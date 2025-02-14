Dexter: Original Sin Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Why Does Aaron Spencer Kidnap Nicky?

The tenth and final episode of Paramount+ with Showtime’s crime drama series ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ titled ‘Code Blues,’ revolves around the aftermath of Dexter Morgan’s confrontation with Aaron Spencer, the police captain who kills Jimmy Powell and kidnaps his own son, Nicky. After letting his target escape from his captivity, the serial killer observes the former to find and save the young boy. While he is focused on following the “Code” to punish Aaron, his adoptive father, Harry Morgan, deals with the threat of Brian Moser, the protagonist’s biological brother, who is hell-bent on reconnecting with his sibling! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 10 Recap

‘Code Blues’ begins with a series of flashback scenes depicting Brian Moser’s upbringing. After Harry and Doris Morgan realized that they couldn’t look after the violent kid, Barbara Plimpton took him to another family, only for him to experience traumatic incidents. The turn of events forced her to take the child to one household after the other, eventually convincing her that he could only grow up in a mental hospital. With many traumas and the pain of separating from his brother, Dexter Morgan, Brian was admitted to Harbor Light Mental Hospital, where he grew up under the care of the nurse Raul Martinez.

When Brian realized that Raul had been selling his medicine as a side business, without any regard for his well-being, the nurse became his target. Similarly, he killed his psychiatrist, Paul Petrie, after the latter discouraged him from reconnecting with Dexter, who had been a trigger for him. In the present time, the severed remains of Barbara Plimpton are found on the rooftop of a building. Harry Morgan and María LaGuerta rush to the scene, and the former even notices Brian on the top of the next building. Without letting his colleague know about the Moser kid’s involvement in the case, the veteran cop confronts the murderer, who is dubbed the NHI killer.

Brian reveals to Harry that he killed Blake Kersten and Felix Woodard because they were mean to him when they were all children. The officer dissuades the young man from wanting to meet Dexter, adding that the latter had completely moved on from his brother. He also asks the serial killer to surrender, but he disappears from the cop after injuring him. While Harry deals with Brian, Dexter follows Aaron Spencer to an enormous ship where the police captain has hidden his son. When the cop realizes that his colleague’s son is still after him, the former makes the serial killer choose between saving the young boy or punishing the murderer.

Dexter: Original Sin Ending: Why Does Aaron Spencer Try to Kill Nicky?

Aaron Spencer tries to kill Nicky because he is convinced that the young boy is not his biological son. He may have even used his badge and influence to conduct a secret DNA test to confirm his doubt. Aaron and his ex-wife, Becca, decided to separate after her extramarital affair with Nelson, which lasted for fourteen years, came to light. Considering the length of this affair and the police captain’s conviction that Nicky is not his son, the actual father has to be his ex-wife’s current fiancé. Since there is no blood relationship between the cop and the young boy, the former tries to kill the latter by drowning him.

Aaron tries to kill Nicky to make Becca’s life miserable. Ever since knowing that the boy he has raised is not his child, the police captain may have been suffering emotionally immensely. While he struggles to come to terms with this revelation or realization, the last thing he wants to see is his ex-wife leading a happy life with her son and fiancé. Thus, he abducts Nicky and tries to kill him to cause severe pain in the woman who cheated on him and left him in misery, looking forward to a better life with another man. Aaron may have even believed that Nicky’s death would immerse Becca in intolerable sadness, possibly causing her separation from Nelson.

Even though Aaron’s priority target has always been Nicky, he turns against Jimmy Powell to create a narrative that helps him save himself. As an experienced cop, he knows that the parents are the initial suspects in every kidnapping or murder case involving children in tumultuous families. Since Aaron and Becca’s separation is not news to any of his colleagues, their turbulent relationship is guaranteed to cast a shadow over Nicky if something happens to him. To avoid such a scenario, the police captain builds a grand narrative involving some of the most powerful drug cartel members in the city of Miami.

