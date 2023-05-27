8 Movies Like Tin & Tina You Must See

‘Tin & Tina’ is a Spanish-language psychological horror film that revolves around Lola and Adolfo, a married couple who are unable to conceive. To fulfill their desire to have children, the couple adopts twins Tin and Tina from an orphanage. Unknown to the couple, however, is the fact that the twins have grown up with an intense Catholic education and take the words of the Holy Bible literally — acting on them without a second thought or remorse. Lola, once left alone with the twins when her husband goes on a business trip, starts to learn of this fact as the children indulge in increasingly disturbing behavior day by day. Afraid for her life, and that of her miraculous pregnancy, Lola confides in Adolfo who dismisses it immediately and tells her that the twins are simply being children and that she’s paranoid.

Directed by Rubin Stein, the film stars Milena Smit, Jaime Lorente, Carlos González Morollón, and Anastasia Russo. Set in 1981, Spain, ‘Tin & Tina’ is based on an eponymous 2013 short film, and is sure to keep the audience just about ready to run from their seats. If you enjoyed the premise of the film and would like to see more such stories, then we’ve got you covered. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Tin & Tina’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. You Should Have Left (2020)

Theodore Conroy (Kevin Bacon), a retired banker, goes with his wife Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) and daughter Ella (Avery Essex) to stay in Wales for their vacation. They book a house to stay in during their time there, but soon strange occurrences start to take place. Time passes differently for them inside the house, mysterious writing keeps appearing in Theodore’s journal, and worst of all neither Theodore nor Susanne remembers booking the house in the first place. Things are made even more difficult when Theodore finds out that his wife is cheating on him, just as he suspected, and the tragic death of his first wife is brought to light in front of his daughter.

Directed by David Koepp, the film is adapted from a 2017 eponymous novel written by Daniel Kehlmann. The film, much like ‘Tin & Tina,’ moves forward by the conflict the horror elements create between the married couple, mainly due to one becoming increasingly paranoid and the other thinking that they are overreacting until the truth comes to light.

7. Goodnight Mommy (2022)

Twins Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lukas (Nicholas Crovetti) visit their mother (Naomi Watts) after their parent’s divorce to stay with her after months of living with their father. However, the person who greets them has her face covered entirely in bandages and acts a lot more angrily and irritable than how they remember their mother to be. Though the woman assured the twins that the bandages are because of cosmetic surgery, her increasingly violent behavior towards them makes the brothers certain that the woman is not their mother, and they decide to take matters into their own hands.

The film, directed by Matt Sobel, is a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name which was directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Much like ‘Tin & Tina,’ ‘Goodnight Mommy‘ also features a pair of twins who are central to the story. And while they may not seem as creepy as Tin & Tina, the twist ending will certainly make the audience see them in a new light.

6. The Lodge (2019)

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, ‘The Lodge‘ follows Richard Hall (Richard Armitage), his two children Mia (Lia McHugh) and Aiden (Jaeden Martell), and Richard’s soon-to-be-wife Grace Marshall (Riley Keough) as they go to spend their Christmas at the Marshall’s family lodge in Massachusetts. Grace, the last living survivor of an extremist religious after a mass suicide attempt, and Richard met when he was researching the cult for his book. Soon after he decides to marry her, which results in the suicide of his estranged wife, Laura (Alicia Silverstone), upon hearing the news. Mia and Aiden blame Grace for their mother’s death and are hostile towards her, but soon the three of them become entangled in a mysterious and inexplicable situation, which makes Grace break down and regress back to her family’s extremist practices, much to the horror of the children.

‘The Lodge’ uses Catholic symbolism to create the horror elements in the film to great effect, with Grace believing that she can only be free of sin if she makes a great sacrifice, much like Tin and Tina’s literal practice of the Holy Bible in ‘Tin & Tina.’

