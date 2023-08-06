Tough as Nails Season 5: Where Are They Now?

Created by Phil and Louise Keoghan, ‘Tough as Nails‘ is a CBS reality show that poses its participants with a variety of challenges. Each and every contestant has to complete the task given to them at a particular job site, all the while trying to progress in the competition and earn as much money as possible. While the show has been popular since it first aired in 2020, its recently released season 5 has certainly added to its fame, largely in part due to its fabulous cast. If you are eager to know where your season 5 favorites are these days, get ready to explore the same with us!

Where is Ben Dempsey Now?

Let’s kick things off by looking into what the season 5 winner Benjamin “Ben” Dempsey is up to these days. Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the winner of $240,000 is actually the CEO and Owner of Breakwater Tiling, a company always eager to satisfy the needs of its customers. As it turns out, the Professional Tile Installer is happily married to Carley Dempsey. They actually got married in September 2022 after their engagement in December 2021.

Where is Todd Anderson Now?

Runner-up Todd Anderson seems to be thriving in his life. The toolmaker has earned many fans with his reality TV performance, all of whom are more than happy to showcase their support for him on the internet. More often than not, Todd prefers to keep the details of his personal life private, though he has been happy to show the world just how much support he has garnered from his loved ones, including his daughter. One of Todd’s most loyal companions is his dog, who is often featured on the CBS star’s social media.

Where is Kenji Ngo Now?

Up next, we have Kenji Ngo, who is based in Janesville, Wisconsin. The reality TV star is a man of many talents whose diverse skillset helped him climb higher in the competition. As of writing, he seems to be content with spending time with his family. The jack-of-all-trades is happily married, though he seemingly prefers to keep his wife’s name private. He is also a proud father to his two kids, a son and a daughter, who are around the ages of 4 and 9, respectively.

Where is Jessica Hayes Now?

Based in Cedar Park, Texas, Jessica Hayes presently works as a Remodeling Contractor for Fine Line Remodeling in Austin, Texas. Along with her husband, Jason Hayes, the reality TV star is actually one of the owners of the company and is quite proud of her work. Together, the two are proud parents of their two children, Olsen and Maya. The happy family, who has three adorable dogs, likes to be together as much as possible.

Where is Dustin Bradford Now?

Firefighter Dustin Bradford has been a part of the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for over 15 years and lives in the beautiful city of Edmonton, Alberta. The reality TV star often makes use of his free time by doing projects of his own, which certainly is an excellent indication of just how he gained the skills that helped him in the CBS show. As of writing, Dustin is happily married to wife Margaret and takes much joy in his role as a father of two beautiful girls, Farrah and Eleanor. Together, the family of four often travels across Canada and the USA, savoring every happy moment. Dustin himself is also pretty attached to his dog Jaromir.

Where is Akeela Al-Hameed Now?

Speaking of firefighters, let’s now talk about Akeela Al-Hameed, who lives in Oakdale, Minnesota. The Army veteran is a firefighter at Station 16 in North Minneapolis and is quite talented in jujitsu, even taking part in several Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competitions. Happily married to wife Grace Witthuhn, Akeela enjoys working out, which helps her keep her physique in the best shape possible.

Where is Paul Hamilton Now?

Paul Hamilton is a Maintenance Supervisor and a Red Seal Journeyman Automotive Mechanic whose skillset is impressively diverse, as evidenced by his many certifications. The reality TV star is very much in love with his wife, Joette “Dina” Bradish, whom he never fails to hype up. The couple has a son Patrick Hamilton, who lives in Calgary, Alberta, while Paul himself is based in Airdrie, Alberta. Whenever possible, Paul and Dina like to explore the world and enjoy everything that the world has to offer. Tragically, the two lost their beloved dogs, Ruby and Emma, in June and December of 2022.

Where is Cheryl Lieteau Now?

Presently, Cheryl Lieteau works as a Carpenter for Eastwind Corporation, having joined the company in April 2021. Based in Worcester, Massachusetts, the reality TV star seemingly prefers to keep the details of her personal life private and is not very active on social media. Eliminated at the eighth position from the CBS show, she took home a total of $20,000. We wish Cheryl the best in her life and hope that she continues to fulfill her dreams and aspirations.

Where is Marcus Jones Now?

A decidedly private person, Marcus Jones continues to keep the details of his personal life under wraps, though his life as a married man certainly seems to be a joyful one. As fans of the show might know, the reality TV star is a CO2 Technician, though that is not the only career path he has taken up. He is also a talented model and actor who is represented by Icon Studios, a company based in Dallas, Texas, while Marcus himself lives in Fort Worth, Texas.

Where is Carly Steiman Now?

Extremely proud of her work as an Electrician, Carly Steiman seems to be living her best life. The Licensed Electrician and Lighting Consultant has worked with several entertainment projects, like ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Hemlock Grove,’ and ‘Suits,’ as a part of the camera and electrical department. As for her personal life, the reality TV star seems to enjoy spending time with friends and family and is based in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, including the town of Squamish.

Where is Yesi Reyes Now?

Yesi Reyes represented Los Angeles, California, in the fifth season of the CBS show and earned many fans. Having stepped foot in the world of Ironworking in 2017, the reality TV star became a Journeyman in August 2021, an achievement she is certainly proud of. While she is quite happy in her relationship with partner Gigi Peretz, Yesi has shared in the past how her relationship with her brother, Javi, is a strained one, which has apparently led her to become distant from several other family members. This particular strain is something that Yesi wants to let go of, especially since she is pretty eager to meet her nephew, Javi Jr.

Where is Carolina Paredes Now?

We are quite excited to talk about Carolina Paredes, whose work as a Motorcycle Builder is nothing short of impressive. Presently based in Houston, Texas, the CBS star became an Ambassador for BMW of North America in July 2023. A month prior to that (June 2023), she started working with Mo Muscle Cars as its Marketing Director. Additionally, she is the Creative Director/Boss of Graphikos Marketing and Multimedia, the Founder of The Full Throttle Charities, an Ambassador for Scorpion EXO, and a Builder for Tankfull Shop. An avid photographer, Carolina has a separate Instagram account where she shares her most eye-catching pictures.

