10 Movies Like The Snow Sister You Must See

‘The Snow Sister’ is the Netflix Norwegian film originally known as ‘Snøsøsteren,’ which presents a mellow Christmas story about love and grief. Based on Maja Lunde and Lisa Aisato’s eponymous novel, the Cecilie A. Mosli directorial revolves around a pre-teen boy named Julian, whose birthday falls on Christmas. However, this year, no cheer—holiday or otherwise—survives in Julian’s home as his family silently grieves the recent passing of his older sister, Juni.

Yet, one chance encounter with a happy-go-lucky Hedvig, who resides at the charming Winter’s Nest house, promises to bring the season’s spirit back into Julian’s life. Even so, mysteries persist as Hedvig’s life remains an enigmatic conundrum full of hidden secrets. Julian and Hedvig’s merry adventures delve into the more subdued parts of the holidays, exploring the themes of sorrow, loss, and family ties in simple and profound terms. The film is bound to ignite a craving for other wistful winter stories. Therefore, we have compiled the perfect list of movies similar to ‘The Snow Sister’ for you to enjoy!

10. Casper (1995)

The Brad Silberling family fantasy film ‘Casper‘ is a beloved story about the friendship between a ghost and a young girl. Dr. James Harvey, an afterlife therapist, and his daughter, Kat, move into an apparently haunted mansion at the employment of Carrigan Crittenden, who is vying for a lucrative family fortune. Her only issue remains the spirits that haunt the mansion’s halls. Shortly after the Pullmans move into the place, Kat crosses paths with Casper, the friendly ghost of a young boy. Similarly, she and her father also meet the other ghosts inhabiting the house—who are decidedly less friendly.

As a result, a series of hijinks and antics follow as Casper aids James and Kat in ridding the mansion of its menacing spirits. ‘Casper’ would make for a good follow-up to ‘The Snow Sister’ for people who were charmed by Julian and Hedvig’s adventures. This film offers a similar dynamic with a cranked-up capacity for whimsy, fun, and mischief.

9. Klaus (2019)

Sergio Pablos and Carlos Martínez López’s unique Christmas-time animated film ‘Klaus‘ tells the story of a toymaker and his unlikely helper. After proving himself to be the worst student at the postal academy, Jesper is sent to the Arctic Circle, where the town of gloomy locals has scant few needs for postal services. Nonetheless, the postman finds an opportunity when he meets Klaus, a recluse carpenter who hoards a cabin full of toys he makes himself. This results in a reluctant partnership between the two as they decide to join forces to donate toys to the town’s kids. Soon enough, Smeerensburg adopts a culture of gifts coming down chimneys and stockings hung in anticipation of toys.

‘Klaus’ bases itself around the legend of Saint Nicholas of Myra. It charts an entirely original tale about the holiday spirit, emphasizing themes of kindness, generosity, and camaraderie. As such, fans of ‘The Snow Sister’ will gravitate towards this heartfelt depiction of Christmas while also enjoying the unlikely friendship between Klaus and Jesper.

8. The Claus Family (2021)

‘The Claus Family‘ is a Dutch family comedy movie directed by Matthias Temmermans that offers a story about finding the Christmas spirit—a premise that ‘The Snow Sister’ fans will find appealing. It centers around Jules Claus, a boy with a patent dislike for Christmas due to a loss he suffered around the holiday times. Therefore, he’s in for a surprise when he discovers that his grandfather, a toymaker, is actually the real Santa Claus descending from a long line of successors who have been taking over the mantel. Consequently, Jules realizes that due to his father’s death, he’s next in line to take over the family business.

In ‘The Claus Family,’ Jules shares a distinct similarity with Julian from ‘The Snow Sister.’ In both films, the loss of a loved one clouds the excitement the protagonists have for the holiday. Similarly, an unbelievable journey helps them both regain their faith and joy.

7. Jack Frost (1998)

Troy Miller’s outlandish holiday comedy film, ‘Jack Frost,’ presents an eccentric story about a father who gets a second chance to bond with his son. The titular character, Jack Frost, is a renowned singer who misses out on most of his beloved son Charlie’s life due to being on the road. Consequently, things take a dark turn for the father-son duo after a car accident leads to Jack’s death. However, when Charlie plays the harmonica he inherited from his father, it somehow brings Jack back to life—only this time in the form of a snowman. As a result, the duo gets the chance to indulge in a myriad of winter-time fun.

‘Jack Frost’ blends the glee of the holidays with its bittersweet woes, which results in a moving story about the grief that remains in the void that a loved one leaves behind. Thus, much like ‘The Snow Sister,’ it provides a unique tale about familial loss as experienced by a young, bright-eyed kid.

6. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Based on Philip Van Doren Stern’s short story ‘The Greatest Gift,’ Frank Capra’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life‘ is widely recognized as one of the most compelling, gloomier Christmas movies. The story’s protagonist is George Bailey, a hard-working man who has done his best to help the town of Bedford Falls. Nonetheless, now he finds himself buried under the weight of his own problems, which drives him to contemplate suicide. Fortunately, before he can end it all, a guarding angel, Clarence, comes to his rescue to show him the impact of all the good he has done over the course of his life.

