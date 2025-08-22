15 Sexiest Adult Shows on HBO Max (August 2025)

There is no dearth of sexy adult shows across streaming services. However, HBO Max has been pushing the limits of sexiness in TV shows lately by incorporating it in various genres while offering a twisted approach. From regular romance to revengeful sex to forbidden affairs to adolescent lovemaking to sex as a business, sexiness comes in numerous shapes and sizes, catering to all kinds of audiences. In this article, we bring you the sexiest adult TV shows on HBO Max that are bound to push your limits of pleasure, and “pain” as well. Not to mention, these shows have some of the hottest scenes on television right now.

15. The Business (O Negócio) (2013-2018)

The Brazilian drama series ‘The Business,’ AKA ‘O Negócio,’ is set in the elite society of São Paulo and follows three women who take up the oldest profession in human history to fuel their ambitions. Karin (Rafaela Mandelli), Luna (Juliana Schalch), and Magali (Michelle Batista) spot success in the escort industry and utilize their education in management and marketing to boost their business of pleasure. As the women apply different methods to increase their profits, ‘The Business’ becomes an unfiltered exploration of sex and how it can be the perfect business opportunity if you know how to “navigate.” Created by Luca Mello Paiva and Rodrigo Castilho, the show can be streamed here.

14. Tell Me You Love Me (2007)

Sex and intimacy take center stage in ‘Tell Me You Love Me,’ which revolves around three couples, each of which is dealing with its own issues, in which sex plays a significant part. The show is uncompromising in its portrayal of how suppressed emotions contribute more to how we behave with our partners than the emotions we often convey. Whether it is a couple trying to have a baby, a couple dealing with trust issues, or a couple dealing with fading intimacy, ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ explores the many meanings the title stands for. The show stars Jane Alexander, Michelle Borth, Tim DeKay, Aislinn Paul, Adam Scott, Sonya Walger, Ally Walker, and Julie Mond. You can stream it here.



13. Industry (2020- )

Created by ex-City traders Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, ‘Industry’ throws light on London’s high-finance industry. The cutthroat competition and politics that underscore finance are themselves shown to be fueled by sex, drugs, and ego. The show follows a group of ambitious young people trying to get permanent positions at the prestigious investment bank, Pierpoint & Co, in London. Naturally, “the stakes are high,” and manipulation often lands people in each other’s bedrooms, be it for or against their will. ‘Industry’ thereby becomes a hard-hitting statement on company culture and its own world of morals, codes, and justice. The show stars Marisa Abela, Priyanga Burford, Mark Dexter, Myha’la Herrold, David Jonsson, and Harry Lawtey. It can be streamed here.

12. Hung (2009-2011)

In ‘Hugh,’ high-school basketball coach Ray Drecker resorts to prostitution to make money to repair his house, which was burned down. Ray’s twin children move in with his ex-wife, their mother, after it is made clear that Ray doesn’t have the money to repair the house. He thereby decides to put his more-than-regular-sized penis to effective use and earn some bucks. In his new business venture, he is joined by his friend Tanya. Needless to say, there is a lot of sex in the show, as we see Ray and Tanya run their new company, Happiness Consultants. However, when sex is hired, the requirements are many, and Ray will have to constantly experiment if he wants to “satisfy” his clients. Equal parts steamy and funny, ‘Hung’ stars Thomas Jane as Ray Drecker and Jane Adams as Tanya Skagle. You can stream it here.

11. Looking (2014–2015)

‘Looking’ revolves around three gay men navigating professional and personal relationships in San Francisco. Appreciated for its grounded portrayal of LGBTQ life, the show delves into online dating, sex, heartbreaks, hookups, love triangles, and other aspects of gay relationships in a nuanced manner, one that is as nuanced as it is humorous. The story is told from the POV of (Jonathan Groff), Agustin (Frankie J. Alvarez), and Dom (Murray Bartlett), who live together. ‘Looking’ is saucy and a worthy addition to the titular list. It can be streamed here.

10. The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021-2025)

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ deals with exactly what the title means. We are introduced to four freshmen Essex College roommates, Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Leighton (Reneé Rapp), who are trying to quench their thirst for sex while navigating the struggles of college life and a newly arrived adulthood. Their only means of support is each other, and no matter what the issues are, they deal with them together. Female friendship gains the spotlight in the comedy drama series that offers ample sexiness that swings from steamy to awkward and all things in between. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the show can be streamed here.

9. The Deuce (2017-2019)

Set against the backdrop of the Golden Age of Porn in 1970s New York, ‘The Deuce’ delves into themes of power and corruption as the drug epidemic spreads. We follow three people, twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino (played by James Franco), members of the Mafia, and Candy (played by Maggie Gyllenhaal), a prostitute trying to enter the booming porn industry as a filmmaker, whose paths cross in a tumultuous manner. Sex and nudity are organically paramount since porn is a primary element, and the show takes the unabashed route to showcasing that. Vibrant, naked, and engrossing, the show can be streamed right here.

