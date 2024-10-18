The Old Man Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: The Return of the Dead

The seventh episode of FX’s thriller series ‘The Old Man’ season 2, titled ‘XIV,’ revolves around the aftermath of Dan Chase’s decision to surrender himself to Suleyman Pavlovic. The Russian crime lord is hell-bent on killing the former CIA operative unless the latter can say something influential or consequential enough to change his mind. The protagonist nearly convinces his enemy to let him walk free, but an unforeseen move made by an unexpected person puts the former’s life on the line. Pavlovic faces the wrath of his cartel because of an adversary he hasn’t anticipated as a threat! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Suleyman Pavlovic Leaves Dan Chase to Die

After capturing Dan Chase, Suleyman Pavlovic poisons and keeps him inside a well-guarded building tied to a chair. The Russian crime lord tells the man who once saved him from death and torture that the poison will kill him within a day. He arrives for the meeting with the antidote to save the former CIA operative, but he is only ready to offer the same in return for something significant. Chase informs his enemy that his partner, Zoe McDonald/Marcia Dixon, is in a position to eliminate him for good. While the meeting progresses, she appears at a police station in London, England, and demands to meet the top official at the United States Embassy.

If Pavlovic makes a deal with Chase, the latter is ready to ask Zoe to reveal his name as the killer of Morgan Bote. The particular offer gives the Russian crime lord an opportunity to boast that he hunted down the murderer of one of the most influential individuals in the international crime and diplomacy scene, which will give him enough credibility to become part of the cartel. If Chase doesn’t make the call, Zoe will name the Russian man, exposing the latter to numerous potent people who will pose a severe threat. To make the deal happen, the former CIA operative also wants a bag full of money and his and Zoe’s freedom. He is eager to build a life with her despite Emily Chase’s opposition in his head.

Pavlovic initially accepts the deal. However, he changes his mind when he learns that “someone” has made a move against him. He thinks that the person is somehow connected to Chase and leaves the former CIA operative in the hands of his associate, whose father was killed by “Baba Ghor Ghori.” The man seeks revenge and destroys the vials of the antidote. The American retaliates against the associate by stabbing him, but there are no vials left to save himself. Meanwhile, Zoe kills the Russian crime lord’s hitman and slowly leaves the police station. She then meets Julian Carson, who arrives at the scene to save her following Harold Harper’s instruction.

Harold Harper Learns About Marion’s Relationship With Suleyman Pavlovic

While Dan Chase is dealing with Suleyman Pavlovic directly, Harold Harper lands in the People’s Republic of China to meet his ex-wife, Marion. He asks her about his relationship with the Russian crime lord, only for her to reveal that she accepted him as her partner to capture the Meshbahar lithium deposit. Together, they sought a way to form a partnership with Faraz Hamzad, who controlled the mine. Since he wanted his connections with the United States to find his daughter, Emily/Parwana, he decided against considering Marion and Pavlovic as partners. She eventually disconnected from the Russian man and remained loyal to the Chinese government.

When Harper reaches out to Marion to save Emily, she approaches the same as an opportunity she can take advantage of. She believes that the assistant FBI director and Chase will “weaken” Hamzad, making him vulnerable and incapable of fighting her. Marion also aspires to partner with Emily/Parwana after her father is out of the picture. In her eyes, the Afghan militant leader’s daughter is highly skilled and well-trained. She has local support, the reputation of being Hamzad’s daughter, lessons learned from some of the best, and knowledge of several languages. Harper’s ex-wife wishes to recruit his adoptive daughter for China, only to fail.

Emily Chase/Parwana Hamzad Remains Alive

After learning about his unknown enemy, Suleyman Pavlovic calls Marion seemingly to find out whether she is involved in the attack and if she can help him if she is not part of his adversaries. The call doesn’t last long, and he gets summoned before the influential international cartel. The members of the criminal organization demand an explanation regarding the unrest at the Meshbahar lithium deposit. They know that a local militant group has assumed control of the mine, dethroning the Russian crime lord. Pavlovic lies to the cartel that he is still controlling the deposit and adds that the local threat is not severe enough to acknowledge it as a concern.

The conversation between Pavlovic and the members of his cartel makes it clear that he hasn’t figured out who is leading the ambush against him. The episode’s last shot then reveals the mysterious enemy, who is none other than Emily/Parwana. Even though Dan Chase and Harol Harper believe that their adoptive daughter is dead, it turns out that’s not at all the case. Pavlovic’s forces haven’t been able to kill her for good, which gives her a chance to retaliate against her new enemies. She may have fought the Russian mercenaries with Tarik’s help. Khadija’s son must have returned to his home country with weapons and resources to fight against Pavlovic’s forces.

Emily may have been able to make use of the limited resources at hand to prepare an offensive against Pavlovic’s soldiers. It may not be a surprise if she has received help from the Taliban government, which doesn’t have anything to gain from the Russian crime lord’s operation of the Meshbahar deposit. The local government can only take advantage of the mine if it is run by someone who respects the regime, which is not the case with Pavlovic. Since Marion is aware of her former partner’s new enemy, she may find who the person is, potentially leading her and Harper to Emily. If Chase manages to lay his hands on the antidote, he may reunite with his daughter, forming a potent collaboration against Pavlovic.

Read More: Is Morgan Bote the Old Man in The Old Man? Theories