8 Horror Movies Like Outside You Must See

‘Outside‘ follows a family who have to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie outbreak has taken place. Seeking refuge from the city, they travel to the childhood farmhouse of the father, where he underwent years of abuse growing up. As the family tries to live through the challenges of the bleak outside world, they also start getting affected by the internal trauma of their worsening dynamics and haunting memories.

The Carlo Ledesma directorial presents an unconventional post-apocalyptic story where the realities of human fallacies take precedence over the dangers waiting outside the front door. In a similar fashion, the following horror movies portray an authentic version of survival scenarios where complex familial interactions are just as important as the other scary stuff.

8. Into the Forest (2015)

Adapted from the eponymous 1996 Jean Hegland novel, ‘Into the Forest’ revolves around two sisters, Nell and Eva, who have to survive in the middle of the woods after a global power outage leads to the breakdown of human societies. Subsequently, the two have to navigate the challenges of a new world where the rules have shifted entirely. Written and directed by Patricia Rozema, the movie approaches its apocalyptic scenario with the same sensitivity as ‘Outside’ allowing the complex family dynamics between the two sisters to blossom over the course of the narrative. Nevertheless, it still manages to present a rather chilling story in an equal fashion to its counterpart, where the forest environment only adds to the intrigue.

7. The Survivalist (2015)

The British sci-fi drama ‘The Survivalist’ portrays a world of the future where, following a global population collapse, an unnamed survivalist lives in the woods as a loner. His life is upended one day when a mother-daughter duo, Kathryn and Milja, move in with him, bringing undue attention to his small abode. Under the direction of Stephen Fingleton, the thriller adopts a rather bleak tone, often diving into some harrowing situations dictated by the lawlessness left behind after society’s collapse. To that end, it probes into similar areas as ‘Outside,’ specifically how a domestic setup at home can fall into utter chaos in the wake of the mounting horror outside the walls.

6. Cargo (2017)

Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, ‘Cargo’ is an Australian thriller adapted from an eponymous short film made by the directors in 2013. It tells the story of Andy and Kay, a married couple who have to protect their daughter Rosie after a zombie virus is unleashed all across the country. Like ‘Outside,’ the film dives into the challenges faced by the family in a harsh post-apocalyptic world where the ties between loved ones become even more important as they journey across the land. Rather than rely on its zombie fare at all times, the movie allows itself to breathe through a character-driven story, which is crafted with attention to detail, particularly in its parental themes.

5. It Comes at Night (2017)

Helmed by Trey Edward Shults, ‘It Comes at Night‘ is an unorthodox post-apocalyptic horror that values atmosphere and a slow-burn narrative over grisly action. The film is told through the perspective of two families who begin sharing one home in the wake of a contagion that has ravaged the planet. Although things start out reasonably enough, the dynamics between the two groups evolve as the difficulties of managing their meager existence become more and more troublesome as time progresses. Subsequently, their alliance teeters on a suspenseful edge as all hell breaks loose.

Just like ‘Outside,’ the Joel Edgerton-starrer presents a fresh take on a well-versed genre, providing scares that are layered through the context of the scenario and pack a weighty punch when needed. The familial dynamic is another place where the two movies share a connection, specifically how relationships and communication break down as a sense of claustrophobia starts affecting each member. As they wait inside the house, a sense of dread seeps into the movie’s underlying scenario, where the scariest elements turn out to be the humans inside the cabin and not the horrifying creatures trying to knock down the walls and windows.

4. The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

Following the transformation of most of humanity into zombie-like creatures due to a parasitic fungus, the remaining survivors set up a special school where they can experiment on children to find a possible cure for the fungus. Melanie is one such girl who is given the responsibility of aiding humanity’s survival in the Colm McCarthy-directed horror thriller, ‘The Girl with All the Gifts.‘ It is an adaptation of Mike Carey’s eponymous 2014 novel and retains much of the anxieties and social dynamics depicted in ‘Outside.’ Although the movie deviates from the familial themes at the heart of the Ledesma directorial, it still manages to capture the vulnerability of human beings in a bleak world where not a lot of hope remains.

3. Light of My Life (2019)

‘Light of My Life’ is a post-apocalyptic drama set in the future where a pandemic has wiped out nearly all the female population. Written, directed, and co-produced by Casey Affleck, the movie revolves around a father-daughter duo who have to survive in a lawless world where male bandits seek female companions. To protect his daughter, the father disguises his daughter, Rag, as a boy while contending with the past memories of his wife and how he promised to look after their child. It may offer a slower pace to ‘Outside,’ but at its heart, both stories dig into the same themes, mostly centered around the complexities of familial bonds and the sacrifices one is willing to make for one’s loved ones to survive.

2. The Road (2009)

‘The Road’ presents a dark version of reality drawn from the pages of Cormac McCarthy’s eponymous 2006 novel, where humanity has succumbed to savagery following the breakdown of civilization. Under the direction of John Hillcoat, the movie follows a father-son duo named simply Man and Boy as they journey across the broken land trying to survive. Unfortunately, their existence is constantly threatened by dangerous cannibalistic gangs looking to scrounge any meat they can find.

Although ‘The Road’ is not quite a farmhouse horror amidst a zombie outbreak like ‘Outside,’ the film has its fair share of scary moments, mainly how the central characters deal with the topic of death in such a blasé manner at all times. It creates a riveting sense of anticipation and suspense whenever danger rears its head. Furthermore, the movie’s heart lies in its survival themes, which are brought to life through the deep trust and bond between father and son.

1. Train to Busan (2016)

In the Korean horror film ‘Train to Busan,‘ a father’s worst nightmare comes to life when a zombie apocalypse breaks out during a train trip with his daughter Su-an from Seoul to the titular destination. Although he has been a negligent father and husband all his life, Seok-woo has to protect his daughter at all costs as the zombie infection spreads within the train while they head for safety. Originally titled ‘Busanhaeng,’ the Yeon Sang-ho direction is a wonderfully crafted zombie flick that entertains and provides insight in equal measure. In fact, the movie blends zombie horror with a deeply moving family story in an alchemical mix that has rarely been replicated elsewhere.

Read More: Netflix’s Outside: Who is Josh’s Father?