5. Knock at the Cabin (2023)

An adaptation of the 2018 novel ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’ by Paul G. Tremblay, ‘Knock at the Cabin‘ goes apocalyptic with its horror. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the film revolves around Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and Eric (Jonathan Groff), and their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), as they take a trip down to a cabin in rural Pennsylvania. The family is soon approached by four strangers — Leonard (Dave Bautista), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Redmond (Rupert Grint), and Adriane (Abby Quinn) — who tie them up and then ask them to choose one member of their family that they would wish to sacrifice, failing which the End of Days will claim the world. Believing that the attack is fuelled by homophobia at first, the family soon begins to question what is real themselves as natural disasters start wreaking havoc one after the other.

‘Knock at the Cabin‘ also uses Biblical themes — specifically the Book of Revelations in which the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — are described to invoke horror, which is quite similar to both ‘Tin & Tina’ and the aforementioned ‘The Lodge.’

4. Last Night in Soho (2021)

Directed by Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho‘ follows Eloise “Ellie” Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer who moves to London to pursue her dreams. She chooses to move into a bedsit, owned by Mrs Collins (Diana Rigg), where each night in her dreams she is transported back into the 60s and sees the life of a preppy young blonde named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) play out in front of her. Sandie, a singer in Soho, inspires Ellie’s designs, but soon more of the girl’s personality starts to bleed into Ellie’s own life. Just when things are looking up for Ellie, the presence of a mysterious man and her dreams about Sandie turning more and more disturbing each night send her into a spiral.

The level of paranoia that Ellie feels about Sandie’s fate, and subsequently her own, as well as the fact the police don’t believe her about it, is similar to Lola’s paranoia and her husband’s refusal to believe her in ‘Tin & Tina.’

3. Orphan (2003)

‘Orphan,’ directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, centers around the Coleman family and a 9-year-old Russian girl they adopted from St. Mariana’s Home for Girls, named Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman). Well-educated and well-mannered, Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John Coleman (Peter Saarsgard) are quite happy with Esther becoming a part of their family after their third child’s unfortunate passing at birth. But Esther soon starts to behave strangely, making Kate suspicious of the little girl as well as her background — a suspicion that is solidified after Sister Abigail (Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder) comes and visits them from the orphanage to warn them to be careful around Esther. ‘Orphan,’ as the name suggests, features an orphan that is the cause of every inexplicable and dangerous incident around the Coleman family, echoing the twin’s behavior in ‘Tin & Tina.’

2. Midsommar (2019)

‘Midsommar‘ follows Dani Ardor (Florence Pugh), a psychology student who is grieving over her family’s untimely demise in a murder-suicide, and her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor), as they take a trip to Sweden to be part of a Midsummer Festival hosted by Christian’s Swedish friend Pelle’s (Vilhelm Blomgren) commune. Once there, the couple, along with a few other outsiders, are fed psychedelic mushrooms and other substances and are asked to take part in the commune’s rituals. But when the rituals become more and more disturbing and invasive, the invited guests try to leave one by one, resulting in dire consequences for them.

While in ‘Tin & Tina’ only the twins use religious symbolism to inflict physical and psychological pain in pursuit of celestial redemption, ‘Midsommar,’ directed by Ari Aster, uses an entire community and their practices and beliefs to do the same in their quest to purge the evil from amongst them.

1. Hereditary (2018)

‘Hereditary,’ directed by Ari Aster, revolves around Annie Graham (Toni Collette), whose mother has recently passed away. Following this, her daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) also loses her life in an accident. Seeking refuge in a support group, Annie befriends a woman named Joan (Ann Dowd), who teaches her how to perform a seance to communicate with Charlie in order to find out how she died. The seance is somewhat successful, but soon afterward Annie learns of a terrifying secret about her her mother and her mysterious group of followers that puts her entire family in danger. Though the horrors in ‘Hereditary‘ are supernatural in origin, as compared to the psychological aspect of ‘Tin & Tina,’ both the stories become living nightmares for the women in them after the loss of their child.

Read More: Is Tin & Tina a True Story?