By abducting and killing Jimmy first, Aaron distances himself from the case and creates a narrative that the cartels are behind the same. By the time Nicky is gone, the officers at Miami PD have a preconceived notion that drug lords are responsible for the crime, clearing Aaron from any suspicion until Dexter notices discrepancies in the case. The police captain’s animated shootout in a stash house and passionate cries for help add to this elaborate scheme or “performance.”

Is Nicky Dead or Alive? Does Dexter Kill Aaron Spencer?

Since Nicky’s kidnapping, his fate remains concerning for a while, especially since Aaron Spencer kills his first target, Jimmy Powell. However, even Dexter believes that his boss won’t kill his own son and that there is a more intricate reason behind his actions. His assumption turns out to be wrong when the police captain fills Nicky’s cell with seawater and disappears from the scene. Before vanishing from the place, Aaron asks Dexter to choose between saving the kid or following him, only for the serial killer to control his homicidal urges to prioritize rescuing Nicky.

Saving Nicky over going after Aaron is a pivotal decision in Dexter’s life. For the first time, he chooses life over death, even though his homicidal urges conquer his senses and make him target his boss. This self-control he gains proves to him that it is possible to channel his urges and do the right thing whenever possible. However, it does not mean that he let Aaron disappear for good. After ensuring Nicky’s safety, the serial killer shows up at Becca’s house, stops the police captain from killing his ex-wife and her fiancé, and abducts him to kill him.

Dexter then uses Camilla Figg’s boat to murder and dispose of Aaron. As far as he is concerned, the criminals who go after children don’t deserve to live, especially considering that their targets deserve to live instead. Furthermore, he cannot completely understand the police captain’s motive. Aaron tries to kill the very child he has raised nearly a decade and a half, even though he is not the young boy’s biological father. As someone who has grown up under the care of an adoptive father, he can’t comprehend how Aaron can turn against Nicky, even without a biological tie. In Dexter’s view, his boss deserves his punishment because he fails to be another Harry, irrespective of the provocative element of adultery involved in the police captain’s case.

Why Does Brian Moser Spare Harry Morgan’s Life? Will He Reunite With Dexter?

Brian Moser embarks on a killing spree to murder everyone who hurt him when he was a child in one way or another. From Raul to Barbara, his victims have caused him pain sometime in his life. Following this pattern, he must have killed Harry first since the police officer is the reason behind his separation from his brother, Dexter. However, even after holding the cop at his gunpoint, Brian spares his life. Rather than killing him, Harry is left alive with only a small injury after their confrontation. The NHI serial killer’s homicidal urges somehow disappear when the detective faces him.

Brian must have spared Harry’s life to safeguard his own freedom. Killing a decorated veteran cop is not at all equal to murdering homeless people who don’t have anyone to care for. The entire Miami PD will try their best to find the murderer of one of their own, and if they do, he will have to rot in prison, at least for life. Since he desperately wants to reconnect with Dexter, Brian cannot afford to lose his independence. By sparing Harry’s life, he also ensures that the police won’t come after him. He knows that the veteran officer’s career and reputation will be in jeopardy if he gets arrested.

Therefore, Brian needs Harry alive to divert the attention of other officers from him. His assumption turns out to be true, as the veteran cop files a report stating that there is no one serial killer involved in the NHI killings. He also adds that he supported María LaGuerta only because he gave her the benefit of the doubt. The first season of ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ then ends with Brian spying on Harry, Dexter, and Debra, who celebrate the latter’s admission to the police academy, revealing the serial murderer’s intention to reunite with his brother. However, this reunion may not happen anytime soon.

From the mothership series ‘Dexter,’ we know that Brian returns to Dexter’s life as Rudy Cooper after the latter starts to date Debra. It takes a long while for the forensic expert to figure out the true identity of the person dating his sister. Furthermore, when the reunion finally materializes, it does not last long enough to satisfy Brian. Thus, for now, we can expect Dexter’s brother to keep a low profile rather than forcing himself to form a connection with his sibling.

