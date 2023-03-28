8 Movies Like White House Down You Must See

‘White House Down’ is an action thriller film featuring Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx in the lead roles. Directed by Ronald Emmerich, this 2013 film centers around a paramilitary force attacking and taking control of the White House. It is up to US Capitol Police officer John Cale (Channing Tatum) and US President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) to join forces and save not only the hostages trapped inside the White House but also to figure out and thwart the villains’ real goals as well.

‘White House Down’ employs quite a number of tried and tested tropes in action films. Paired with plenty of intrigue and homages to ‘Die Hard,’ it makes for a fun watch for action lovers everywhere. If you enjoyed the premise of a lone hero and his strategic war against a group of armed combatants, here is a list of similar movies you might enjoy! You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘White House Down’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

Gerard Butler plays Secret Service agent Mike Banning, who must rescue US President Benjamin Asher, played by Morgan Freeman, from a hostage situation in ‘Olympus Has Fallen’. One of the top action stars, Gerard Butler proves it yet again with his performance as Banning in the film. Combined with over-the-top action movie dialogue and set pieces, this is an entertaining thriller from start to finish. The movie was released the same year as ‘White House Down’, and the plot similarities between the two are glaringly obvious. ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ has two sequels as well – ‘London Has Fallen’ and ‘Angel Has Fallen’.

7. Under Siege (1992)

In ‘Under Siege’, Steven Seagal portrays the role of Casey Ryback, a Navy SEAL turned ship’s cook, aboard a US Navy Battleship. When a rogue CIA operative takes over the Battleship with an army of well-armed mercenaries, the responsibility of getting his fellow sailors alive out of the situation falls on Ryback’s shoulders. Steven Seagal has always shined in action films, and in ‘Under Siege’ takes to the role of a single man against an army like fish to water. Similar to ‘White House Down’, ‘Under Siege’ features a hostile takeover and an impossible situation, and is a must-watch for fans of action thrillers everywhere.

6. Con Air (1997)

Nicolas Cage plays Cameron Poe, a former Army Ranger convicted of accidentally killing a man and sentenced to ten years in prison in ‘Con Air‘. While being transferred aboard a prison transport aircraft, dubbed “con air,” he becomes embroiled in a prison break while the plane is in flight. It’s up to Poe now to make sure that no criminal escapes once the plane lands. With Cage donning a white tank top similar to Channing Tatum in ‘White House Down,’ the film’s tongue-in-cheek tone adds a sense of levity to the action sequences.

5. The Commuter (2018)

The genre of action films is incomplete without the ever-present Liam Neeson. Neeson plays Michael MacCauley, a former NYPD officer turned insurance agent, who meets a mysterious woman on his daily train commute. She offers him a considerable amount of money in exchange for his help in finding a person on the train. But the real situation soon reveals itself, as Neeson finds out that he and the other passengers are unknowing hostages.

A unique take on the “lone hero against an army” trope, ‘The Commuter’ depends more on Michael’s deductive skills and his experience as a retired police officer rather than well-choreographed action sequences. Aside from the hostage situation involving multiple people, the film’s villains have a much more complicated agenda and a nuance to them, much like the bad guys in ‘White House Down’.

4. Air Force One (1997)

While most action thrillers with hostage situations have an agent or a beat cop saving the VIPs, Harrison Ford takes on the role of both the rescuer and the VIP in ‘Air Force One’. When Russian radicals take control of the Presidential aircraft, US President takes on the responsibility of rescuing everyone aboard the airplane using stealth and his combat experience in the Vietnam war. One of Harrison Ford’s most iconic roles, ‘White House Down’ fans will love the movie’s realistic representation of military protocols in a hostage situation and its ability to turn the President of the United States of America into an action hero.

3. The Rock (1996)

Another Nicolas Cage starrer, ‘The Rock’ benefits from its fresh story and the expertise of Director Michael Bay, who is known worldwide for his action films. Joining Cage is Sean Connery, as they take on a rogue military unit crawling all over Alcatraz Island and threatening San Francisco with stolen chemical weapons. ‘White House Down’ fans are sure to have blast with Bay’s trademark fireball explosions and firefights in tight spots.

2. Die Hard (1988)

No list of action thrillers is complete without ‘Die Hard’. It redefined the entire meaning of what action films are supposed to be and became an instant classic, as did its subsequent sequels. This Bruce Willis starrer is the inspiration for many of the films on this list. There are also quite a few references to ‘Die Hard’ in ‘White House Down’ – from both the characters sharing the same first name to Channing Tatum’s white tank top, a look made famous by Bruce Willis in his iconic film. While many of the movies on this list may share similar themes, ‘Die Hard’ is the original “single man overpowering an army” film.

1. Violent Night (2022)

Home invasion meets Santa Claus in this action thriller. Starring David Harbour as the Not-so-Jolly Man in Red, the film revolves around the home of a wealthy business tycoon being overrun with mercenaries on Christmas Eve and taking the entire family hostage. It is up to Santa now to teach these naughty children a lesson and show them the true meaning of Christmas.

The film is violent, just as advertised, and the action scenes are choreographed with the characters in mind. But underneath it all, ‘Violent Night’ still proves to be a Christmas movie. The story of an unlikely hero rising to the occasion in an unlikely situation, and the use of the lone hero trope, will ring similar for fans of ‘White House Down’.

