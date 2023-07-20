Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega’s ‘Death of a Unicorn’ Starts Production in Hungary in July

The filming of A24’s ‘Death of a Unicorn,’ starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, starts in July. The movie revolves around Elliot and Ridley, who accidentally crash into a unicorn while they are en route to a crisis management summit with Elliot’s bosses, Dell Leopold and his family. “It isn’t long before the Leopolds get hold of this magical creature and their scientists discover that its flesh, blood, and, most of all, horn are endowed with supernaturally curative properties, which the Leopolds seek to exploit,” reveals the logline.

Hungary’s capital Budapest will serve as the principal location of the film. The movie has received approval from the SAG-AFTRA to start its production, despite the ongoing strike, since A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). To get the waiver, the production company seemingly agreed to be bound retroactively to the terms the SAG-AFTRA aims to achieve with the AMPTP to settle the strike. Budapest currently serves as the filming location of Bryan Fuller’s ‘Dust Bunny,’ starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Alex Scharfman, who is known for producing Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth-starrer ‘Resurrection,’ Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Blow the Man Down,’ and ‘The Heart Machine,’ is at the helm of the film. Scharfman also penned the script.

Rudd plays Elliot in the film after portraying Ben Glenroy in ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Scott Lang/Ant-Man in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ Ike in ‘The Shrink Next Door,’ Grooberson in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ etc. He lends his voice to Mondo Gecko in the upcoming film ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ as well.

Ortega, who is nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance as Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday,’ plays Elliot’s teenage daughter Ridley. She had been involved with the filming of Tim Burton’s Michael Keaton-starrer ‘Beetlejuice 2’ until the same got halted due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Her recent credits include Tara Carpenter in ‘Scream VI’ and ‘Scream,’ Brooklynn in ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,’ Gabriella Espinosa in ‘Big City Greens,’ Lorraine in ‘X,’ Skye Willow in ‘Studio 666,’ etc.

Acclaimed director Ari Aster (‘Midsommar’ and ‘Beau Is Afraid’) and Lucas Joaquin produce the film for their companies Square Peg and Secret Engine respectively. Joaquin is reuniting with Scharfman after serving as an executive producer of the latter’s films such as ‘Resurrection’ and ‘Blow the Man Down.’ Proton Cinema (‘Pieces of a Woman’) and Monoceros Media are also involved in the production of the movie.

Read More: Best Paul Rudd Movies