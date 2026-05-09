14 Shows Like Friends on Netflix Right Now

NBC’s ‘Friends’ is set in NYC and follows six close friends as they navigate relationships, careers, heartbreak, and everyday challenges while sharing countless humorous experiences together. The story begins when Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), a fashion enthusiast seeking direction in life, unexpectedly moves into the apartment of her estranged friend, Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), a chef living in the city. Monica’s older brother Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), a paleontologist, struggles with unresolved feelings for Rachel, while Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), an eccentric singer and masseuse, remains part of the group’s circle.

Living opposite Monica’s apartment are Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Ross’s sarcastic corporate employee friend, and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), an aspiring actor. The six friends spend time together at their favorite café, Central Perk, as they laugh, fight, and joke their way through their 20s. David Crane and Marta Kauffman are the creators of the classic, genre-defining sitcom that enjoys a loyal global fandom. In the mood for shows similar to ‘Friends’ streaming on Netflix? You can check out this list.

14. On My Block (2018-2021)

‘On My Block’ is a Netflix comedy-drama series created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. Set in South Central LA, it follows a close-knit group of friends as they navigate the realities of adolescence in a tough neighborhood. At the core of the narrative are Monsé Finnie (Sierra Capri), Ruby Martinez (Jason Genao), Jamal Turner (Brett Gray), and Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco), whose long-standing friendships are tested by personal struggles, relationships, and the pressures they face.

As they move through high school, the group experiences moments of humor, emotional conflict, and change while balancing loyalty, freedom, and the challenges of everyday life. The best thing they can do is trust each other and avoid gangs. Akin to ‘Friends,’ the show is a heartwarming tale of friendship, chaos, mistrust, loyalty, and the challenges of growing up. It is streaming on Netflix.

13. Survival of the Thickest (2023-2026)

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is about Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau), an African-American, plus-size stylist in NYC whose life is disrupted after a painful breakup. Having dedicated herself completely to one relationship, she begins trying to rebuild both her personal and professional life. As Mavis works toward establishing herself in the fashion industry, she faces career setbacks, dating struggles, and emotional challenges.

With support from her friends and chosen family, she navigates the complications of single life while trying to move forward on her own terms with confidence and determination. The comedy-drama series is based on the eponymous memoir by Michelle Buteau, who co-created the show with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. It captures the charm and restlessness of NYC, while also dealing with the layers of friendship and life crises, much like ‘Friends.’ You can enjoy it here.

12. Leanne (2025-)

Netflix’s ‘Leanne’ is a sitcom that revolves around the life of the titular character (Leanne Morgan), a Southern grandmother whose life is suddenly thrown into turmoil after her husband leaves her for another woman following more than three decades of marriage. Forced to begin again, she tries to adjust to an unexpected new phase of life. Helping her through the situation are her outspoken family members, including her younger sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), a divorced woman, and her mother, Mama Margaret (Celia Weston), who frequently depends on the sisters for care and support. Susan McMartin, Chuck Lorre, and Leanne Morgan are the creators of the show, which captures the essence of ‘Friends’ through its focus on the emotional dynamics between people who are close to each other and the hilarious moments they experience while navigating life’s uncertainties. Check it out here.

11. Derry Girls (2018-2022)

‘Derry Girls’ is set in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the final years of the Troubles, a national socio-political crisis. Created by Lisa McGee, the British sitcom follows Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), and their friends Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle’s English cousin, as they experience adolescence while attending a Catholic girls’ secondary school.

As the group members navigate school life, friendships, and family pressures, they often find themselves caught up in chaotic and humorous situations. Their everyday experiences unfold against the backdrop of political tension and the realities of growing up during a turbulent period. The show complements ‘Friends’ in that it delves into the intrigues of friendship, growing up, emotional challenges, and unexpected relationship issues. It can be watched on Netflix.

10. Thank You, Next (2024-)

Directed by Bertan Basaran, ‘Thank You, Next’ or ‘Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti’ is about the life of Leyla Taylan (Serenay Sarıkaya), a successful lawyer attempting to recover from the betrayal of her first love with the support of her close friends and a charming chef. As she tries to move forward with her life, she takes on a highly publicized divorce case involving Tuba Tepelioglu, a complicated woman. Opposing Leyla is Cem Murathan (Hakan Kurtaş), a wealthy man with a history of failed relationships. As Leyla fiercely represents her client against him, the growing tension and personal emotions further complicate the situation. The Netflix Turkish comedy-drama series is akin to ‘Friends’ as it sheds light on characters trying to find a sense of stability and meaning in life, even as uncertainty lands them in funny situations. It is available here.

9. Master of None (2015–2021)

‘Master of None’ explores the turbulent journey of Dev (Aziz Ansari), a man navigating the complexities of adulthood as he seeks a sense of purpose. Living in NYC, he often worries about his future. The Netflix comedy series delves into the intrigues of Dev’s daily existence as he survives the chaos of social media, modern dating, and singlehood. His past and present converge as he pursues a career as a successful actor, a goal that proves increasingly difficult to achieve. Partly inspired by the real-life experiences of Aziz Ansari, who co-created the show with Alan Yang, the narrative provides a nuanced and engaging portrait of a man trying to find his way. Like ‘Friends,’ it captures the essence of city life, the bonds of friendship, and the struggles of self-discovery. You can stream it on Netflix.

8. Sweet Magnolias (2020-)

Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ is a romantic drama series created by Sheryl J. Anderson, based on the novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods. It sheds light on the close friendship between Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) as they support one another through personal and emotional challenges. The storyline mainly follows Maddie as she struggles through a difficult divorce while trying to rebuild her life and find happiness again. With Dana Sue and Helen standing beside her, Maddie begins navigating a new chapter that becomes more complicated after she unexpectedly finds love once more. The element of female friendship, the value of empathy, and the slices of life connect the show to the world and characters of ‘Friends.’ It unfolds here.

