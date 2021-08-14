Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s mystery thriller film ‘Beckett’ begins in deceptive serenity, but the story gradually plunges the audience into the heart of a massive conspiracy. The slow-burning and ominous story follows everyman protagonist Beckett, who becomes the victim of a conspiracy cover-up after an accident veers him towards a damning discovery in a far-flung Greece. It seems that everyone wants a piece of Beckett, but his relentless pursuit of truth emerges victorious in the showdown. John David Washington of ‘Tenet’ fame takes up the titular role.

An A-list cast ensemble comprising Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, and Vicky Krieps assists him in his journey to exposition. Coupled with an ambient score and guiding cinematography, the movie attempts to venture out of its genre realm. If you have liked the movie, we have a few recommendations that will empty your popcorn buckets in no time. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘Beckett’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Enemy of The State (1998)

Tony Scott weaves a story of unimaginable intrigue in the political action thriller ‘Enemy of The State.’ Will Smith acts as Robert Clayton Dean, a modest lawyer who becomes a pawn in a damning conspiracy cover-up. His mundane life is turned upside down when he becomes the scapegoat in the cover-up of congressman Phil Hammersley’s murder.

Government operatives seek to retrieve the footage, and they scour the city in search of this single person. In turn, Dean becomes the titular enemy of the state, but the story reveals that the real enemy lies elsewhere in the shadows. If you have a penchant for the cat-and-mouse chase with conspiracy mysteries, you must check this one out.

6. The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

There are two versions of this enthralling psychological, political thriller. The 1962 monochrome version by John Frankenheimer, starring Frank Sinatra in the central role, is a classic, and you should check it out by all means. However, this generation can relate more to the 2004 version, directed by Jonathan Demme and starring Meryl Streep, Liev Schreiber, and Denzel Washington.

Raymond Shaw is a war hero running for state elections. At the same time, one of his fellow soldiers, Ben Marco, struggles to remember the past. In turn, the woes of Ben reveal a more sinister conspiracy at the heart of the story. If you have found the air of conspiracy in ‘Beckett’ appealing, you must add both the movies to your bucket list, especially the 2004 version. Coincidentally, Denzel Washington is the father of John David Washington, the lead star of ‘Beckett.’

5. Minority Report (2002)

Helmed by Steven Spielberg, the science fiction thriller ‘Minority Report’ occasionally toys with ideas of free will and destiny while providing ample nerve-racking action sequences to keep the genre fans on the hook. The story is set far into the future, where the police can catch criminals based on precognition, even before the crime is committed.

The story centers on officer John Anderton (Tom Cruise), who goes on the run after the technology draws his name as a potential criminal. He fulfills his destiny while revealing a larger plot woven by powerful people. The two-and-a-half-hour-long journey grips the audience right from the beginning, and it demands to be seen through to the very end. If you want to change the genre while sticking to the same theme of conspiracy and cat-and-mouse chase, ‘Minority Report’ is bound to keep you engaged.

4. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Directed by acclaimed director duo Joel and Ethan Coen, the musical comedy ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ is a fun take on the Greek epic ‘Odyssey.’ George Clooney acts as Ulysses Everett McGill against John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson in this sprawling journey. This journey of a lifetime chronicles three jailbreakers, escape prison, to embark on a treasure quest.

The quest does not end up as expected, but the three give a stellar country performance in a desolate radio station. If you seek to change the mood for something lighter while nailing the theme of the cat-and-mouse chase, this modern classic of cinema will prove to be bang for your bucks.

3. Breathless (1960)

French auteur Jean-Luc Godard creates a world of erratic violence in the French-original crime drama ‘Breathless’ (Originally titled: ‘A Bout De Souffle’). The story revolves around Michel, a petty thief who becomes subject to a chase after the murder of a policeman. He goes on a crime spree with his girlfriend Patricia, escaping to the scenic Mediterranean coast of Italy.

Based on a story by François Truffaut and Claude Chabrol, this movie is largely considered the best in the director’s oeuvre. Jean Seberg plays the central role with Jean-Paul Belmondo in this crime drama, a compelling love story deep at heart. If you have liked the romantic beginning of ‘Beckett,’ this is a milestone in cinema that will keep you entertained.

2. The Fugitive (1993)

Directed by Andrew Davis based on the 1963 television series of the same name, ‘The Fugitive’ is an enthralling action thriller drama along the lines of an ordinary citizen becoming the subject of a widespread hunt when he is falsely accused of the murder of his wife. After an accident and another, Dr. Richard Kimble is declared a fugitive.

He escapes from the prison to embark on a search for truth, but he comes to know that he cannot trust anyone. Industry legends Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones act in the central role in this movie of unimaginable tension and mystery. ‘The Fugitive’ is one of the favorite films of John David Washington, and you might as well check this one out to find the similarities and differences between the two films.

1. Brazil (1985)

Terry Gilliam’s carnivalesque and eccentric sci-fi fantasy film ‘Brazil’ is one movie the pop culture is indebted to at length. Besides popularizing the titular title track, the movie also brought a new and celebratory dystopia to the table. The essentially dark comic tale revolves around bureaucrat Sam Lowry, who becomes the victim of an absurd conspiracy.

Embarking upon a quest at the insistence of a wanted terrorist, he comes to find a larger web of lies, false identities, and a visceral bureaucracy. If you have found the cocktail of ‘Beckett’ to be a little less in color, the movie will make you absolutely flabbergasted.

