Selling the City: Where Are the Real Estate Agents Now?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ is a whirlwind journey through the competitive world of luxury real estate, where drama meets ambition in some of the most dazzling urban landscapes. With jaw-dropping properties and even bigger personalities, it’s the ultimate binge for dreamers and deal-makers alike. The first season gave viewers a front-row seat to the cutthroat market, showcasing sky-high penthouses, million-dollar negotiations, and the relentless hustle of agents striving to outshine each other. From unexpected alliances to shocking betrayals, every episode balanced high-stakes deals with human emotion, proving that behind every glamorous listing is a story worth selling.

Eleonora Srugo is Leading Her Own Team at Douglas Elliman Today

Eleonora Srugo, the magnetic name around which the entire season of Selling the City pivots, is nothing short of an enigma. She is a graduate of Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, which she attended from 2004 to 2008. She majored in business administration before exploring early roles as a sales associate at Comcast Networks. However, in 2009, she discovered her true calling in real estate and joined Douglas Elliman, where she steadily climbed the ranks to become one of NYC’s top-producing agents.

Today, Eleonora leads her own powerhouse team within the firm and is celebrated for her sharp instincts and relentless drive. Beyond real estate, she’s the visionary founder of the SHS Mentoring Program for Professional Development, offering innovative pathways for Stuyvesant and NYC public school students outside traditional college prep. New York is more than her workplace—it’s her home, her muse, and her playground. Though she’s currently single, Eleonora is unapologetically clear about waiting for someone who complements her ambition and zest for life. A woman of her caliber knows her worth, and she’s not settling for less.

Jade Chan Has Made an Impressive Mark in New Development Property Sales

Jade Chan has carved a niche for herself in new development properties, excelling as a standout talent within Douglas Elliman since joining in 2014. Consistently ranking in the top 3% of the company, she was honored with the prestigious New Development Award in 2024. Her background in hospitality, including her time at Morgan’s Hotel Group while earning her degree at Arizona State University, has sharpened her ability to cultivate exceptional client relationships—an invaluable skill in luxury real estate.

Currently, Jade manages an impressive portfolio exceeding $2 billion as the Director of Sales for The Mandarin Oriental Residences on Fifth Avenue. Additionally, she serves as Senior Sales Manager at the iconic 53W53, making her a force to be reckoned with in NYC’s elite property market. 2024 has been a remarkable year for her career, and Jade is confident that the best is yet to come.

Taylor Middleton Has Risen the Ranks in the Industry Quite Quickly

Taylor Middleton Scavo has come a long way since her graduation from Vanderbilt University in 2006. The early years were a challenge as she battled alcohol and drug dependency, but her resilience and determination led her to a fresh start in New York in 2013. Joining The Corcoran Group as a Real Estate Salesperson, she moved through prominent firms like Compass and SERHANT before joining Douglas Elliman in May 2023. Since then, she has emerged as an unstoppable force, securing major listings and connecting with industry leaders.

With over $500 million in sales and counting, Taylor’s career trajectory continues to soar. Since 2017, Taylor has been married to Peter Scavo, the Global Account Director of Client Care at CBRE. The couple has built a fulfilling life together in TriBeCa with their dog, Mac. As they plan to expand their family soon, Taylor’s journey of personal and professional growth is an inspiring testament to overcoming adversity and building a successful future.

Gisselle Meneses Nunez is Balancing Her Career and Her Role as a Mother

Gisselle Meneses Nunez is one of the hardest-working members of Eleonora’s fresh team. Never hesitant to ask for what she feels she deserves, her perseverance has been key to her success. Gisselle graduated from Montclair State University in 2010, but her thirst for knowledge led her to return to school in 2021. That year, she took a course in real estate sales at the Professional School of Business and made her entry into the industry by joining The J Agency.

In August 2022, she moved to Douglas Elliman, where she began working in real estate sales. By December 2022, she was promoted to Real Estate Salesperson. Specializing in luxury properties in NYC, she has quickly ascended the ranks. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Gisselle is also raising a 16-year-old, a responsibility she embraces wholeheartedly. Her dedication to her daughter drives her relentless work ethic as she strives to give her child everything she can.

