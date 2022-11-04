7 Movies Like Causeway You Must See

Apple TV+’s ‘Causeway’ directed by Lila Neugebauer, is a psychological drama film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry. It tells the story of Lynsey (Lawrence), a soldier deployed in Afghanistan who is forced to return home after suffering with severe brain injury. After returning to her hometown, Lynsey befriends James (Henry), who helps her deal with her traumatic experiences while coming to terms with his own past.

The emotionally charged drama unfolds slowly but delivers some compelling commentary on themes such as trauma and the rehabilitation of army veterans. If you enjoyed the movie’s stealth approach to complex themes and moving performances, you must be looking for more such streaming options. In that case, we have handpicked a list of similar films you will enjoy. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Causeway’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Brothers (2009)

‘Brothers’ is a war drama film directed by Jim Sheridan and written by David Benioff based on the 2004 Danish movie ‘Brødre.’ It stars Tobey Maguire as Captain Sam Cahill, who is presumed dead in the Afghanistan War. After he is released from captivity, Sam returns home but suffers from PTSD and receives his brother Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his wife’s help overcoming the obstacles. Like Lynsey in ‘Causeway,’ Sam also struggles with PTSD after serving in Afghanistan and struggles to reintegrate into civilian life. However, Sam’s experiences drastically differ from Lynsey, making ‘Brothers’ worth your time.

6. Walking Tall (2004)

Directed by Kevin Bray, ‘Walking Tall‘ is an action movie starring Dwayne Johnson. It is a remake of the 1973 film of the same name directed by Phil Karlson. The plot revolves around Chris Vaughn Jr (Johnson), an army veteran who runs returns to his hometown only to find it plunged into crimes and corruption. As a result, he becomes the town’s sheriff to clean his home. The brisk and entertaining action-flick is tonally different from ‘Causeway.’ However, both movies follow the same premise about an army soldier returning to their hometown. However, by embracing its action elements, ‘Walking Tall’ produces an all-out entertainer for those who prefer the genre.

5. Young Adult (2011)

‘Young Adult’ is a comedy-drama film directed by Jason Reitman. It stars Charlize Theron as Mavis Gary, a 37-year-old divorced, alcoholic ghost writer who returns to her hometown after receiving an email from her high school boyfriend, Buddy Slade. Therefore, Mavis believes that Buddy wants her back, leading to a comedy of errors that forces mavis to open her eyes to reality. The comedic tone of the movie and the lack of a military background for its protagonist differentiate the film from ‘Causeway.’ However, Mavis and Lynsey are similar as they both struggle to come to terms with their past and fit into their hometown.

4. The Unforgivable (2021)

‘The Unforgivable‘ is a drama movie directed by Nora Fingscheidt and based on the 2009 British miniseries ‘Unforgiven’ by Sally Wainwright. It features Sandra Bullock as Ruth Slater, a woman who is released from prison after serving twenty years for committing murder. However, she struggles to reunite with her estranged younger sister. The film hinges on the same principles as ‘Causeway’ while dealing with the past of its characters. Similar to the rehabilitation of army veterans showcased in ‘Causeway,’ the film highlights the struggles of ex-convicts and their dreams. Moreover, both movies are led by strong performances by the lead actresses.

3. Thank You for Your Service (2017)

Written and directed by Jason Hall, ‘Thank You for Your Service’ is a biographical war drama film based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Finkel. It focuses on Sergeant Adam Schumann and his comrades who return home after a 15-month combat experience in Iraq. However, the soldiers struggle to adjust to the civilian lifestyle while dealing with the memories from the war. The film is grounded in its approach and realistically highlights the PTSD of the soldiers returning from war and how it affects their lives. Therefore, viewers will find the movie similar to ‘Causeway.’

2. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Based on Matthew Quick’s book of the same name, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ is a comedy-drama movie written and directed by David O. Russell. The film features Bradley Cooper as Patrizio “Pat” Solitano Jr, a recent divorcee, and Jennifer Lawrence as Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow. After serving time in a mental health facility for attacking his wife’s lover, Pat works with Tiffany to make amends. The beautifully filmed and heartfelt movie highlights the psychological issues of its characters in a similar manner to ‘Causeway.’ Moreover, both movies feature beautifully nuanced performances from Jennifer Lawrence, who expertly uses her body language to make viewers empathize with her character despite her flaws. With eight Academy Award nominations to its name, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ is simply unskippable.

1. American Sniper (2014)

‘American Sniper‘ is a biographical film directed by Clint Eastwood. It is loosely based on the memoir Chris Kyle’s memoir of the same name (written with Scott McEwen and Jim DeFelice). The film stars Bradley Cooper as Chris Kyle, a SEAL sniper who returns home after serving in the Iraq War. However, he is unable to cope with the horrors and traumatic experiences of the war. The movie showcases returning army veterans’ plights in an empathetic and emotionally resonant light, making it similar to ‘Causeway.’ However, it also has a flavor of action and dives deeper into the adverse effects of war on soldiers compared to ‘Causeway.’ For those reasons, ‘American Sniper’ takes the top spot in this list.

