Tell Me Everything Season 2 Has Begun Filming in England

The filming of the second season of ITVX’s British series ‘Tell Me Everything’ has begun in England. The production crew of the season was spotted in the towns of Hitchin and Letchworth, both located in the North Hertfordshire district in Hertfordshire. The teen series revolves around the lives of a group of teenagers, including Jonny Murphy, Louis Green, Neve, Mei, Regan, and Zia, “whilst they are still searching for their own identity, exploring sexuality, and experimenting with relationships, alcohol, drugs, and sex.”

The shooting of the second season took place in Windmill Hill, a hill on the edge of Hitchin town center. Broadway Gardens, a park, and Mooboo Bubble Tea, a tea store, also serve as the second season’s filming locations. Broadway Gardens features in the first season of the teen drama as well. The filming may also take place in Welwyn Garden City, where the series is set and the first round was partially filmed. The appealing landscapes of Hertfordshire feature in several famed films and shows such as ‘Barbie,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Silo,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Batman,’ etc.

Mark O’Sullivan, who created the series, penned the scripts for the sophomore season. He also plays Mr. Horrocks in the show. Mark previously wrote multiple episodes of ‘Lee and Dean’ and ‘The Agency.’ His credits as an actor include HBO’s science-fiction series ‘The Nevers.’ Richard Senior and Marley Morrison direct the episodes of the sophomore round after directing three first-season episodes each. Richard’s credits include ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘Humans,’ ‘Poldark,’ and ‘Silent Witness.’ Morrison is known for directing ‘Sweetheart,’ starring Nell Barlow and Ella-Rae Smith.

As far as the cast of the second installment is concerned, we can expect the return of Eden H. Davies as Jonny, Spike Fearn (‘The Batman’ and ‘Aftersun’) as Louis, Lauryn Ajufo (‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ and ‘The Last Bus’) as Neve, Callina Liang as Mei, Tessa Lucille as Regan, and Carla Woodcock (‘Free Rein’ and ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’) as Zia. We may also see Aidan McArdle (John), Clare Calbraith (Ann), Mark Quartley (Andrew), Nigel Harman (Gareth), Sobowale Antonio Bamgbose (Ademola), Efé Agwele (Timmi), Momo Yeung (Jing), Dan Li (Shen), etc. in the second round.

Along with Mark, Scott Bassett, Camilla Campbell, and Robert Wulff-Cochrane serve as executive producers/producers of the series. ITVX is yet to announce the premiere date of the second season of the teen drama.

