Oteri (Dallas). Moreover, Mario Cantone (Wayne), Alicia Haymer (Jessie Woodley), Robert Way, Larry Lemanski, Beau Braswell, and Courtney Mazza feature in the movie as well.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Christmas on Mistletoe Lake Filmed? Who is in the Cast?