Mark Ruffalo’s Hal & Harper Has Begun Filming in Los Angeles

The filming of Mark Ruffalo-starrer series ‘Hal & Harper’ has begun in Los Angeles, California. The series is said to be a drama series that revolves around a single dad who is making his 7-year-old and 9-year-old kids grow up too fast. Further details about the storyline have been kept under wraps for now.

Los Angeles, where the production of the series has started, houses several major studios being the home of Hollywood. Hence, the city is a preferred filming location for many filmmakers to shoot their diverse projects. Los Angeles has served as a filming location for shows like ‘Game of Thrones‎,’ ‘Modern Family,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ and ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.’ Films like ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ were also shot in the city.

The film is written and directed by Cooper Raiff, who is known for helming the feature films ‘Shithouse’ and ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth.’ ‘Shithouse’ won the Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 SXSW while ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was honored with the Audience Award in the Dramatic Competition. The latter was picked up for distribution by Apple TV+. Raiff has reportedly been working on ‘Hal & Harper’ for years and is also set to star in the show.

Ruffalo, the three-time Academy Award-nominated actor known for his stellar performances in ‘Shutter Island,’ ‘Spotlight,’ ‘The Kids Are All Right’ and ‘I Know This Much Is True,’ is likely playing the father’s role in ‘Hal & Harper.’ Lili Reinhart (‘Hustlers,’ ‘Chemical Hearts,’ and ‘Riverdale’) joined the cast to play Harper, while Raiff is playing Hal himself. The rest of the cast includes Addison Timlin (‘The Town That Dreaded Sundown’ and ‘Little Sister’) as Audrey and Havana Rose Liu (‘No Exit’ and ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’) as Abby.

‘Hal & Harper’ is produced by Small Ideas, a production company launched by Raiff and Clementine Quittner in 2022, along with Bad Bangs LLC. While the filming of several shows has been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, ‘Hal & Harper’ received an interim agreement from the union to continue production. This is because the show is an independent production with no direct ties to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Read More: Best Family Shows on Netflix