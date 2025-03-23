1923 Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: Only Gunshots to Guide Us

The fifth episode of the second season of Paramount+’s Western series ‘1923,’ titled ‘Only Gunshots to Guide Us,’ revolves around Spencer Dutton and Alexandra “Alex” Dutton’s respective journeys to Montana. The hardships the Englishwoman faces only worsen on the train she boards to reunite with her husband, who is stuck in Texas on his way to his family. Irrespective of the obstacles on their pathways, they form alliances that help them proceed with their expeditions. Meanwhile, Marshal Kent and Father Renaud discover the whereabouts of Teonna Rainwater, which paves the way for deadly consequences that threaten the lives of the lawman and a Native American boy! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Spencer Dutton Gets Closer to His Home to Seek Revenge

After escaping from the thieves he confronts on a train, Spencer ends up near Amarillo, Texas, where he rests for a while. He is woken up by Marshal Mamie Fossett and her subordinates, who grow suspicious of him after seeing his big rifle. They confiscate the firearm and set out to lead him to the nearby sheriff’s office to ensure that he is not a fugitive running away from the law. The World War I veteran tries to explain himself by letting them know that he is on his way to his home in Montana, but the state’s name only adds to Fossett’s suspicions, specifically since Marshal Kent and Father Renaud, who met her to find Teonna, are also from the same region.

Since Spencer cannot dismiss a marshal, he joins Fossett to leave for the sheriff’s office. He gets on horseback after the officers accompanying the law-woman promise to buy him a ticket to Montana if he is cleared of suspicion. Fossett calls Sheriff William McDowell of Gallatin County in Montana from the sheriff’s department. The latter informs the former that the man under her custody is a Medal of Honor awardee who can be vouched for by the President of the United States. The revelation convinces the marshal to release Spencer after buying him a ticket to Montana.

After Fossett clears her doubts with Sheriff McDowell, Spencer talks with the lawman about the people who killed his brother, John Dutton Sr. He becomes furious upon knowing that the same killers are free men, making him swear to exact his vengeance on them. The sheriff tries to dissuade him from coming to Montana and waging war against his family’s enemies, but Spencer does not intend to back off. He asks McDowell to inform his aunt, Cara Dutton, about his imminent return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to confront Banner Creighton and the Scotsman’s master, Donald Whitfield.

While Spencer continues his journey to Montana, Banner dumps Christy’s body in a lawless county as per Donald’s instructions. The sheepherder is asked to approach the same as his preparation for the war against the Duttons. At the same time, Lindy hires another sex worker to please the vicious businessman after promising the latter a humongous amount of money. The new hire leaves for Donald’s mansion with Lindy, seemingly without knowing about the death of her predecessor.

Alex Dutton Retaliates Against a Man Who Attacks Her

As Alex’s journey to Billings continues, starvation brings her spirits down. Since she is robbed, she does not have any money to buy food from the train, making her beg for it. She promises an attendant that she will contact an acquaintance after reaching Chicago to wire money. The officials on the train do not trust her to give her food over a potential wire transfer. Instead, they offer her a job as a waitress that guarantees her dinner at the end of her shift. Alex forgets her royal heritage and accepts the job to feed herself. After the day’s work ends, she devours a meal of stew and a piece of bread.

Alex’s job does not get easier when she spills coffee on a passenger named Bernard. The man forces her to clean his lap and makes a note of her because of the incident. Not every passenger treats her badly as she leaves an impression on Hillary and Paul, a couple from England who believe that the waitress is an English runaway who has ended up in the United States looking for an adventure. The next day, Bernard asks Alex for coffee, and while she serves the same, he sexually assaults her with his hand. She retaliates by pouring hot coffee on his lap and beating him up with the pot.

Alex then gets arrested by the train conductor, who tells her that she will be handed over to the police after reaching Chicago. She clarifies that Bernard raped her with his hand, but the official does not listen to her. After arriving in Chicago, the police show up and arrest her, only for Hillary and Paul to intervene. The couple tells the officers that Alex is the real victim who is assaulted by Bernard. Their testimony convinces the officer to release the Englishwoman from custody and arrest the real perpetrator. Even though she gets released, Alex faces another challenge when she learns that the train to Fargo has been canceled due to the winter season that lasts till June.

The realization that she has no money or prospects to survive and wait for the trains to resume operating makes Alex cry. Her vulnerability convinces Hillary to help her fellow Englishwoman. She joins her husband, Paul, to invite Alex to their place in Illinois as she does not want to leave the latter behind in a dangerous train station. The young woman clarifies that she has enough experience retaliating against men with “wayward hands,” only for Paul to assure her that she does not need to worry about him at all. The affirmation gives Alex the strength and conviction to trust the couple and leave the train station with them.

Pete and Kent Raise Their Guns Against Each Other

Marshal Kent and Father Renaud’s search for Teonna leads them to the cowboys who help her and her loved ones. Even though the ranchman does not assist the lawman and the priest right away, he changes his mind after learning that the young girl had killed nuns while they were sleeping. The old man explains how he happened to come across Teonna and when she left with her father and partner after helping the group of cowboys. Upon listening to the ranchman, Kent and Renaud travel north from Amarillo. Meanwhile, Teonna, Runs His Horse, and Pete Plenty Clouds are on their way to Mexico, where the marshal has no jurisdiction to arrest her.

As Teonna, Runs His Horse, and Pete’s journey continues through a dry land, the latter decides to leave the father and daughter to look for water. Since Kent and Renaud do not know him, he courageously departs from the other two. His search, unfortunately, leads him to the lawman and the priest, only for him to ride back. The two men chase him, believing he should know something about their target as a Native American boy. The chase ends with Pete’s horse falling to the ground because of dehydration. Right after he gets up, he screams to alert Teonna and Runs His Horse. He then draws a gun against Kent, who also produces his firearm against the boy. The sounds of gunshots follow, but the episode concludes without revealing whether the bullets have killed Kent and/or Pete.

