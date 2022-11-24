8 Movies Like Christmas on Mistletoe Farm You Must See

‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ is a heartwarming family comedy story of the Cunningham family as they spend Christmas on the Mistletoe Farm. Matt and his five kids head to the farm before Christmas to get some quiet out of the city life. The farm is left to Matt by his father as an inheritance. Even though he finds it hard to adjust to the new way of life, his kids excel at the farm and want to stay there permanently. The story follows the kids’ schemes and plots as they convince their father to shift to the farm with the help of the sweet townspeople of Cobbledon.

Directed and written by Debbie Isitt, the Netflix movie stars Scott Garnham, Scott Paige, Ashley Jensen, Celia Imrie, Kathryn Drysdale, and Carolyn Pickles in central roles. It sheds light on themes like grief, belongingness, and coming together as a family to deal with any crisis. If you want to watch more movies that will fill your heart with joy and surround you with the spirit of Christmas, then you need to watch the following right now! You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Directed by David E. Talbert, this musical fantasy movie tells the story of a toymaker who stops making toys after being betrayed by his assistant. The treachery makes him lose his will and joy in creating toys. After many years, his granddaughter visits him and ignites the missing spark in him. The movie stars Madalen Mills, Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Ricky Martin, and Anika Noni Rose in the lead roles. Like ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ this movie also features on the familial aspect of the holidays, how family members can inspire their loved ones to pursue their passion and see the reality of life.

7. Elf (2003)

An inspiring comedy tale of an elf called Buddy is narrated in the 2003 movie ‘Elf’. Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie follows Buddy as he ventures out to find his real father when he discovers that he is not an elf in reality. Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Favreau, and Peter Dinklage are featured in the movie as the star cast. The movie, like ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ focuses on the relationship between a father and his kid. It sheds light on the significance of that relationship and how it shapes the kid’s future.

6. A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

This inspiring family movie revolves around the George family as things turn upside down for them just before the holidays. Directed by JW Myers, the movie features Kevin Sizemore, Claudia Esposito, Terry Kiser, and Jill Whelan. David gets fired from his job and hence, they have to move to a different place to manage their finances. The family comes together to truly invigorate in the spirit of Christmas and realize how powerful they are when they join hands. Similar to ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ where the Cunningham family has to celebrate Christmas outside of their usual setting and adjust to their new surroundings.

5. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Nikolas, a regular young kid, embarks on an odyssey into the frigid north in search of his father, who is trying to locate the famous elf village of Elfhelm. Nikolas realizes his fate while traveling with a stubborn pet mouse named Mouse and a reindeer named Blitzen. Directed by Gil Kenan, the story of the movie is formulated by Matt Haig. The fantasy movie stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull, Michiel Huisman, Sally Hawkins, and Kristen Wiig. The sense of adventure and the story focusing on a young kid is shared by both ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ and this movie.

4. Prancer (1989)

After finding a hurt reindeer in the woods, Jessica finds it hard to ignore the animals in misery. She firmly believes in the spirit of Christmas and in Santa Claus. Jessica perceives the reindeer to be Santa’s Prancer. She keeps it a secret from her family and gets his treatment done by a local vet. But the plot furthers when her family learns the truth. The fantasy drama movie stars Rebecca Harrell, Sam Elliott, Cloris Leachman, Abe Vigoda, Michael Constantine, Rutanya Alda, and Ariana Richards.

3. Jingle All The Way (1996)

Directed by Brian Levant, the comedy movie features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson, and Jake Lloyd as protagonists. The story unravels the tale of two fathers as they aspire to get the best Christmas gift for their kids. Depicting a very real situation where popular gift items get sold out way too soon, the movie also focuses on the lengths a father will go to so that their kids can have the best time. Just like how Matt agrees to stay on the farm for his kids’ happiness and respects their wishes in ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’.

2. Jack Frost (1998)

Charlie, Jack Frost’s little kid, struggles to cope with his loss after the singer passes away unexpectedly. Charlie’s life is suddenly changed, though, when Jack makes a surprise comeback to stand by his son. The Christmas drama film features Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston Joseph Cross, Mark Addy, and Henry Rollins. Similar to how the Cunningham family deals with the loss of the kids’ mother, Charlie grapples with grief and struggles to come to terms with it. Both movies do a tremendous job of blending the sadness in grief and the spirit of Christmas. It reflects how kids have a hard time understanding and making peace with the concept of death and never seeing their loved ones again.

1. Home Alone (1990)

Kevin, at the young age of 8, is unintentionally left behind as his family travels to France. He is first ecstatic to be in charge, but when burglars attempt to break into his house, he tries to beat them off. The Christmas comedy movie is directed by Chris Columbus with Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O’Hara leading the star cast. ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ and ‘Home Alone’ exhibit the true spirit of children in getting their way with things. The movie focuses on the creativity and problem-solving ability of kids in real-life situations. Rather than portraying dumb and helpless kids, the movies make them stand tall in the limelight to bring out the plot of the movie. Kevin McCallister shares grit and determination with the Cunningham kids.

