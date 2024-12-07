Lifetime’s A Very Merry Beauty Salon: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon’ follows Sienna, a beauty salon owner whose life is upended after she meets a charismatic CEO named Lawrence at Atlanta’s Tinsel Ball. While preparing to be honored at the event for her charity work, Sienna’s mother worries about her daughter’s newfound association with Lawrence, who she believes will create disruption at the Ball. As such, the protagonist must navigate her complex family dynamics amidst a blossoming romance that threatens to sweep her off her feet. Directed by Bobby Yan, the Lifetime original movie embraces the Christmas season optimism through a bubbly romance fueled by the film’s decorative and holiday cheer atmosphere. The bustling setting provides the perfect foil for a story drowning in festive, light-hearted tones, which are essential to its drama.

Where Was A Very Merry Beauty Salon Filmed?

The colorful, vibrant, and energetic environment of ‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon’ was brought to life by the production crew in Atlanta, Georgia. Known as the Hollywood of the South, the city has hosted numerous landmark productions because of its accessibility to a diverse range of locales, both natural and artificial. It also regularly features as a backdrop in other Lifetime productions. Principal photography for the film was wrapped up on September 23, 2024, with large chunks shot in Atlanta’s neighborhoods and buildings. As the city needed to reflect the Christmastime fervor in full flow, the production crew draped the interiors and exterior sets with holiday paraphernalia, creating an uplifting mood present throughout the narrative.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta is a repository of grand urban architecture, steeped in history and tradition while also being reflective of modern, cultural undertones. The city has evolved greatly over the years and forms the bedrock of social commentary, often because of its ethnically diverse population and the complexity that rises from such a melting pot environment. In ‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon,’ the city provides a picturesque backdrop intermittently broken up by the numerous interior scenes where the majority of the film takes place. However, its beautiful heritage comes through the environment, specifically in the bustling atmosphere of Sienna’s salon and the subsequent annual Ball she takes part in alongside her new love interest, Lawrence.

The Big Peach is also rife with social context and rich texture. While ‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon’ may be a more simplistic, feel-good movie about Christmas, it also shares a great deal of respect for its historical roots. In an Instagram post, director Bobby Yan stated, “(‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon’) is not only a fantastic Christmas movie but also a tribute & testament to Black Women, Black Beauty, Sisterhood and as the title suggests, black hair.” To that end, the movie’s setting plays a pivotal role in illustrating these connections, albeit primarily concerned with adding a more generous and cozy warmth to every scene. There is a real sense of community and family pervading the environment, which works superbly in tandem with its holiday elements.

Over the years, Atlanta has hosted productions of several movies and shows, such as ‘Dear Santa,’ ‘The Idea of You,‘ ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon,‘ ‘A Family Affair,‘ ‘Holidate,‘ ‘Sweet Magnolias,’ and ‘Office Christmas Party.’ The city’s prominence has been increasing over the years because of its cutting-edge moviemaking infrastructure and the availability of on-location filming sites. Although ‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon’ shows the city in a different light, it is a testament to its diversity and the possibilities available to a film crew when utilizing its neighborhoods as potential backdrops.

A Very Merry Beauty Salon Cast

‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon’ features Tia Mowry as Sienna, RonReaco Lee as Lawrence, and Donna Biscoe as Sienna’s mother, Georgia. Mowry and Lee previously worked together on the 1994 sitcom ‘Sister, Sister.‘ Mowry also executive produced the film while doing her part on screen. She is known for her roles as Venetia in ‘The Hot Chick,’ Melanie Barnett in ‘The Game,’ Alex Fielding in ‘The Witches of Coventry 2,’ and Cocoa McKellan in ‘Family Reunion.‘ She can also be seen in Lifetime’s ‘Yes, Chef! Christmas‘ as Alicia Gellar. Some of her other credits include ‘A Gingerbread Romance,’ ‘My Christmas Inn,‘ ‘Miracle in Motor City,‘ ‘Indivisible,’ and ‘Instant Mom.’

RonReaco Lee is a seasoned veteran most notable for playing Reggie in ‘Guess Who,’ Mute Drummer Boy in ‘Glory,’ Taylor Orrs in ‘The Shield,’ and Reggie Vaughn in ‘Survivor’s Remorse.’ His list of notable works also extends to ‘The Black Hamptons,’ ‘The Family Business,‘ ‘First Wives Club,‘ and ‘Let’s Stay Together.’ Donna Biscoe is an experienced actor with numerous credits under her belt. She prominently features in ‘The Fundamentals of Caring’ as Caregiver Instructor, ‘Hidden Figures‘ as Mrs. Joylette Coleman, ‘One Missed Call‘ as Coroner, and ‘Saints & Sinners‘ as Lady Leona Byrd. Biscoe can also be seen in ‘Reasonable Doubt,‘ ‘The Visitor,’ ‘Ambitions,’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.‘ Other notable cast inclusions in ‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon’ are Cocoa Brown as Miss Kimmy, Arrington Foster as Kyle, Ashli Auguillard as Ella, Pynni Keaton as Salon Client Natural Wet Hair, and Sheldon J. Nicholas Jr. as Noah.

