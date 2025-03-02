1923 Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: The Rapist is Winter

The second episode of the second season of Paramount+’s Western series ‘1923,’ titled ‘The Rapist is Winter,’ revolves around the aftermath of Jacob Dutton’s departure for Bozeman to facilitate the release of Zane and Alice Davis. While the men in the family are away, Cara Dutton and Elizabeth “Liz” Dutton deal with a deadly threat that makes the latter question her life decisions. While his loved ones try to protect themselves from a harsh winter, Spencer Dutton finds a way to return to his family, but only after spilling his blood. Teonna Rainwater remains on the run as Marshal Kent and Thomas continue to look for her! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Harsh Winter Threatens the Lives of the Duttons

‘The Rapist is Winter’ begins with Elizabeth confronting a wolf that kills all the chickens in the coop. Even though she tries her best to escape from the beast, it bites her. The animal then runs away when Spade shows up to help her. Cara sends him to fetch Dr. Miller despite the forthcoming snowstorm. Meanwhile, in Bozeman, Jacob Dutton and Sheriff McDowell visit Judge Roy Garnett, who presides over Zane and Alice’s case. The judge is not interested in spending the state’s money to deport the Asian woman and take care of her children, who are US citizens since they were born in Montana, which explains why he is ready to leave them in Jacob’s custody.

However, Judge Garnett will only sign the sentence if Zane and Alice reveal the identity of the pastor who approved their marriage. Jacob and McDowell then blackmail the judge by asking him about his liquor contact, especially after finding a bottle on his desk. Garnett signs the custody order to avoid his arrest, leading the Dutton patriarch to his trusted ranch foreman and his family. Since Zane cannot walk after the beatings he had endured while in custody, they load him up on a wagon and start their journey to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In the middle of their journey, the storm intensifies, putting a temporary end to the same.

Jacob flips the wagon and lets Zane and his family secure themselves under the same. He also releases their horses since the animals cannot stay put for hours at the heart of a snowstorm without dying. As winter wears the apparel of death for the Duttons, Donald Whitfield finds a way to take advantage of the snow. While driving through his land with Banner Creighton, the businessman comes across a few Norwegian men who ski on his property. After learning about the thrill of doing it from the war veterans, he concludes that he can set up something to “sell” the excitement associated with the recreational sport.

Marshal Kent and Thomas Meet Their Female Counterpart

Father Renaud and marshals Kent and Thomas’ search for Teonna Rainwater takes them to Anadarko, Oklahoma. They believe that the Native American girl is hiding among the Comanche people. To gain assistance in finding her, they show up at the office of the place’s marshal and meet Marshal Fossett, who has to remind her guests that time has changed enough for a woman to become one among them. The condemnable Kent remains doubtful about Fossett’s abilities to do their job, but he fulfills what he sets out to do. The trio commissions Teonna’s sketch and arrives at the outskirts of the Comanche land to look for her.

While Kent and Father Renaud have a heated discussion about Black men marrying white women in France, the Comanches attack them. Thomas gets struck by an arrow out of nowhere and gasps for life, making Kent and Renaud hide in the bushes. The marshal gives the priest a gun to attack the Native American warriors when they reveal themselves. Soon, a shootout occurs, and the tribespeople who have attacked the trio are killed. Kent, who can’t even think about a future period when Native Americans will be granted citizenship, ensures that none of the warriors who targeted him is alive.

Meanwhile, Teonna, Pete Plenty Clouds, and Runs His Horse remain at JA Ranch in Texas. The two lovebirds inform the latter that they have met a cowboy who told them that the place is a ranch rather than the land of the Comanches. Teonna and Pete prefer to stay put, and the young man even proposes to seek the approval of the ranch owner to live on the property in return for helping the cowboy find strays. Runs His Horse considers the proposition and leaves his daughter and her partner to find the man who interacted with Pete.

Spencer Dutton Joins Hands With Sal Maceo After an Altercation

Spencer and Luca’s journey on a ship ends in Galveston, Texas, where they meet the latter’s successful cousin, Sal Maceo, who runs the luxurious Hollywood Dinner Club. Since the war veteran and part-time lion hunter saved his loved one’s life, the Italian businessman asks his man to treat Spencer to a satisfying meal. The American man eats pasta and relishes pizza for the first time, but he has no time to waste. He rushes to send a telegram, possibly to Cara, informing her about his impending arrival. After it is done, he asks the man for directions to reach the nearby railway station.

However, Maceo’s right-hand man stops Spencer from leaving, revealing that the Italian businessman has something in his mind to do with the war veteran. The confrontation ends with the former beating the latter up to continue his journey. Sadly, a group of Maceo’s men finds and beats him up. The Italian then shows up before Spencer, who explains why he is rushing to reach Montana. Maceo acknowledges the lion hunter’s wish to reunite with his loved ones, especially as a refugee who was separated from his family and lost his land. He eventually proposes a business deal that also favors Spencer.

Maceo asks Spencer to deliver a consignment of whiskey to Fort Worth in a vehicle along with Luca. If the assignment is fulfilled, he will receive compensation to help him fight for the Dutton Ranch. After the whiskey is delivered, he can let Luca return by train and take the vehicle to Montana to reach his family as soon as possible. While he signs up for this illegal mission, his wife, Alexandra “Alex” Dutton, is on a rocking ship from England to the United States. She finds the motivation to complete the journey by thinking of embracing her better half again.

Spencer’s arrival in Montana is more necessary than ever for the Duttons. After Elizabeth gets bitten by a wolf, Dr. Miller arrives at the house with a nurse in the middle of the same snowstorm that leaves Jacob Dutton and his people to suffer. The physician gives Elizabeth an injection to protect her from a possible rabies infection without her consent. These harrowing experiences convince her that life with Jack Dutton is not enough to suffer the same, making her decide to leave for her house the next morning. After the night falls, the wolf that bit Elizabeth returns to the Dutton household and seemingly kills Dr. Miller’s nurse. Cara sees the beast and fires a gun at it while it tries to attack her, raising concerns about her life.

