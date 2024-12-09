Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13 Recap: Give the World Away

The thirteenth episode of the fifth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone,’ titled ‘Give the World Away,’ revolves around Beth and Kayce Dutton’s efforts to save the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in whatever way they can. While the former resorts to harsh measures, surprising Rip Wheeler, her brother considers a smarter option without even telling her. In addition to dealing with the future of her ranch, Beth tries to comfort Teeter, who has been immersed in immense grief following the death of her boyfriend, Colby Mayfield. While the Duttons wonder about the fates of their family and land’s fates, Jamie Dutton seeks the help of an unexpected ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Beth Dutton Sells Everything to Save the Dutton Ranch

‘Give the World Away’ begins with Rip Wheeler setting up an auction event at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to sell the establishment’s horses and tractors. As the man who runs the ranch, he follows what Beth Dutton, who is both his wife and boss, asks him to do, but he does not know how to operate the place if she is going to sell everything. Beth clarifies to him that there is no other way to deal with the debt and tax the ranch needs to settle. After informing Rip what to do, she leaves for Bosque Ranch in Western Lake, Texas, to oversee the sale of a highly valuable horse.

Even though Beth cannot tolerate the arrogance of Travis Wheatley, she becomes impressed by how well the horseman sells the horse for $3 million, even though the animal is valued at $2 million. She realizes that she needs him in Montana to oversee the auction and get the best price for the rest of the horses and other items belonging to the Dutton Ranch. He is ready to come, but only after playing a strip poker game with his guest. Beth fails the round miserably and sets out to strip, only for him to stop her. Travis is only messing with her and promises to show up at the ranch the next morning for the auction.

While Beth is engaged with the specifics of the auction, Jamie Dutton calls her to ask her to stop hunting him down. He warns her that he knows all about the secrets of John Dutton and the Dutton patriarch’s two surviving biological children. The attorney general is ready to reveal them if his adoptive sister won’t stop trying to ruin him. After listening to the rant, she clarifies that she does not care for anything he says or will do. Beth knows that she will eventually kill him, making his threats invalid as far as she is concerned.

The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Honors John Dutton and Colby Mayfield

Right before the auction starts, Kayce Dutton is informed that the coroner’s office is ready to release the body of John Dutton. Beth is not strong enough to “collect” the same, only for Monica Long Dutton to step up. She informs the brother and sister that she will make arrangements to bring John to the ranch for the funeral. The current Dutton matriarch does not want a grand funeral for her father. She aspires to host an intimate ceremony with only his family and cowboys present. Still, she invites Senator Lynelle Perry to the funeral. She has grown tired of attending such ceremonies at the ranch but promises to come.

Ahead of the bidding war, the ranch honors John, who died while trying to protect the cowboy culture, and Colby, who died while working as a cowboy. Teeter is not strong enough to participate in the festivities, making her hide in the bunkhouse. Beth follows her and tries her best to comfort the former. To distract the cowgirl, she takes her to a bar, and together, they bust the balls of a few out-of-towners who think that they can sleep with the two women if they buy the duo free drinks. The auction proceeds well despite the sense of death and grief that form a dark cloud over the Dutton Ranch.

To make the occasion more joyous, Turnpike Troubadours shows up and performs a few songs. The guests end up having a good time, but that is not the case with the cowboys of the ranch. They realize that there is no work in the place anymore for them to stay. Since the operation of the ranch is expected to be limited, Rip only wants his mentor and best friend, Lloyd Pierce, and Carter at the place to run the place. Since he has lived on the ranch for more than four decades, Lloyd has earned his place in the establishment and deserves to call it his “home.” Rip wants Ryan to add the title of “wagon boss” to his resume after his impressive work in Texas. Walker, too, prepares to leave the place and return to Texas.

Jamie Dutton Seeks the Help of Christina to Safeguard Himself

Jamie Dutton becomes more vulnerable when the authorities and the public delve too much into Sarah Atwood’s affairs and relationship with him. The officers investigating the case arrive at the office of Market Equities with a search warrant and set out to confiscate documents from her office. While the investigation progresses, the media sensationalizes Jamie and Sarah’s sexual relationship, which impacts his reputation severely. Beth adds fuel to the fire by threatening to kill him. Jamie immerses himself in loneliness and helplessness, paving the way for his reunion with Christina, his former girlfriend and campaign manager and the mother of his child.

Christina asks Jamie whether everything she has learned from the press about him is true. He confesses to having a sexual relationship with Sarah and working together for Market Equities’ developmental project but hides that the latter orchestrated the murder of John based on his wishes. The former campaign manager sets up a plan to save Jamie’s career and reputation because she is concerned about their child’s life. She does not want her son to grow up carrying the disgrace of his father. Christina asks Jamie to blame Sarah for their crimes in order to save himself.

Christina also asks Jamie to deny any sexual relationship with Sarah and make a strong statement against the “defamatory” stories about him in the media and the press. As long as his DNA won’t be found in her, she expects her plan to work. Jamie is grateful for her support, which raises questions about their possible reunion as a couple.

Kayce Dutton Comes Up With a Plan to Save the Dutton Ranch

While Beth Dutton tries to save the Dutton Ranch by selling the horses and cattle, Kayce considers an alternative option. He is not willing to share it even with his wife, Monica. After the auction, his sister informs him that they have raised around $30 million to save the ranch for at least a year. The livestock commissioner considers a plan that rewrites the fate of the property for good. He asks her what the sales tax will be if he buys her car for $1, even though the vehicle is valued at $300,000. Beth answers that the tax will depend on the buyer’s price rather than the item’s value.

After this example, Beth does not take long to understand what Kayce has in mind. Her brother is considering selling the ranch for a namesake price to a trusted associate so that they can save and run the establishment without the burden of the sales tax. However, he does not reveal who he has in mind to buy the place. The obvious guess is Chief Thomas Rainwater, who promises help to the Dutton siblings if they ever need him. Since he is an honorable man, they don’t need to worry about trusting him.

Beth knows that even John respected Rainwater, which says a lot about the Native American leader’s character. Even though the plan works, Kayce does not seem interested in inheriting and running his family’s ranch, which is a decision that can considerably rewrite the property’s future.

