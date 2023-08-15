The Peripheral Season 2 Filming Delayed Due to SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes

The filming of the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi show ‘The Peripheral’ has been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The production was slated to begin in September 2023 in London and New York but the same may only commence once the strikes conclude. ‘The Peripheral’ revolves around “Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond,” as per the official logline.

The renewal of the show, which is based on William Gibson’s eponymous novel, for a second season was announced back in February 2023. However, the WGA went on a strike in May, followed by the SAG-AFTRA strike in July, which led to a delay in production. A significant part of the first season of the series was also filmed in London. ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Silo,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ etc. are some of the recently released projects filmed in the city. New York, on the other hand, has hosted several popular productions, including ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Suits,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Billions,’ ‘The Blacklist,’ etc., for filming.

‘The Peripheral’ stars Chloë Grace Moretz (‘Shadow in the Cloud’ and ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’) as Flynne Fisher, Gary Carr (‘Death in Paradise’ and ‘The Deuce’) as Wilf Netherton, Jack Reynor (‘What Richard Did’ and ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’) as Burton Fisher, JJ Feild (‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ and ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’.) as Lev Zubov, T’Nia Miller (‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and ‘Years and Years’) as Cherise Nuland.

The cast also includes Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett, Katie Leung as Ash, Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella Fisher, Chris Coy as Jasper Baker, Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine, Julian Moore-Cook as Ossian, Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker, Austin Rising as Leon, Eli Goree as Conner Penske, Charlotte Riley as Aelita West and Alexandra Billings as Inspector Ainsley Lowbeer.

Scott Smith, known for his works on the films ‘A Simple Plan’ and ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy,’ created the series. He also serves as an executive producer on the show, along with Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Vincenzo Natali, Athena Wickham, and Steven Hoban. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television in collaboration with Kilter Films.

The eight-episode first season premiered on October 21, 2022, concluding its run on December 2, 2022. Due to the highly positive response the first installment received, Amazon decided to renew the series for season 2. “We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created. On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans,” said executive producers Joy and Nolan, announcing the renewal.

“William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series. We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold,” announced Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios.

