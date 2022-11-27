Why Did Jamie Help Beth in Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ season 5 on Paramount Network follows the lives of the Duttons, a family of ranchers who own the largest ranch in the country. In the series, Beth Dutton and Jamie Dutton share one of the most complicated dynamics. Although the duo is siblings, Jamie’s actions against the Duttons in the fourth season and his past regrets create tension between him and Beth.

The tension in their relationship escalates in the fifth season as Jamie is forced to work under John Dutton, the new Governor of Montana. However, despite their differences, Jamie also helps Beth, making viewers question his motivations. If you are wondering why Jamie helps Beth in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens Between Jamie and Beth?

Beth Dutton is the daughter of John and Evelyn Dutton, while the couple adopted Jamie after his mother died and his father was imprisoned. Jamie and Beth were close during their childhood, and the latter asked her brother’s help after she got pregnant. However, Jamie took Beth to get an abortion on the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, leading to Beth becoming infertile. As a result, Beth starts hating Jamie, and their dynamic changes.

In the fourth season, Jamie joins hands with his biological father, Garrett Randall, and plots against the Duttons. Eventually, Beth unveils the truth about Garrett and forces Jamie to kill his father. As a result, Jamie feels guilty, and Beth manipulates him into obeying John. Consequently, Jamie’s hopes of becoming the Governor are squashed, and he is forced to return to Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. However, in the third episode of season 5, Beth gets in a bar fight and attacks a woman. As a result, Beth requires Jamie’s help.

Why Did Jamie Help Beth?

In the fourth episode of season 5, titled ‘Horses in Heaven,’ Beth is held in police custody after she gets into a bar fight. Jamie arrives to handle her case but warns her that things will not be easy as Hailey, the woman Beth attacked, will press charges against her. Given that Beth is at the root of Jamie’s hardships, it would be understandable if he opted to let the case against Beth progress and did not try to help his sister. However, the episode sees Jamie talking with Hailey and threatening her with prosecution for also being involved in the fight and potentially instigating it. As a result, Hailey drops the charges, and Jamie helps Beth get out of prison.

Earlier in the episode, Jamie states that the news of Beth’s arrest and potential imprisonment could hamper John’s political career. Therefore, Jamie implies that he is helping Beth for the sake of their father. However, later, Jamie tells Beth about his son with Christina. Given Jamie and Beth’s complicated history, Jamie likely feels guilty about causing Beth’s infertility. Jamie also expresses remorse for his actions in the episode and states that he feels regretful for his involvement in Beth’s abortion. Hence, it is safe to say that Jamie helps Beth out of his guilty for affecting Beth’s ability to bear children. Thus, Jamie finally comes to terms with his guilt by helping Beth.

