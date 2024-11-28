Donald Petrie to Direct ‘Bob’s Holiday Office Party’ Next

Donald Petrie’s hiatus from feature filmmaking comes to an end! The Cinemaholic has learned that the director will helm the comedy movie ‘Bob’s Holiday Office Party’ next. Rob Elk and Joe Keyes wrote the screenplay. Keyes and Elk will also star alongside Mark Fite.

Based on the long-running eponymous stage production, the plot follows the small-town insurance agent Bob Finhead (Elk) and an intriguing group of friends and clients who stop by his Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff (Keyes), the twin farmers, the stoner, and the pastor’s wife have already confirmed their presence at the event.

However, as the narrative progresses, Bob dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city, or will he realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?

Donald Petrie is known for helming several famed romantic comedies, including Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey’s ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ Sandra Bullock’s ‘Miss Congeniality,’ and Julia Roberts’ ‘Mystic Pizza.’ He also directed the Macaulay Culkin-led ‘Richie Rich’ and ‘Just My Luck,’ starring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine. His latest feature film, ‘Little Italy,’ focuses on a boy and girl’s romance that fuels the existing feud between their respective parents and stars Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen.

Keyes’ acting credits include Mr. Taylor in NBC’s comedy series ‘St. Denis Medical’ and Kevin in the comedy series ‘Ave 43.’ He also starred in Shane Black’s neo-noir comedy film ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,’ starring Robert Downey Jr., and Clint Eastwood’s biographical drama ‘J. Edgar,’ based on the life of the FBI head J. Edgar Hoover (Leonardo DiCaprio).

One-half of the comedy duo known as “Mr. Elk and Mr. Seal,” Elk’s last feature as an actor is the 2011 comedy ‘Let Go,’ starring David Denman and Kevin Hart. He also played small but significant roles in Chris Sivertson’s ‘The Lost,’ Sam Weisman’s ‘Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,’ and Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Contact,’ starring Jena Malone, Jodie Foster, and William Fichtner.

Mark Fite was last seen in Jeff Daniel Phillips’ horror movie ‘Cursed in Baja.’ He played David Adelsberg in Nick Sarkisov’s sports drama ‘Embattled’ and James Wilson in David Fincher’s biographical drama ‘Mank,’ starring Gary Oldman as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. Fite also played Wendell in the comedy series ‘Mom,’ starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney.

Read More: Jonas Brothers to Reportedly Star in a Holiday Musical for Disney+