8. Girls (2012-2017)

In ‘Girls,’ we meet Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham, who is also the show’s creator), an aspiring writer, whose finances are cut off by her parents, leaving her with a handful of days’ worth of cash. Naturally, she reaches out to her friends to help her make ends meet and navigate relationships. Well-acclaimed for the frank manner in which it addresses sex and sexuality, ‘Girls’ shows the struggles of a modern woman who is still figuring out her ways while life forces itself upon her. Friendship helps when affairs don’t, and Hannah has to choose one or the other often. The show offers a humorous lens to the narrative and convincingly becomes a “flawed in a real way” drama series. You can stream ‘Girls’ here.

7. Sex and the City (1998-2004)

‘Sex and the City’ may be synonymous with endless brunch gossip, but at its core, it is a lot more. In New York City, the bedroom serves as a backdrop for bigger conversations from the POV of four New York-based women, namely Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). These included love, heartbreak, friendship, and the ongoing search for “the one” or the next. The series breaks the stereotype that sexual exploration has an age limit, reminding viewers that desire doesn’t disappear after thirty, forty, or even fifty. Carrie romanticizes every fling while staying in a constant situationship. Miranda struggles between ambition and the vulnerabilities that come with her sexual desires. Charlotte clings to her fairytale ideals while struggling with her angsty teens and their sexual behaviors. Samantha shows that sexual liberation could be fabulous at any age. By letting women speak openly about orgasms, fantasies, and dating disasters, the show breaks TV taboos and sets new standards for honesty on screen. You can stream the cult favorite show right here.

6. Entourage (2004-2011)

Just like ‘The Deuce’ deals with the porn industry, ‘Entourage’ deals with the film industry. The show follows A-list movie star Vincent Chase and his childhood friends/entourage as they figure out their routes to success in Los Angeles. With the chaos that fame and money bring, the show goes no-holds-barred in showing Vincent’s antics as he moves forward in his plan to make his directorial debut, which requires a lot of money. Conflicts arise, friendships are tested, and sex seems customary while the guys read the bumpy terrain of Hollywood. Authentically sexy and thoroughly bingeworthy, ‘Entourage’ is created by Doug Liman. It can be streamed here.

5. Rome (2005-2007)

One of the most expensive shows HBO has ever produced, ‘Rome’ is a historical drama series that revolves around soldiers named Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo of the Roman 13th Legion during a decisive period in Roman history. The show spans 21 years, from Julius Caesar’s victory in the Gallic Wars in 52 BC to Octavian Caesar’s victory over Mark Antony at Actium in 31 BC, showcasing in detail the country’s shift in governance from republic to empire. Politics and manipulation naturally come to the top as two of the most powerful weapons for all those yearning for power. This is where the “sexiness” creeps in, adding a gripping POV for viewers whose guilty pleasure resides in their libido. ‘Rome’ can be experienced here.

4. True Blood (2008-2014)

If you like vampires, ‘True Blood’ is made for you. Based on ‘The Southern Vampire Mysteries’ novels by Charlaine Harris, the show delves into a conflict between vampires, who are fighting for their rights, and humans, who are against it. In the middle of this conflict is a young and pretty woman named Sookie Stackhouse (played by Anna Paquin), a psychic human, who falls for a 174-year-old vampire, Bill Compton (played by Stephen Moyer). With plenty of sex and blood, both of which provide fanservice and are surprisingly in sync with the story, ‘True Blood’ is a must-have in any sexy shows list. You can enjoy it here.

3. Euphoria (2019- )

The identity crisis of Gen Z is the primary theme of ‘Euphoria,’ an unfiltered teen drama series that follows Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya) as she figures out how to live her life after coming out of rehab and navigating sobriety. Set in a fictional English town, the show focuses on her world, including the different people she has around her and carries forward their storylines as well, with common issues and struggles in the backdrop. Partly psychological and rightfully so, we see the characters undergo inner battles with romance, identity, sexuality, teenage angst, abuse, and trauma. Starring alongside Zendaya in the steamy show are Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, and Angus Cloud. ‘Euphoria’ can be streamed here.

2. The White Lotus (2021- )

‘The White Lotus,’ created by Mike White, is a dark comedy anthology drama series whose events transpire at the White Lotus chain of luxury resort hotels. Every season centers on a different set of characters that belong to the elite society, which, however, is shown to have a dark side. Almost every privilege comes at a price, including sex, and what begins as an exploration of the glittering world of the rich slowly turns into a revelation of the dark corners of the human mind as relationships encounter complications and sexy “mistakes.” With a stellar cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Isaacs, and Theo James, ‘The White Lotus’ offers an engrossing watch. It can be streamed here.

1. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Based on George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ gains the top spot on our list. It takes place in the land of Westeros, showing how the different kings fight for the throne. While on one hand, the show glorifies “inbred” culture to keep bloodlines “pure”, on the other, a scandalous relationship ignites a war throughout the realm. Meanwhile, the show also uses various cultures to show intimacy with much more openness, welcoming homosexuality, polygamy, and even polyamorous relationships. The narrative delves deep into the lives of eunuchs, prostitutes, and slaves, reminding us that sex intersects with every part of society and has its own role in building and breaking a society. To put it in a few words, ‘Game of Thrones’ smartly uses sex to address four pillars of human civilization, namely power, vulnerability, legitimacy, and survival. You can stream the show here.