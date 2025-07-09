7 Sexiest Margot Robbie Scenes in Movies

Although she hasn’t been a part of Hollywood for too long, Margot Robbie has already established herself as one of the most renowned stars of our generation. She has had the honor of working with some of the most legendary auteurs like Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, playing many diverse roles and further stemming her hold as a talented actor. But apart from being known for her great acting performances in films, she is also known for her sex appeal. With that said, here’s the list of best Margot Robbie sex and nude scenes.

7. Suicide Squad (2016)

Compared to most other DC movies, ‘Suicide Squad’ was not received so well but its depiction of Harley Quinn’s relationship with the Joker is quite appreciable. The film walks you through everything from the origin of their romance to the times when Joker actually starts caring for her in his own twisted way. And of course, the extended scene in which Joker asks Dr. Harleen Quinzel if she would die for him is certainly one of the best moments of the movie. Although it isn’t a sex scene, it sure is one of Margot Robbie’s steamiest scenes. You can watch the movie here.

6. Dreamland (2019)

Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s period drama ‘Dreamland’ features Margot Robbie as Allison Wells, a woman charged with robbery and murder in 1930s Texas. A man named Eugene Evans finds her and believes her when she says that she is wrongfully convicted. As he tries to protect her and ensure no one else finds her, until providing her a way to escape to Mexico, they fall for each other. The semi-nude scene takes place when Allison and Eugene are taking a bath at a hotel while running from men chasing them. Co-starring Finn Cole as Eugene Evans, ‘Dreamland’ manages to stay afloat solely due to Robbie’s stunning performance. The film can be streamed here.

5. Focus (2015)

‘Focus’ revolves around a con artist Nicky (Will Smith) who takes Jess (Margot Robbie) under his shadow as a disciple, but eventually falls in love with her. When he abruptly ends their relationship, Jess returns to ruin all of his plans. Critically, ‘Focus’ did not do so well and is not considered among other well-known caper films, however, it does have a fair share of twists and turns that make it quite enjoyable.

The film involves a couple of sex scenes that feature both Will Smith and Margot Robbie. In the opening scene, Margot Robbie’s character, Jess, seduces Nicky with the intention of conning him later. The two of them then head to Nicky’s hotel room and start making out. But before they can take things any further, they’re interrupted by a man with a gun who claims to be Jess’ husband. He threatens Nicky that he’ll shoot him but being the conman that he is, Nicky figures out what they’re trying to do.

This scene marks the inception of their relationship and soon after this, Nicky asks Jess if she would like to work with him. Much later in the film, when they end up working together, another sex scene is featured and this time around, no one interrupts them. The scene is not at all graphic in any way and is just like any other sex scene out there, however, it is mildly titillating as it features two of Hollywood’s stunners. You can stream ‘Focus’ here.

4. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

There was a time when ‘Goodfellas’ was known as Martin Scorsese’s most bold and daring film but then came ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ Although Scorsese has always been known to be one of the courageous filmmakers of our time, with ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, he went above and beyond what anyone expected from him. Loosely based on the real-life of convicted Wall Street broker Jordan Belfort, the comedy-drama film brims with sex scenes, most of which, have more of a comical appeal. And as one would expect, even with these scenes, the film is unapologetic and quite often, it seems like its “objectifying” women.

Its unceasing debauchery becomes pretty evident from the beginning itself but what further adds hilarity to its sex scenes is the fact that it breaks the fourth wall during these. In the first sex scene which features Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio, Leo’s character, Belfort, literally narrates how it all went down. First, he tries to convince himself that what he’s doing is wrong and he should just go back home to his wife. But that’s when Margot Robbie’s character, Naomi, slides her door open and stands there stark naked. To this, he remarks “As you might have probably guessed, I f***ed her brains out”—wait for it—”for 11 seconds.” This might not be among the most iconic sex scenes of all time, but it sure is one of the funniest.

The film marks another towering performance by Leo but Margot Robbie easily steals the show in every scene she’s in. The actress established herself in Hollywood with her role in it and was widely appreciated for doing full justice to her part. Recalling this in one of her interviews, she said that she was actually quite embarrassed while filming the scenes, especially the one where she bears it all and tries to seduce Belfort. If one can recall correctly, there’s also a particular “money scene” in the film where Margot Robbie actually injured herself on the sets. While filming that scene, she got paper cuts because of the fake money that was being used. Lesson learned: don’t ever have sex on fake money. You can watch the film here.

3. The Big Short (2015)

Having trouble recalling financial terminologies? Well, Margot Robbie has you covered with her small cameo scene in ‘The Big Short.’ Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, the film is more of a dark comedy that documents the financial crisis of 2007. Somewhere during its runtime, a small scene features Margot Robbie in a bubble bath, sipping on some champagne and explaining some complex financial terms while the temperature in the room soars high. If only economics were taught this way, wouldn’t we all have an MBA degree? ‘The Big Short’ can be streamed here.

2. Neighbors (1985-)

Before she shot up to fame in Hollywood, Margot Robbie was mostly known for playing Donna Freedman in Australian soap ‘Neighbors.’ In one of her scenes in the show, she sports pink lingerie and warms up in bed with her on-screen lover Ringo Brown. This, again, isn’t really a sex scene but one can’t help but admire how effortlessly sexy she is. You can stream the show here.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

We’ve already mentioned ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ once before in this list, but since the film is so well known for being so sexually dissipated, it deserves to be mentioned again. The final sex scene of the film, like all the others, begins with more of a comical appeal to it. Margot Robbie’s character, Naomi, asks Belfort to have sex with her like its the last time. When they’re done, she asks him for a divorce. Now, this sex scene might seem hilarious but what goes down right after it is easily one of Robbie’s best performances. And the entire act just escalates so quickly, as you viewer, you can’t help but appreciate Scorsese’s brilliance.

This sex scene also traces back to the time when Belfort cheated on his wife just to be with Naomi and in the end, it all comes back to him and even Naomi leaves him. Margot Robbie’s acting is so intense here—right from the moment when they have sex to the point where she desperately tries to get her daughter back—you can literally feel her frustration, fear, and anger towards her husband. In hindsight, Margot Robbie would definitely see how the film benefited her acting career, but initially, when she was offered the role, she was actually reconsidering it because she never wanted to do any nude scenes in films. However, she eventually got invested in her role and made it an exception.

Read More: Margot Robbie: All Upcoming Movies