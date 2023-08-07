Glenn Stout: Daisy Ridley’s ‘Young Woman and the Sea’ is Terrific

Joachim Rønning’s biographical film ‘Young Woman and the Sea’ is “terrific,” revealed Glenn Stout, who wrote the source text of the movie, titled ‘Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World.’ Based on the life of competitive swimmer and Olympic champion Gertrude Ederle, the film follows Gertrude’s efforts to become the first woman to swim across the English Channel. The author praised Daisy Ridley’s performance as Gertrude by describing the same as “terrific” as well. “I’ve seen it, you’ll love it and a year from now Trudy will be huge,” the author added.

Stout dedicated his reaction after watching the film to the fans of Ridley, who have been eagerly waiting for the biopic. The author also went on to add that Jerry Bruckheimer had announced that the film received the “highest test screening score of any of his films ever.”

Bruckheimer is known for producing the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films and co-producing several popular movies such as ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Gemini Man,’ ‘National Treasure,’ etc. He produced the film along with Chad Oman, who served as an executive producer of several of the former’s movies. Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films teamed up for the production. The film is slated to release on Disney+ on a to-be-announced date.

Rønning is best known for co-directing ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,’ the fifth installment of the franchise, and ‘Kon-Tiki,’ which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. After parting ways with his directorial partner Espen Sandberg, Rønning went on to direct Angelina Jolie-starrer ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.’ He is also at the helm of ‘Tron: Ares,’ the upcoming third film of the ‘Tron’ film series. His other credits include ‘Marco Polo,’ ‘Max Manus: Man of War,’ and ‘Bandidas.’

Stout’s source text of the film was originally published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in 2009. Jeff Nathanson, who is known for writing ‘Catch Me If You Can’ and co-writing ‘The Terminal,’ wrote the adapted screenplay of the movie. He also co-wrote the story of ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ with George Lucas, which marked his third collaboration with Steven Spielberg. The screenwriter previously wrote ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ for Rønning and Sandberg as well. Nathanson’s other credits include Barry Jenkins’ upcoming film ‘Mufasa: The Lion King,’ Jon Favreau’s ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Rush Hour 2,’ ‘Rush Hour 3,’ and his directorial debut ‘The Last Shot.’

Ridley plays Gertrude after portraying Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ Viola in ‘Chaos Walking,’ Ophelia in ‘Ophelia,’ Miss Mary Debenham in ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ etc. The actress is also a part of the cast of Clive Owen-starrer thriller film ‘Cleaner,’ directed by ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘GoldenEye’ fame Martin Campbell.

The rest of the cast includes Tilda Cobham-Hervey (‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ and ‘I Am Woman’), Stephen Graham (‘Snatch’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’), Kim Bodnia (‘Killing Eve’ and ‘The Witcher’), Jeanette Hain (‘The Reader’), Christopher Eccleston (‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’), etc.

