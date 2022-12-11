Will Ryan and Abby Break Up in Yellowstone? Theories

The fifth season premiere of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ sees the introduction of Abby, a traveling musician who arrives in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to perform during the Governor’s Ball. It doesn’t take long for Ryan to gain Abby’s attention as the cowboy asks the singer to a dance. Although she hesitates at first, Abby says yes, not only to the dance but also to form a relationship with the ranch hand.

In the sixth episode of the season, Ryan and Abby meet at the Dutton Ranch and dance together again while discussing the future of their relationship. Ryan and Abby’s conversation must have alarmed the viewers who are captivated by their togetherness. If you are worried about the fate of the couple’s oneness, here are our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Ryan and Abby Stay Together?

When Ryan meets Abby for the first time, dating a cowboy is the last thing she wants to do. She believes that cowboys always prioritize their work and ranch above their relationships, which is simply unacceptable for the musician. Still, she dances with Ryan during the Governor’s Ball. Her beliefs concerning cowboys eventually don’t stop her from getting together with Ryan as well. In the third episode of the fifth season, Ryan and Abby share a heartening time while Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton, and the ranch hands of the Dutton Ranch celebrate Lloyd’s birthday. Their time together makes it clear that they have bonded strongly.

In the sixth episode of the season, Ryan returns to the Dutton Ranch after a branding camp. He dances again with Abby, who is at the ranch to perform songs. She asks him about the future of their relationship and the cowboy tells her that they can be together as long as they can, indicating that there is no surety concerning their togetherness in the future. First of all, Abby is a traveling musician. She must be in Bozeman only for a short period. Thus, she needs to decide how her relationship with Ryan will progress.

Considering Ryan’s conversation with Abby, it is evident that the cowboy is not planning to leave the Dutton Ranch even if the singer eventually moves to her next destination with her band. He hasn’t given any indication that he will even consider following her when it’s time for the latter to move from the former’s place. Thus, Ryan and Abby’s break-up may become inevitable. Even when Ryan accepts the possibility of their eventual separation, Abby doesn’t think about staying in the region for good, which shows that she has accepted the same as her partner.

Ryan and Abby’s conversation also reveals that they are ready to accept their togetherness as a casual or short-term relationship. Since that’s the case, we can expect the couple to break up in one of the upcoming episodes of the season. In addition to the operation of the Dutton Ranch, Ryan is also involved in the activities of the State’s livestock commission. It is unlikely that such a significant part of the ranch will leave the same to remain in a relationship with a traveling singer. Abby, on the other hand, most likely will not compromise on her career and passion for the sake of a cowboy, who, in her eyes, can only prioritize his work, by deciding to stay in Yellowstone.

When Jimmy Hurdstrom gets engaged to Emily, he decides to leave the Dutton Ranch for the sake of his love. But Ryan and Abby’s relationship doesn’t seem to be strong enough to make either one of them compromise on their way of life and future for the sake of their togetherness.

Read More: Did Walker and Laramie Break Up in Yellowstone?