While George’s story may feel far away from Julian’s narrative, kindred themes of the healing capabilities of kindness and love remain at the center of the stories of both characters. Furthermore, the magical interference of Clarence and Hedvig in their lives becomes a similar bittersweet miracle. Therefore, if you loved ‘The Snow Sister’ and are looking for a slightly more mature take on similar themes, this is the pick for you!

5. Little Women (2019)

‘Little Women‘ is Greta Gerwig’s celebrated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s eponymous novel that chronicles the lives of four sisters from childhood into young adulthood. The March sisters—Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth—are at the chronologically fluctuating story’s center. While young, the four sisters lived with their mother, Marmee, penning adventures with Laurie, their next-door neighbor. However, as they grow older, each sister embarks on a different path of their own, as Jo struggles to achieve her literary dreams while Amy accompanies her Aunt on a trip to Paris. Eventually, the news of their youngest, Amy, taking ill reunites the sisters in their childhood home.

The story of the March sisters is a timeless tale, and fans of ‘The Snow Sister’ will enjoy its nuanced exploration of the various dynamics between siblings. Furthermore, this cozy fireside tale also sports an honest and authentic depiction of the grief and sorrow that surrounds the loss of a sibling in a close-knit family.

4. Brother Bear (2003)

‘Brother Bear,’ Aaron Blaise and Robert Walker’s animated adventure film, charts the story of Kenai, who finds himself in a peculiar situation. After his older brother dies at the hands of a bear, Kenai exacts revenge upon the animal. As a result, in a magical turn of events, he gets turned into a four-legged beast. Worse yet, his older brother, Denahi, is out for his blood, oblivious to the fact that the bear he’s hunting is actually his kin. Therefore, backed into a corner, Kenai’s only hope resides in the Northern Lights, which promise to reverse his fate. As he embarks on this daunting journey, he befriends Koda, a bear cub, who helps Kenai develop a new perspective on life.

‘Brother Bear’ mirrors ‘The Snow Sister’ in its deep exploration of the grief one experiences after losing their sibling. Moreover, both films also present a poignant understanding of what moving on from such sorrow can look like. At the same time, Kenai and Julian’s experiences remain simple enough to be valued by even a younger audience.

3. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Les Mayfield’s ‘Miracle on 34th Street‘ is another Christmas classic that is the perfect holiday family watch. It revolves around Kris Kringle, an old man who gets roped into being a mall Santa after the previous hire turns out to be a disaster. Although he fulfills his role with splendor—leading to numerous more gigs—things take a turn when he knocks out an attack in self-defense. This leads to a court case wherein Kris insists that he’s the real Santa Claus. As a result, Dorey Walker, whose daughter, Susan, really believes Kris to be Father Christmas, finds herself helping the self-proclaimed Santa to keep him away from a mental institution.

Susan and Julian from ‘The Snow Sister’ share many similarities, including familial complications that lift their belief in the magic of Christmas. Nonetheless, the introduction of merry individuals—Kris and Hedvig—reignites their enthusiasm for the holiday, inspiring them to save the day.

2. A Christmas Carol (2009)

With the animated film ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Robert Zemeckis adapts the famed Charles Dickens novella of the same name through a quirky, playful lens. It follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a sour old man who hates Christmas and only wants to reap monetary profits from the holiday. For the same reason, three spirits—of the past, present, and future—pay him a visit on Christmas Eve to show him the error of his ways. Consequently, Scrooge gets whisked away on a transformational journey that opens his eyes to the real meaning of winter’s special day.

Although ‘The Snow Sister’ takes a different route than ‘A Christmas Carol,’ both films operate on the premise of a spirit—or many in Scrooge’s case—helping the protagonists rediscover their festive joys. Therefore, if you’re interested in the concept, this film will prove to be worth your time.

1. A Monster Calls (2016)

‘A Monster Calls‘ is a family fantasy film directed by J.A. Bayona that is based on the preceding novel by Patrick Ness. It revolves around Conor, a 12-year-old boy who is undergoing a tragic period in his life. The boy’s mother is facing terminal cancer that has sealed her fate. As such, in the absence of his estranged father, Conor has to live with his strict grandmother while enduring bullying from his classmates at school. Eventually, he finds an escapist outlet for his emotions when a hulking tree monster visits him and helps him navigate his troubling life. In exchange, it simply wants the truth about the source behind Conor’s worst nightmares.

Conor and Julian’s narratives are exceptionally kindred as they undergo a similar journey that leads them toward the eventual acceptance of death and lingering grief. Therefore, if you were touched by ‘The Snow Sister’ and are looking for a similar story that can still fascinate and surprise, ‘A Monster Calls’ would be your best bet.

Read More: Best Holiday and Christmas Movies on HBO Max