7. Girls5eva (2021-)

‘Girls5eva‘ explores the reunion of a former girl band two decades after their fame peaks. Created by Meredith Scardino, the Peacock musical comedy series delves into the lives of Dawn Solano (Sara Bareilles), Summer Dutkowsky (Busy Philipps), Gloria McManus (Paula Pell), and Wickie Roy (Renée Elise Goldsberry), who find themselves navigating the realities of being in their 40s. When a sudden opportunity to perform arises, the four women must confront lingering tensions and past grievances to find harmony once again. As they chase a second chance at stardom, they discover that they might need each other now more than ever. Much like ‘Friends,’ the show highlights the complexities of long-term bonds, the humor found in life’s transitions, and the pursuit of dreams despite the passage of time. You may watch it on Netflix.

6. The Four Seasons (2025-)

Adapted from the eponymous film, Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ is about three longtime couples and their crises. Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) are the duos in this equation, whose seasonal vacations are disrupted after one couple announces their separation. What begins as a relaxing gathering at a lake house for Nick and Anne’s anniversary quickly becomes an emotionally charged situation that affects the entire group.

Over the course of four vacations across a year, tensions and unresolved issues begin surfacing, especially after one of the husbands introduces a much younger partner into the group dynamic. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield are the creators of the comedy-drama series, which is essentially a commentary on the unexpected twists and turns in friendships over a period of time, much like ‘Friends.’ Both shows are about friends who must come face to face with crises in their group, while handling their individual ambitions and egos. It is available here.

5. One Day at a Time (2017-2020)

‘One Day at a Time’ is a sitcom created by Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, based on the series of the same name. It chronicles the trials of Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a Cuban-American army veteran adjusting to civilian life while confronting unresolved emotional struggles stemming from her service. After separating from her husband Victor Alvarez (James Martinez), she moves into an apartment building with her children, Elena Alvarez (Isabella Gomez) and Alex Alvarez (Marcel Ruiz). With support from her mother, Lydia Riera (Rita Moreno), Penelope hopes to balance family responsibilities, dating, and raising her children. Penelope’s emotional, funny, and layered journey towards self-discovery is comparable to the experiences of the six main characters in ‘Friends.’ The story unfolds on Netflix.

4. That ’90s Show (2023-2024)

‘That ’90s Show’ takes place in 1995 and chronicles the ups and downs in the complex life of Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she spends the summer with her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin. While staying with Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia begins forming friendships with a new group of local teenagers. As she adjusts to life in Point Place, the group experiences the chaos, confusion, and the meaning of adolescence.

When emotional struggles and tender human emotions enter the equation, the friends must learn how to hold on to each other. Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, and Lindsey Turner are the creators of the show, which serves as the sequel to ‘That ’70s Show.’ The sitcom is spiritually connected to ‘Friends’ through its portrayal of friendships and the unexpected issues they face. In both shows, the elements of family, loyalty, and purpose play an important role. It can be found here.

3. Blockbuster (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ is a comedy series created by Vanessa Ramos and based on the Blockbuster brand. Set in Grandville, Michigan, it delves into the struggles of Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), the manager of the seemingly last remaining Blockbuster Video store in the country. Passionate about films and deeply attached to the past, Timmy struggles to keep the business alive in a rapidly changing digital world. After learning that his store could become irrelevant, Timmy and his employees work to achieve meaning within their community.

As the employees of the video store learn that human connection and a sense of belonging might keep the business alive, they strive to achieve it, and funny situations follow. The show shares similarities with ‘Friends’ in that it tells the story of a group of people struggling to make sense of life while also exploring the value of genuine friendships. You can check it out on Netflix.

2. Pretty Smart (2021)

‘Pretty Smart’ narrates the story of Chelsea (Emily Osment), a highly educated aspiring novelist whose structured life falls apart after an unexpected breakup. With nowhere else to go, she moves in with her sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin), in LA. Chelsea soon finds herself sharing a home with Claire’s eccentric group of friends, including Grant (Gregg Sulkin), Solana (Cinthya Carmon), and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen). Initially judgmental and uncomfortable with their laid-back lifestyle, Chelsea gradually begins forming close bonds with her new roommates as they slowly become as close as family members, bound by the intervention of fate. Created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand, the Netflix sitcom complements ‘Friends’ through its depiction of friendship, self-discovery, and “found family” that has the power to transform life into a positive experience. It is available here.

1. Friends from College (2017-2019)

Set in NYC, ‘Friends from College’ deals with a close group of Harvard alumni as they reunite years after graduation while trying to manage the complications of life in their 40s. The Netflix comedy series centers on Ethan Turner (Keegan-Michael Key), Lisa Turner (Cobie Smulders), Samantha Delmonico (Annie Parisse), Nick Ames (Nat Faxon), Max Adler (Fred Savage), and Marianne Davis (Jae Suh Park). Their long-standing friendships are shaped by romantic history, personal ambitions, and unresolved emotions. As they navigate careers and relationships, the group struggles to balance mundane adulthood with the happy memories of their college years, leading to awkward, often chaotic situations that may shift their perspectives on life.

The Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller creation is closely connected to ‘Friends’ as it explores friendship in all its complexities through the perspectives of close friends who unexpectedly come back into each other’s lives. Characters in both shows remain curious about the realities of life and the value of human connection, even as they face hilarious situations. The story unfolds on Netflix.

Read More: Where Was Friends Filmed?