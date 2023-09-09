Selling the OC Season 2: Where Are They Now?

As a Netflix original living up to its title and parent production in every way imaginable, ‘Selling the OC‘ can only be described as equal parts catty, dramatic, entertaining, fierce, and glamorous. That’s because it revolves around some of the most competitive realtors under The Oppenheim Group in Orange County as they navigate both their personal as well as professional lives in full. So now — with season 2 of this incredible production having recently landed on our screens — let’s find out precisely what all its leading cast members have been up to these days, shall we?

Where is Jason Oppenheim Now?

As the Owner, President, and Broker of The Oppenheim Group, Jason is honestly thriving in the world of luxury real estate at the moment, especially with the grand opening of two new offices. There was already one in Los Angeles and another in Newport Beach, but now this agency operates out of San Diego, California, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as well, making it clear he’s ready for more. As for this 46-year-old realtor’s personal life, he was dating 25-year-old LA-Paris-based model Marie-Lou Nuerk, but they reportedly split following ten months together in May 2023.

Where is Alex Hall Now?

With Alex’s dedication to her profession, her ability to provide for her two young kids, as well as the recent occurrences in her personal life, it seems like she’s more than content as of writing. While she hasn’t outrightly confirmed her relationship status, the post above does indicate she’s involved, and it could very well be with her co-star Tyler Stanaland since they’re admittedly trying to navigate their bond. In fact, she recently even said, “There are some things that are undeniable between Tyler and myself, and so we’re trying to tread lightly, give each other grace, and see where it goes.”

Where is Tyler Stanaland Now?

Since Tyler’s divorce from actress Brittany Snow was cordially finalized in July 2023, it appears as if he’s been doing his best to move on and ensure that he can have a complete family again in the future. That’s why his attraction to Alex Hall is multifold; apart from their electric physical spark as well as deep emotional connection, he knows for a fact family is this single mother of two’s very first priority. But alas, even this 6th-generation agent concedes there was a wall because “It’s both a blessing and a curse to explore a relationship that starts out as a friendship. There’s a lot of things that come with it and there’s a lot more at stake as well.”

Read More: