Matt Smith in Talks to Star in Amazon Prime’s ‘Buried,’ Filming to Begin in October

Matt Smith is in talks to star in Amazon Prime Video’s psychological thriller series ‘Buried.’ The series, which revolves around “a psychologist who can speak to the dead,” is set to begin filming in England in October. Northern England serves as the principal shooting location of the thriller show. The region is home to alluring cities such as Manchester and Liverpool and natural attractions such as Eryri National Park, High Force Waterfall, and Giant’s Causeway. ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Peaky Blinders,’ Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman,’ ‘The Crown,’ etc. are some of the popular projects filmed in the region.

Smith’s name has been attached to the project for a considerable while. In the upcoming months, we can expect a confirmation regarding his addition to the show’s cast. As per sources, the actor is also considered to play Reed in Matt Shakman’s new ‘Fantastic Four’ film. Smith is best known for playing The Doctor in BBC’s science-fiction series ‘Doctor Who,’ Prince Philip in ‘The Crown,’ and Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s historical series ‘House of the Dragon.’ His recent credits include Milo in ‘Morbius,’ Richard Galloway in ‘The Forgiven,’ Jack in Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Charles Manson in ‘Charlie Says,’ etc.

Matt Strevens, who executive produced the eleventh and twelfth seasons of ‘Doctor Who,’ serves as the showrunner of the series. Strevens’ other credits include ‘Capital,’ ‘Cucumber,’ ‘Silk,’ ‘Misfits,’ and ‘Skins.’

The show is penned by Danny Brocklehurst, who is known for co-writing Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations such as ‘Safe,’ ‘The Stranger,’ and ‘Stay Close.’ His other credits include BBC’s ‘Ten Pound Poms,’ ITV’s ‘No Return,’ FX’s Kate Mara-starrer ‘A Teacher,’ ‘The Five,’ Showtime’s ‘Shameless,’ etc. Wayne Yip will direct the series. Yip is known for directing the episodes of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Utopia,’ ‘The Wheel of Time,’ Al Pacino-starrer ‘Hunters,’ AMC’s supernatural series ‘Preacher’ and action series ‘Into the Badlands,’ and ‘Doom Patrol.’

Amazon Studios is collaborating with Manchester-based Quay Street Productions (‘Nolly’) and ITV Studios (‘Harlots’) for the production of the series. Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee of Quay Street Productions serve as executive producers, along with Brocklehurst. Since the series is a British production, the filming of the same is expected not to get affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

