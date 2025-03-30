1923 Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: The Mountain Teeth of Monsters

The sixth episode of the second season of Paramount+’s Western series ‘1923,’ titled ‘The Mountain Teeth of Monsters,’ revolves around the eagerly-awaited arrival of Spencer Dutton in Montana. Jacob Dutton and his people try their best to ensure that his nephew won’t be killed by Donald Whitfield and the businessman’s stooges. The search for Teonna Rainwater takes a turn when Father Renaud faces off against Marshal Kent because of their difference in opinions. Alexandra “Alex” Dutton embarks on a perilous journey to reach the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch with the help of Hillary and Paul, who decide to put their lives on the line for their new friend! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Teonna Rainwater Loses Her Loved Ones to Her Enemies

‘The Mountain Teeth of Monsters’ confirms that the confrontation between Marshal Kent and Pete Plenty Clouds ends with the murder of the Native American boy. The lawman correctly concludes that the dead kid looks like a Crow rather than a Comanche, making him figure out that the latter had been searching for water for his target, Teonna. However, the turn of events does not sit well with Father Renaud, who is deeply unsettled by the unceasing killings committed by the officer. He confronts the official regarding the boys and men murdered by the latter and even calls the marshal a devil incarnate.

Even though Renaud wants Teonna captured and brought to justice for the murders she committed, he is not ready to justify the crimes perpetrated by Kent in the name of finding her. Finally, the priest kills the marshal to put an end to the latter’s killing spree. At the end of the day, Teonna and Runs His Horse grow concerned about Pete, and they start looking for the boy after seeing several birds flying around a faraway region. Soon, they arrive at the place where Pete’s dead body lies alongside Marshal Kent’s corpse. Even though the Native American leader is severely distressed by the sight of the lifeless body of his daughter’s partner, the death of the lawman brings comfort to him.

What Runs His Horse does not know is that Renaud has been hiding in the vicinity when the former clarifies to Teonna that they cannot properly bury Pete in the desert. As the night progresses, the Native American chief grows worried about a lurking presence, only to see the priest in no time. He picks up Marshal Kent’s gun to shoot at Renaud, but the religious figure kills the former before he can fire the weapon. The priest’s attention then turns toward Teonna, and he asks her to seek forgiveness for the crimes she had committed. She courageously dismisses the demand and clarifies that she does not believe she has committed anything wrong or sinful to ask for forgiveness.

Teonna even asks Renaud to ask for forgiveness, referring to the way he has treated Native American boys and girls like her in his educational institution. When he realizes that he cannot convince her to do what he wants, he decides to “send” her to God. But before he can act, Teonna stabs him multiple times to overpower him. She finally ensures his death by shooting him down. The Native American girl has gotten rid of her enemies, but she has also lost her loved ones while trying to safeguard herself.

Banner Creighton’s Men Kill Jack Dutton

While Spencer Dutton continues his journey toward his family, the Duttons have supper with Zane Davis and his loved ones at the dining table after a long while. The occasion is interrupted by Sheriff McDowell, who drops by the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to inform Jacob Dutton that Spencer is on his way to his family. The piece of news brings relief and concern to the Duttons at the same time. The Dutton patriarch does not take long to conclude that Donald Whitfield would want to eliminate the World War I veteran right after the latter steps his foot on Montana. He asks Jack Dutton and Zane to stay behind to look after Cara and Elizabeth “Liz” Dutton before he leaves for Livingston to welcome and protect his nephew.

Meanwhile, the news about Spencer’s arrival reaches the ears of Banner Creighton, who learns that the former has been a lion hunter for the Commonwealth and a World War I soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor. He sends his men to the railway station to kill the new arrival before murdering the rest of the family to secure the family’s ranch with Donald. After giving the instructions to his stooges, he meets the businessman in his mansion. The tycoon is busy torturing Mabel, the sex worker hired by Lindy for her master. Banner informs him about Spencer, and they agree that the war veteran has to be killed.

While Jacob and his men reach Livingston, Jack grows impatient about the matter. He is convinced that three men cannot fight alongside his great-uncle to protect Spencer. The young man departs for the station to join them and bring his uncle home. On his way, he comes across two men and hides from them, but they do not take long to spot him. When the duo suggests that they are lawmen, Jack mistakes them for Sheriff McDowell’s men and comes out of hiding to join them. He even boasts about being highly proficient with firearms, rivaled only by his uncle. Jack is then surprised by one of the men, who shoots the former down to death and reveals himself to be one of Banner’s stooges.

Without realizing that his impending arrival in Montana has already created a war in the region, Spencer continues his expedition to reunite with his family. He is informed that snowfalls have delayed the train journey, forcing him to choose an alternative route to arrive in Livingston, which prolongs his trip.

Hillary and Paul Sacrifice Themselves for Alex

After offering a roof to protect the Englishwoman, Hillary and Paul listen to Alex’s life saga with bated breath. They are truly captivated by her courage and determination to fight for her love and reunite with her husband, Spencer. Even though they are doubtful about the war veteran’s arrival in Montana, Alex reassures them that the love of her life wouldn’t have even spent a night in Marseille after realizing how much his family needs him. The Englishwoman’s recollections convince Paul that he should do anything and everything he can to help her and be a part of her odyssey.

Paul proposes driving Alex to Montana from Chicago rather than waiting for the winter to end in the Big Sky Country. Hillary joins her husband to help their new friend, and the trio starts their 1,500-mile trip. The journey progresses well until they reach Wyoming. At a gas station, the proprietor tells them that they shouldn’t proceed with their journey in the middle of a snowstorm in a car. The old woman advises Alex and Hillary to board a train from Sheridan to Emigrant since there won’t even be gas stations open on their route because of the harsh weather.

Regardless of this warning, Paul, Hillary, and Alex continue their journey in the car. They soon find themselves in the middle of a terrifying snowstorm with a nearly empty tank. Still, the husband and wife ask their pregnant friend to rest while they drive. In the morning, Alex wakes up and notices that their car is no longer moving. She tragically finds Hillary frozen to death inside the vehicle, which has run out of fuel. She then looks for Paul, who lies motionless a bit away from the car out in the snow. Alex is alarmingly deserted on a frozen wasteland with two dead bodies and an automobile that cannot move an inch from the place without adequate fuel.

