Husband Father Killer The Alyssa Pladl Story: Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Elisabeth Röhm, ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ is a shocking Lifetime thriller based on a true story that chronicles the harrowing journey of Alyssa Pladl, who finds herself forced to protect her family from her abusive husband. Alyssa gets involved in a toxic relationship with Steven Pladl at just 15 years old. After giving birth to their daughter as a teenager, Alyssa’s concern for her child’s well-being leads her to make the heart-wrenching decision to put the baby up for adoption.

Eighteen years later, her daughter, Katie, seeks them out and reunites with them. However, Steven’s manipulative and abusive tendencies resurface, leading to dark twists in their story. The movie immerses us in the life of the Pladls amidst their suburban community, the dark skies overhead foreshadowing the coming chaos and tragedy.

Where Was Lifetime’s Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story Filmed?

‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ was filmed in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, with cinematographer Jonathan Schell behind the camera. Principal photography began in late July 2024 and was wrapped up by August 17 of the same year. Shooting began after the team had completed comprehensive pre-production. Yet, the weather threw a curveball at the crew on the very first day of filming, as it began raining heavily. Röhm was extremely pleased with the performances of her cast and crew members. She appreciated their contributions while championing the film’s message of vigilance and abuse prevention.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

The territory of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, became the filming location for ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story,’ its eclectic landscapes providing scenic backdrops for the movie. The first few days of filming began in the coastal region around Vancouver and its peripheral territories to capture the darker sequences of the film involving crime and mania. Metro Vancouver was chosen as a filming location for its visual appeal and ease of shooting, with the local talent pool well-known to the producers and creatives. The natural scenery, combined with weather conditions like the rain that greeted the production team at the start of the shoot, enhanced the heavy atmosphere of the movie, contributing to the film’s unsettling tone.

Metro Vancouver offers a wide array of scenic options, from vibrant urban streets to sprawling suburbs and serene coastal locations. For this film, the production team utilized a combination of these environments to enhance the visual gallery of the various stages of the Pladls’ turbulent lives. Metro Vancouver serves as a regular filming location for Lifetime productions, with other projects shot here including ‘Nobody Dumps My Daughter,’ ‘The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead,’ ‘Mommy Meanest,’ ‘How She Caught a Killer,’ ‘Amish Stud The Eli Weaver Story,’ and ‘Buying Back My Daughter.’

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story Cast

‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ is led by Jackie Cruz taking on the role of Alyssa. Cruz is an actor and singer who has undergone significant struggles in her early life and career. She feels strongly about Alyssa’s story as she has been at the receiving end of an abusive relationship and hopes to raise awareness among women about available help. Based in New York, Cruz is best known for her performance as Marisol ‘Flaca’ Gonzales in Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black.’ She has also appeared in NBC’s ‘Good Girls’ as Rhea and ‘A Nice Girl Like You’ as Nessa. You may have also seen her in ‘Blood, Beach, Betrayal,’ ‘Say a Little Prayer,’ and ‘Panama.’

Matthew MacCaull dons the garb of Steven in ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story.’ The seasoned actor has starred in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ as Lieutenant Hatch, NBC’s ‘The Irrational’ as Agent Dennis Mackay, and ‘Tomorrowland’ as Dave Clark. His acting can also be seen in ‘Secrets on Maple Street,’ Tubi’s ‘Lowlifes,’ and ‘The Island Between Tides.’

Matreya Scarrwener plays Katie in the Lifetime film. Scarrwener is a rising star recognized for her performance as Dora in ‘Imaginary Mary,’ Robin in ‘Strange Empire,’ and Mariah Olson in ‘Ties That Bind.’ Her other credits include ‘When Mom Becomes a Murderer,’ ‘One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,’ ‘Killing for Extra Credit,’ and Hallmark’s ‘The Wedding Cottage.’ Other cast members include Sebastien Roberts as Eric, Joselyn Picard as Caroline Pladl, Jacqueline Ann Steuart as Kelly Fusco, and Cale Ambrozic as Young Steven Pladl.

