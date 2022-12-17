8 Shows Like Echo 3 You Must See

Mark Boal’s action thriller series ‘Echo 3‘ tells the story of Amber Chesborough, a scientist who is abducted in Colombia under the suspicion that she is a CIA agent. Both military personnel, her husband, Prince, and brother, Bambi, become engaged in the scenario in order to save her. As they begin their quest, the experienced army men find that they are in for more challenges than they anticipated.

The series, which stars great actors such as Michiel Huisman, Luke Evans, Jessica Ann Collins, and Elizabeth Anweis in major roles, portrays a highly current and realistic political backdrop. With South America’s ongoing civil conflicts and uprisings, abductions and hijackings are rather typical. If you want to watch shows that revolve around similar themes, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Echo 3’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Wormwood (2017)

You must be aware that working with the CIA has hazards at this point, but ‘Wormwood’ tells a scenario that illustrates how negatively the job can impact a person’s private life and psychological health. Frank Olson, a scientist who worked for a government biowarfare program, is at the center of the six-part documentary series. Many people think that there’s more to the story of his unexplained death in 1953. Moreover, it has been officially ruled an accident and then a suicide, which is in reality, linked to the experiment he was working on. Created by Errol Morris, the series features Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, and Christian Camargo. Both Amber from ‘Echo 3’ and Frank in ‘Wormwood’ are scientists recruited by the CIA.

7. The Looming Tower (2018)

Lawrence Wright’s eponymous novel forms the basis for the Hulu original ‘The Looming Tower.’ The drama series charts the rift between the CIA and the FBI which may have contributed to the deadly 9/11 attack on the country. Furthermore, the country’s war with Afghanistan forms the backdrop of the series. Created by Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney, and Lawrence Wright, the series presents a very honest political overview of one of the greatest countries in the world. Similarly, ‘Echo 3’ also illustrates the power and influence of the USA, in subtle undertones, over its neighbors as well as other countries across the globe.

6. Condor (2018-)

Based on James Grady’s novel ‘Six Days of the Condor,’ the thriller series ‘Condor’ follows the experiences of Joe Turner, a CIA analyst. After everyone in his office gets killed, he goes on the run to escape his death. In the meanwhile, he also has to find the people responsible for the mass murder. Created by Jason Smilovic, Todd Katzberg, and Ken Robinson, the series also takes inspiration from the 1975 movie ‘Three Days of the Condor.’ Yet again, the CIA is in the middle of the whole conspiracy in the series, along with the influence of underhanded individuals like in ‘Echo 3.’

5. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018-)

The narrative of a former Marine is recounted in ‘Jack Ryan,’ which is based on a book series by author Tom Clancy. Ryan, who is currently a CIA analyst, discovers a series of suspicious money transfers. In turn, they lead to the discovery of a global terror scheme. Then, for the first time, he is forced out of his desk position and sent to work with the organization in the field to stop the impending worldwide danger. Created for television by Carlton Cuse, the Amazon Prime Series stars John Krasinski as the titular character. The organization and involvement of the CIA play a huge role in both series.

4. Strike Back (2010-2020)

An officer from the British special forces named John Porter loses his job as he saves the life of a little kid who has ties to terrorism. He is recalled, nevertheless, to foil a global terrorist conspiracy. Featuring Philip Winchester, Sullivan Stapleton, and Michelle Lukes in central roles, the action thriller series explores the high-risk lives of such exemplary officers. Additionally, the series is adapted from the 2007 novel penned by former Special Air Service soldier Chris Ryan. The similarity between the special forces officers Prince and Bambi and John from ‘Strike Back’ is multifold. The characterization of their tough and hardened personalities is well presented.

3. Homeland (2011-2020)

Mathison is a bipolar CIA operations officer who has been promoted to a position at the agency’s counterterrorism center in Langley as a result of an illegal but successful operation in Iraq. Mathison believes Nicholas Brody, a former Marine sergeant who has been freed after eight years as an al-Qaeda prisoner, has turned against his nation and is now plotting an assault against the United States. America’s relations with other countries and rebel troops are also depicted in both ‘Echo 3’ and ‘Homeland.’

2. Missing (2012)

Rebecca Winstone is a former CIA operative. She is shaken by her son’s sudden and suspicious disappearance. Consequently, she is determined to do all in her power to find and protect her son Michael. Gregory Poirier is the creator of the action thriller series ‘Missing.’ Like Prince and Bambi in ‘Echo 3,’ Rebecca is also desperate for answers to know what happened to her beloved son. All three characters understand the sadness of losing someone and not even knowing if they are dead or alive. Furthermore, they are resilient in their pursuit and will stop at nothing to get their family to safety.

1. The Terminal List (2022-)

In a fast-paced plot, ‘The Terminal List’ follows an ex-Navy SEAL’s expedition to seek justice for his platoon. In a top-secret mission, his military unit is taken by a surprise attack. After the death of his platoon, he goes down the wormhole wondering what went wrong. He suffers from trauma and confusion after the event. However, he resolves to get to the bottom of the events and get justice. Chris Pratt headlines the series as James Reece. Like Reece in ‘The Terminal List,’ Prince and Bambi in ‘Echo 3’ are also experienced, army officers. Likewise, they venture into the unknown to save their loved ones.