Abigail Godfrey Has Been Actively Working With Nonprofits Alongside Her Career

Abigail Godfrey never imagined that real estate would become her career. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Clemson University and initially worked in consumer psychology. However, after moving to New York in 2014, real estate became her true calling. As a member of Eleonora Srugo’s team, she has steadily made her mark, with a focus on the strong relationships she builds with her clients—a key element that she believes will ensure her long-term success.

Abigail met her husband, Patrick Godfrey, while they were in college together, and they have been happily married since June 26, 2021. Patrick, once a football player, now works with AboutNYC, a nonprofit that supports student-athletes. The couple is deeply philanthropic, supporting organizations like the Clemson Young Alumni Association and About U Outreach. Abigail herself is actively involved with NAMI and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and she has long been a benefactor of the nonprofit sector.

Jordyn Taylor Has Been Equally Dedicated to Her Philanthropic Endeavors

Jordyn Taylor Braff has made an impressive mark in the real estate industry, not only in New York but also in Los Angeles, California. With a background in the entertainment industry, Jordyn has seamlessly transferred her charm, adaptability, and strong interpersonal skills to the real estate world, quickly establishing herself as a top agent. As a valued member of Eleonora Srugo’s team, she has set herself apart through her work ethic, dedication, and ability to build strong client relationships. Over time, she has steadily risen through the ranks and is continuously accumulating impressive sales.

Jordyn has always been driven by a desire to give back to her community, which led her to found 12 Months of Giving in 2019. This nonprofit organization supports various global foundations and movements, working to make a tangible difference in the world. Her philanthropic efforts extend beyond her own foundation, as she also serves as an ambassador for Room to Grow, a nonprofit that focuses on providing resources, educational materials, and community support for children between the ages of 0-3. Through her continued efforts, Jordyn Taylor Braff not only thrives professionally but also makes a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

Justin Tuinstra is One of the Most Successful Agents at Douglas Elliman

Justin Tuinstra is one of the leading real estate agents at Douglas Elliman, with an impressive sales record that exceeds $500 million. After obtaining his real estate license in 2008, Justin joined Douglas Elliman, where he quickly rose through the ranks. He served as the Executive Director of New Development for Eklund and has continued to work as a real estate broker since then. As a Luxury New Development Sales Specialist, Justin is perfectly positioned to lead a group of 10 agents, guiding them with expertise and insight.

One of his standout achievements was his record-breaking sale of Madison House in 2024, a deal that elevated him above many other agents in the industry. Though New York is where Justin calls home, he never misses an opportunity to visit his family, particularly his mother, with whom he shares a close bond. His circle of male best friends is another cherished part of his life, providing him with a strong support system. Justin is deeply grateful for the success he has achieved and the meaningful relationships he has cultivated along the way.

Steve Gold’s Personal and Professional Lives Are Both Truly Fulfilling

Steve Gold stands out as a unique figure in the real estate industry, particularly for being the only cast member of his season who was not working as an employee of Douglas Elliman. He attended the prestigious NYU Stern School of Business, where he earned a degree in Finance and Marketing in 2007, setting the stage for his successful real estate career. From 2010 to 2013, Steve worked at Douglas Elliman as Vice President, gaining invaluable experience in the field. However, in 2013, he decided to venture out on his own, aligning himself with two major players in the real estate market: The Corcoran Group and Town Residential. His sales have skyrocketed to over $3 billion, solidifying his position as one of the top real estate professionals in the industry.

Steve’s current focus is on the highly anticipated One High Line new development in Manhattan, further demonstrating his expertise in luxury real estate. Beyond his impressive professional achievements, Steve is no stranger to the spotlight. He appeared on the reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Listing New York,’ which has only added to his public profile. His personal life is just as fulfilling, as he has found the love of his life in Luiza Gold, with whom he shares two beautiful daughters. Their first daughter, Rose Gold, was born in June 2019, and the family grew again with the birth of their second daughter, Lily Gold, in October 2024. Steve’s life is a balance of both professional triumphs and personal joys, and he continues to thrive in both areas.

